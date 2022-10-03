Woman stabbed by transient in Santa Ana

Two men were stabbed early Friday morning in Pomona and were eventually taken to Pomona Valley Hospital in unknown condition. It's unclear what took place before that led up to the stabbing. Pomona Police Department officers responded to the 487 block of East Kingsley Avenue after receiving a stabbing call just after 1 a.m.There is no information on the suspect responsible for this stabbing at this moment.
A woman is recovering from a brutal attack in Torrance several months ago that left her with facial fractures. The woman, who has not been identified, was sexually assaulted and attacked by a homeless man while she was walking her two dogs in Torrance at night. The attack took place on July 31 at about 1:00 a.m. in the 4300 block of Emerald Street.Forty-six-year-old Darrell Waters, a homeless man, was arrested the following Monday by the Torrance Police Department.While the suspect is in custody, that hasn't accelerated the victim's healing process. According to the victim's friend Debbie Keyser, who started a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $64,000, the victim has continued to seek therapy for emotional distress and effects from post traumatic stress disorder. The victim will receive reconstructive dental work on Oct. 14. However, there is a good chance that the victim will have to face the man who attacked her once again in court if the case goes to a jury trial, according to Keyser.
A mother is relieved after the suspect who hit and dragged her 15-year-old son in Redondo Beach was arrested earlier this week. Christina Evans' son, LeBron Godoy, was riding his E-Bike in Redondo Beach near Rindge Lane and Marshallfield Lane on Sept. 17 along with his friend when Godoy was struck by a white truck and dragged.The suspect fled the scene and left Godoy wounded and injured at the site of the incident.Following the hit-and-run, Evans went door-to-door asking neighbors for Ring Video and any evidence to try and see what happened and help authorities track down the suspect. All of the...
Police are engaged in a standoff with a possibly armed suspect who barricaded himself inside of a warehouse in Costa Mesa. The incident began at around 11 a.m. when Costa Mesa police were dispatched to the scene of an industrial complex in the 1700 block of Monrovia Avenue. They were sent to the area to assist special agents with the California Attorney General's bureau of firearms, who were serving a search warrant at the time. "We can confirm that special agents from our Bureau of Firearms were executing a warrant in Costa Mesa as part of an APPS investigation. The scene is...
At least one man was struck by a car at a riotous street takeover – one of three that took over intersections in Orange County overnight.Illegal sideshows are taking place on public streets more often in recent months, and appear to be getting more dangerous. At least three took place in Anaheim, Buena Park, and Cerritos between Thursday night and Friday morning. One of the sideshows happened at Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard in Buena Park just before midnight. Video shows a silver vehicle with passengers hanging out its rear windows doing donuts in an intersection and sideswiping a...
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two men suspected of committing a series of residential burglaries in four counties over a 10-month period were arrested Wednesday in Santa Ana. Nehemiah Robinson, 34, and Mark Draughan, 23, both of Los Angeles, were booked into Orange County Jail on burglary, conspiracy and child endangerment charges related to crimes that occurred in Orange County, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.
Authorities are investigating reports of a robbery and assault at a homeless encampment in Culver City. The incident reportedly occurred early Wednesday morning at around 5:30 a.m., when Costa Mesa Police Department officers responded to a call for service at the Shell Gas Station on Sepulveda Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a man "bleeding profusely from a head wound."He told them that while he was sleeping in his tent at the encampment near the Shell Station, two suspects walked in and pepper sprayed him before hitting him in the head with a hammer. "The suspects then took the victim's property and fled the area in an unknown direction," police said, noting that the a Samsung Galaxy cell phone and around $500 in cash were stolen. The victim is believed to be in critical condition after undergoing emergency surgery at a nearby hospital. Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact Culver City police at (310) 253-6316.
Alfredo M. Hopgood of Costa Mesa, a 26-year-old felon, was arrested today after allegedly carjacking two people at gunpoint today, at about 3:33 p.m., near Fashion Island, in Newport Beach. Hopgood allegedly stole one vehicle and then carjacked another vehicle, at gunpoint, after the first vehicle became disabled after he...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two people, a landlord and a gardener, were rushed to the hospital after they were shot in Mar Vista in broad daylight. Neighbors recalled the surprising sound Wednesday morning, as residents describe the 3100 block of Barrington Avenue as a usually quiet area. "There was...
LOS ANGELES - Two teens are facing murder charges in the death of downtown Los Angeles' Fashion District store owner. The death of a store owner, later identified as Du Young "Tommy" Lee, is believed to have stemmed from a wig. Lee, who owned the wig shop for about 20 years, reportedly tried to stop the teens from shoplifting from his business.
At least one person was taken into custody outside a Rosemead business that had been burglarized overnight.The owner of JC Company Mart, at 8062 Garvey Ave., called police at about 5:20 a.m. Thursday to report his business' security system had detected movement at the closed storefront. The owner told authorities this wasn't the first break-in at his store – a previous burglary occurred when someone got in through the roof.The business owner went out to the store to let the deputies in, but a Los Angeles County Fire truck was called in so deputies could find how the intruder made entry. Once the deputies got up to the roof, they found an air conditioning unit had been removed so a person could get into the building. Within the hour, one man in baggy, light-colored shorts and a dusty black shirt had been taken into custody. But authorities say a second suspect may still be in the store.
A Fountain Valley man has agreed to plead guilty to three federal charges related to his underground casinos, including bribing a police officer with more than $100,000, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Niem Ngoc Ha, who also goes by the name Dung Body, will admit to operating an...
A 17-year-old El Camino Real Charter High School student has died from a fentanyl overdose, adding additional concerns onto the already mounting problem facing Southern California educators. The information was announced to staff and student body via a letter Thursday, announcing that the student had died at a nearby hospital.CBSLA Reporter Kara Finnstrom has learned that the teenage boy who died was Cade Kitchen, according to the school's principal.The latest in a string of tragic student deaths related to fentanyl, many parents have decided to speak with their children about the new danger facing them on a day-to-day basis. "It's heartbreaking, because...
Authorities have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred at the Inland Center Mall in San Bernardino on Friday. The initial incident, which happened just after 1 p.m. on Sept. 30, took place in the parking lot outside of the mall's food court. When San Bernardino Police Department officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. During the course of their investigation, police learned that San Bernardino resident Pablo Estrada, 23, was involved in the shooting. They used surveillance footage, witness statements and a statement from...
A motorist on the 405 Freeway in Orange County was captured on video driving her vehicle with the hatchback completely open and a missing passenger-side front tire. “Rather dangerous situation happening here on the 405, tailgate open. There’s no tailgate party going on in sight,” Instagram user Chad Towersey, who captured the video, can be […]
The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a 60-year-old man during a street takeover.The shooting happened on Sept. 18 at about 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Western Avenue and 48th Street in South L.A. According to the LAPD, the suspect was a spectator at the takeover and got into an altercation with someone else watching the sideshow. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and shot three times at the other spectator that was running away. Instead of hitting the man he was in an altercation with he struck a 60-year-old man in the back. Police said the victim was walking past the street takeover while on the way home.Officers said the suspect is a 5'11" Hispanic man and weighs about 170 pounds. They believe he is about 18 years old with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a light-colored short sleeve T-shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.Those with information on the shooting should contact the LAPD at (213) 786-5414 or (213) 910-8703. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website https://lacrimestoppers.org.
A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Westminster Thursday night.Westminster police officers called to Magnolia Street and Hazard Avenue, near Westminster Park, at about 7:40 p.m. found the cyclist unconscious in the street. The cyclist, a man between 50 and 55 years old, was taken to the hospital with head trauma and is in critical condition.According to police, the vehicle that struck the cyclist was described as a light-colored sedan that was last seen driving east of Hazard Avenue from Magnolia Street. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information can call Westminster police traffic Officer Claire Tran at (714) 548-3788.
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced murder charges against two 17-year-olds in connection to the stabbing death of 56-year-old Du Young Lee in the Fashion District. The deadly incident unfolded on Oct. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street, close to the...
Police are engaged in a standoff with an armed carjacking suspect in Orange County following a brief pursuit. According to Newport Beach Police Department, officers learned of the carjacking at Fashion Island at around 4:15 p.m. At some point, the suspect bailed from that vehicle and carjacked a second car, shortly before leading police on a pursuit. The suspect came to a stop near Santiago Drive and Nottingham Road where he bailed on foot and ran inside of a home, which was under construction. A SWAT team, including their BearCat vehicle, were called to the scene to assist. A witness to the carjacking said the armed suspect pulled a lady from the first car before crashing into a nearby office. The suspect then ran into another parking lot, where he attempted to steal a black Grand Cherokee that was passing by. He chased the driver until he was able to take the vehicle.According to the witness, the suspect was a White male, with a skinny build, dressed in all-black clothing. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
