A new update for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has gone live. Warzone Season 5 received its final major update from Raven Software on Sept. 28. This last hurrah by Raven Software is celebrating a season of explosive matches and victories through the return of popular game modes and new calling cards. This update will also implement the usual adjustments and fixes that improve the overall Warzone experience.

