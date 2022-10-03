Read full article on original website
Disco Elysium Leads ‘Fired On False Premises’ Per Developer
Several lead developers on Disco Elysium were "fired under false premises," per their former coworker Martin Luiga. Luiga, who was a co-founder of ZA/UM in its initial capacity as an artists' collective and then again in its incarnation as a game development studio, told GamePressure that lead designer Robert Kurvitz, writer Helen Hindpere and art director Aleksander Rostov "were fired on false premises and the entire ordeal has been very traumatizing for both them and people close to them."
Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes Oct. 6: Lienna 57 and Armaguerra 43 Nerfed
A new update for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has gone live. Warzone Season 5 received its final major update from Raven Software on Sept. 28. This last hurrah by Raven Software is celebrating a season of explosive matches and victories through the return of popular game modes and new calling cards. This update will also implement the usual adjustments and fixes that improve the overall Warzone experience.
