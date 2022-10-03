ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Notre Dame vs. BYU picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
 4 days ago

Notre Dame comes off its bye week with a neutral site date against ranked BYU in college football's Week 6 action on Saturday.

ND comes in at 2-2 in Marcus Freeman's maiden season, but on a 2-game win streak after beating Cal and North Carolina on the road.

BYU is 4-1 through five games, with a 21-point loss on the road to ranked Oregon the only blemish on its record so far.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Notre Dame vs. BYU picks, predictions, odds

Week 6 college football picks: Notre Dame vs. BYU

The computer is siding with Notre Dame, which has the 69.9 percent chance to defeat BYU on Saturday.

That leaves the Cougars a 30.1 percent shot to take down the Fighting Irish.

The oddsmakers are also siding with the unranked team in this matchup, as Notre Dame comes in the 4 point favorites , according to the line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under at 52 points .

Notre Dame checks in at No. 18 on the index's 131 college football rankings coming off the bye week, and is projected to win 7.6 games this season and win games by an average of 12.7 points each week, according to the computer.

BYU ranks No. 47 on the computer's national poll, a drop of 11 points despite its win over Utah State last weekend.

That drop accounts for a decrease in BYU's projected per-game point margin estimate: the computer predicts the team will win games by an average of 5.4 points against the teams on its schedule going forward.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Utah
  12. Oregon
  13. Kentucky
  14. NC State
  15. Wake Forest
  16. BYU
  17. TCU
  18. UCLA
  19. Kansas
  20. Kansas State
  21. Washington
  22. Syracuse
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Cincinnati
  25. LSU

