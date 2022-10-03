Read full article on original website
A leftist victory in Brazil's election could be the lifeline Cuba, Venezuela need right now
As Brazilians go to the polls this weekend some analysts are concerned that a leftist victory could strengthen the dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela. Others question whether Bolsonaro will accept defeat if he loses.
Brazil election: why was Sunday’s result so disappointing for the left?
Closer than expected result in first round of voting means Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro face runoff
Brazil presidential election: Jair Bolsonaro proves polls wrong, forces socialist opponent into runoff
In a significant departure from polls showing a large Lula lead, the leftist leader bested incumbent Jair Bolsonaro by just four points, forcing a tight runoff at month’s end.
Lula receives fresh endorsements ahead of Brazil election
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva received two symbolic endorsements Wednesday as he seeks new allies ahead of an Oct. 30 runoff against incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to return to the country’s highest office. Simone Tebet, a center-right candidate who came...
Blinken kicks off effort to court leftist Latin American leaders on swing through Colombia
The Biden administration on Monday launched a weeklong courtship of three of Latin America’s newest leftist leaders in a bid to find pragmatic common ground — rather than ideological confrontation — on a host of issues, including immigration, drug trafficking and the widening influence of China. Day...
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
US citizen is killed in Iranian missile strike - as American officials condemn the cross-border rocket attack that left 13 dead in Iraqi Kurdistan
The United States confirmed that one of its citizens was killed in Iranian strikes on Iraqi Kurdistan today - as it separately announced fresh enforcement of sanctions on Tehran's oil sales. Iran's clerical state on Thursday carried out cross-border strikes, with 13 reported dead - amid unrest at home sparked...
Russia-Ukraine war: Russians being prepared for nuclear war, warns Zelenskiy; White House says no indication of immediate Russian plans – as it happened
Ukrainian president calls situation ‘very dangerous’; White House remarks on nuclear weapons come after Biden ‘Armageddon’ comments
As protests continue in Cuba, activists worry US aid may offer a lifeline to the government
With many homes across the country without electricity or water for four days, residents of Havana blocked some of the city’s main avenues and banged pots and pans on Saturday, the third day of demonstrations following the collapse of the electrical grid after hurricane Ian battered the island early this week.
Nicaragua breaks ties with Netherlands, bars US envoy
Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage Saturday after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and then severing diplomatic ties with the Netherlands. Declared persona non grata on Friday, EU ambassador Bettina Muscheidt left Nicaragua Saturday on a commercial flight to France via Mexico City.
Praise for Chavez, Castro and China does not belong at the head of the IDB
The Biden administration would like a consensus candidate committed to democracy and development.
Mexican economy minister resigns, dealing blow to trade team amid U.S. talks
MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier stepped down on Thursday, depriving Mexico of one of its key trade negotiators as her government scrambles to head off a major dispute over energy with the United States and Canada.
Blinken hails 'shared approach' with Chile
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday hailed a "shared approach and shared priorities" with Chile under President Gabriel Boric, one of a string of leftist leaders recently elected in Latin America. Hailing the United States and Chile's "shared approach and shared priorities," Blinken said the countries would strive together for "building more equitable and inclusive economies... dealing with the issues that are front and center in the lives of our people."
OPEC+ makes sharp production cut to boost prices; gasoline costs may rise
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries has decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices. The move Wednesday could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections. Energy ministers...
Analysis-Lula can defend Brazil election lead with third parties, abstainers
BRASILIA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Leftist Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva can defend his lead against right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro by appealing to voters who snubbed both in the first round of voting, according to political analysts and pollsters.
Amazon loses London-sized area of rainforest in a month with Bolsonaro’s reign under threat
Amazon deforestation has soared ahead of Brazil’s environmentally vital presidential election, with an area almost the size of Greater London lost last month alone. Government satellites show a 1,455-sq km area of rainforest was destroyed in September, as environmental criminals raced to wreck the region before a possible change of president could bring Jair Bolsonaro’s era of destruction to an end.
Biden admin looks to scale down Venezuela sanctions, allow more pumping of oil rated among world's dirtiest
President Biden is reportedly in talks with Venezuela to ease sanctions against the authoritarian regime and allow Chevron to resume its operations in the country.
New Brazilian Congress not likely to address climate
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil has a major role to play in addressing climate change as home to the world’s largest rainforest, but after Sunday’s election, the subject is less likely to come up than ever. In the country’s lower house of Congress, the Liberal Party...
WATCH: Activists from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Activists from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, a strong rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin whose invasion of Ukraine has outraged the international community and highlighted his authoritarian rule. Watch the announcement in the player above. The Norwegian Nobel...
Brazil polling firms among big losers in first-round election
BRASILIA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - (This Oct. 3 story has been refiled to fix spelling of name in paragraph 5 to Andrei Roman) The first round of Brazil's presidential election has come and gone with no final victor, but some big losers have emerged: opinion pollsters.
