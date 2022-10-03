Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Families not satisfied with Maryland 529's temporary fix for frozen accounts
Maryland (WBFF) — Rolling out this week, a temporary fix for Maryland 529 account holders unable to unlock funds. As FOX 45 has been reporting for over a month now, about 30,000 college funds remain frozen as the state agency grapples with technical difficulties. The short-term solution may seem...
Bay Net
Maryland DNR Secretary’s Message – October 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – October is a time when the natural world puts on a spectacular show; and outdoor activities in Maryland provide a great opportunity to enjoy it! It is an ideal time to visit the public lands throughout our beautiful state. Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford and I recently joined a group of veterans and staff from the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs for a wellness hike in Hughesville. The hike was organized to raise awareness for suicide prevention and the new Veterans Crisis Line, which can be accessed by dialing 988 (then pressing 1) or texting 838255.
WMDT.com
Wicomico TOY announced as finalist for Maryland TOY
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County’s Teacher of the Year is one of seven finalists for Maryland’s Teacher of the Year. Rebecca Mathews from Wicomico High was honored earlier this year as the county’s Teacher of the Year. A celebration will be held Thursday to honor the 24 school system Teacher of the year winners, as well as announce the state winner.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Tattoo Parlors in Maryland
MARYLAND - Maryland is home to many tattoo parlors if you are in the market for a new tattoo. From piercing to tattoos, there is a place for you. There are plenty of options if you're looking for a Baltimore tattoo parlor. One Shot Studio, a Baltimore tattoo studio, works with your own design or works from their portfolio. Red Octopus Tattoo has several locations throughout Maryland and offers a 10 percent military discount. The studio also accepts walk-ins and features an impressive roster of artists.
Bay Net
Maryland DNR Fall Foliage Report – October 7, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Last week we mentioned one of the biggest impacts on fall foliage – weather. Ian brought a lot of wind and rain to our region, resulting in a wet forest floor and cooler temperatures, and thankfully not a lot of leaf drop due to the early fall timing of the storm. And while the trails in our parks may be muddy, folks, weekends like this are made for the fall.
Bay Journal
The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab
In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
WTOP
Gambling revenue slows at Maryland casinos
Casino gaming revenue was largely lower in Maryland in September compared to a year ago, with the biggest year-over-year decrease at MGM National Harbor. Maryland Lottery and Gaming reports the state’s six casinos generated $159.3 million in gaming revenue in September — 3.7% lower than a year earlier. Maryland collects $68 million of total gaming revenue for state programs, most of which goes to the state’s Education Trust Fund.
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
grocerydive.com
UNFI expands its Shoppers banner with three new store locations
United Natural Food Inc. (UNFI) is growing its Shoppers banner with the reacquisition of three previously sold locations and the remodel of two existing stores in the Baltimore and Prince George’s County, Maryland, areas, according to a Sept. 29 press release. This investment is part of the company’s goal of expanding and improving its store portfolio.
WUSA
VERIFY: Yes, landlords must provide heating across our region. Here are the rules
With colder weather returning to the D.C. region, many people have started reaching for the thermostat. But for some renters, they need to wait for their landlord to turn on the heat. One viewer contacted the Verify team, asking about when their landlord is required to turn on the heat...
Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com
BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
foxbaltimore.com
Amazon invests $1 billion in additional employee pay; 4,600 available positions in Md.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Looking for employment? Amazon is hiring 150,000 employees throughout the country to help deliver great holiday experience. Whether its full time, part time or seasonal, the company announced a number of roles are available across Amazon's operations. At select locations, applicants can also be up to receive a sign-on bonus up to $3,000 and an opportunity to transition to full time positions.
Maryland to begin reviewing third round of applications for small business grants
BALTIMORE -- Small business owners in Maryland will have a third chance at obtaining a grant that could help them grow their companies starting Tuesday.Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Monday that the third round of applications for Opportunity Zone Microgrants would be open to the public this week.The grants range in size from $50,000 to $100,000.The grants are distributed through the Neighborhood BusinessWorks program, which is administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, according to state officials.The first two rounds of Opportunity Zone microgrant funding sank $1 million into 20 businesses across Maryland, state officials said.Small business...
WJLA
Surveying what's left of Maryland and Delaware beaches after Hurricane Ian
REHOBOTH, Del. (7News) — Maryland and Delaware officials are surveying the damage to the local beaches in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. And 7News is monitoring what the high tides and erosion have done to several beach towns. Brad Bell got an ATV tour of the damage to Rehoboth...
Bay Net
DNR Maryland Fishing Report – October 6
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Welcome to the great month of “Rocktober!” The recent wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian has created difficult conditions, but the weather should be improving soon. Anglers saw some exciting fishing action prior to the storm and are anticipating some good fishing in the coming days. Across the state, cooling water temperatures should cause both freshwater and saltwater fish to feed more aggressively prior to the winter months.
realtormarney.com
Maryland Real Estate Trends October 2 2022
Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending October 2, 2022. Bright MLS current covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
Maryland prepares for more evictions as rental aid runs low
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Tens of thousands of people have received emergency rental assistance since the start of the pandemic. That’s according to the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The state got more than 480 million in federal funds. Groups like the Washington county community action council have used more […]
Bay Net
MDOT Teams Up With NHTSA To Promote Safe Driving During Operation Crash Reduction
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – Many Marylanders are expected to travel on our highways during the upcoming long weekend, and historical trends indicate that increased holiday travel typically leads to an increase in motor vehicle crashes. To encourage safe driving behaviors, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are teaming up for Operation Crash Reduction.
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
'I absolutely love to teach, but I hate the job of a teacher,' 14-year veteran who left the profession says. The post Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Maryland
The Anne Arundel County Police issued a warning to Marylanders to be on the lookout as scams involving EBT and SNAP benefits are becoming more prevalent. According to officials, there have been new claims that fraud in EBT food assistance programs and concern for the vulnerable is growing. “Law enforcement is seeing a brazen […] The post Warning: EBT and SNAP Programs Becoming More Prevalent In Our Area appeared first on 92 Q.
