Controller players are currently dominating the top of ranked in Apex Legends, much to the surprise of MnK players. While the debate between mouse and keyboard versus controller has been a conversation as old as gaming, a recent discovery of just how many controller players are at the top of ranked in Apex Legends might just put this long-lasting conversation to rest.
Ranked mode in Overwatch 2 needs to be unlocked before you can dive in. Here's how. While Overwatch 2 has only just launched, and plenty of players are still battling against its long queue times, some might be eager to get stuck into Ranked Play. This mode is for those who prefer a more balanced challenge, pitting players against those of a similar rank. You'll be matched with those of a similar skill and ability, competing to rank up.
Overwatch 2 has launched for free for all players. Reception to the free-to-play and live-service models has been mixed with much of the criticism being drawn towards content being locked behind paywalls. One example is the new legendary Clockwork skin for the support hero Zenyatta. How to Get the Legendary...
Got a closet full of original Overwatch skins that you want to use in Overwatch 2? Here's how to transfer them over. Overwatch's long-awaited, free-to-play sequel Overwatch 2 launched on Oct. 4. As expected, huge amounts of fans were eager to jump in from day one and experience the changes. Sadly, many players were hit with an array of issues. From huge queues to server disconnects, many were lucky if they even managed to squeeze in a game at all.
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

