Man shot, killed by 3 Lawrence police officers responding to reported burglary: KBI

A man killed by police Sunday in Lawrence died after three officers fired their weapons at him while investigating a burglary, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation . Authorities say the man, identified Monday as Michael S. Blanck, was armed.

Lawrence police officers initially responded to a report of a burglary, including a broken window, at a home at 1715 East 21st Terrace in Lawrence, according to a news release Monday afternoon from the KBI.

When police arrived, they were told the burglary suspect was likely still inside the home, according to the KBI release. They were also told the homeowner was not there.

Before the officers entered the home, Blanck, 43, of Lawrence, came out of the house.

“Officers then attempted to make verbal contact with him at the front of the house. During this interaction, Blanck pulled out a handgun and pointed it at officers,” according to the release. “At this time, three of the five responding officers fired.”

Blanck was struck multiple times, the KBI said. It was about 7:20 p.m. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

No police officers were injured.

The KBI was asked to come on scene to investigate the shooting at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Their findings will be given to the Douglas County District Attorney to review.