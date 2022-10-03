BALTIMORE -- Small business owners in Maryland will have a third chance at obtaining a grant that could help them grow their companies starting Tuesday.Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Monday that the third round of applications for Opportunity Zone Microgrants would be open to the public this week.The grants range in size from $50,000 to $100,000.The grants are distributed through the Neighborhood BusinessWorks program, which is administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, according to state officials.The first two rounds of Opportunity Zone microgrant funding sank $1 million into 20 businesses across Maryland, state officials said.Small business...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO