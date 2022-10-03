Read full article on original website
2022 Bergen Point Fall Festival set for October 22
The 2022 Bergen Point Fall Festival is scheduled for Saturday, October 22, the City of Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) and the Bergen Point merchants have announced. This year’s festival will run from 12 to 6 p.m. The event will include free live musical entertainment, dancing, free inflatables, a game trailer, balloon sculpture, facepainting, great food, and wonderful shopping opportunities by Bergen Point merchants and specialty vendors.
Hudson County Fair extended a week
Attention all fun-lovers and thrill-seekers in Hudson County: after a spate of bad weather that shuttered the fair for several days, the 7th Annual Hudson County Fair has been extended. The fair, set up in James J. Braddock North Hudson County Park in North Bergen, will take place for additional...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken Harvest Festival returning to Pier A Park for first time since pandemic began
The Hoboken Harvest Festival is returning to Pier A Park for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in a little over two weeks. The festival will return to Pier A Park on October 22nd from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. offering free activities to Hoboken youth including a trackless train, pumpkin patch, petting zoo, hay maze, pony rides, live music, and more.
North Bergen’s Lincoln School Annex launches new hydroponic gardens
North Bergen’s Lincoln School Annex has set up new hydroponic gardens, the township has announced. The school received two sets of hydroponic gardens on Wednesday, October 5. The gardens were donated by the Green Environmental Advisory Committee. The committee was established by Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of...
Haunt O’Ween: Family-Friendly Halloween Fun For All Ages
It’s that time of year for all things spooky and pumpkin, and Haunt O’ Ween—the newest experience in Holmdel, NJ—does not disappoint. Sure it may sound spooky, but it’s full of family Halloween fun with imaginative themes, trick-or-treating, pumpkin bouncy houses, food, games, rides, and face painting, all part of the adventure guaranteed to put you in the Halloween spirit. Originating on the West Coast, Haunt O’Ween blew East and landed at Bell Works in Holmdel, NJ, this past weekend. Of course, it didn’t take much convincing to get my kids excited to dress up in their Halloween costumes (they had them picked out well over a month ago) and be ready to go on opening day. With over 35,000 pumpkins to see (including ones to take home at the end), it was well worth the night of fun for my kids and us. Read on for all the details, and if you want more ideas on what to do this season, check out our guide to fall activities in NJ.
Diwali in Jersey City; Berta, Berta at MST; more to do in Hudson
The Saraswati Cultural Association of New Jersey and the City of Jersey City will have their Festival of Lights - Diwali 2022 celebration on Sunday, Oct. 9, from noon to 6 p.m. at the 9/11 Memorial at Exchange Place in Jersey City. The day will include cultural performances; speeches by...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best New Jersey Thrift Shops
- If you are in the market for new clothes and looking for a great price, you might wonder where the best thrift shops are in New Jersey. There are a variety of New Jersey thrift shops that accept donations. These shops have a great collection of clothing for affordable prices and a selection of toys and home decor.
Changes to sidewalk coming in front of BayOne
Bayonne has inked an agreement allowing changes to the sidewalk in front of the BayOne mixed-use residential and commercial redevelopment at 957 Broadway. Topping out at 10 stories, the redevelopment project was the first initiated by the Mayor James Davis Administration to come to fruition. The building was completed and opened in 2020 at the site of the former Resnick’s Hardware and Garden Center.
Bayonne ordinance fine tunes its feral cat program
Bayonne is continuing to set up its trap, neuter, and return program to deal with feral cat colonies in the city. While stray cats and pet cats are socialized to humans, feral cats are not. They often live in communities known as colonies with other feral cats. To cope with an abundance of feral cats, the City Council adopted an ordinance at its September meeting amending and supplementing the revised general ordinances of the city of Bayonne, Chapter 5, Animal Control, to add a section for the TNR program.
Massive water main break impacting residents in several New Jersey counties
A massive, 74-inch water main break is affecting residents in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties.
Omakase Speakeasy Sushi by Sea Has Opened in Bergen
Sushi by Sea, an invite only omakase speakeasy, has officially opened in Bergen County. Ownership is keen to keep the location secretive, with guests encouraged to not reveal it’s address. Designed as a partnership model between the chef and owner, the chef brings into play his Korean, Brazilian and...
Bayonne to start a new Thanksgiving Day tradition
Mayor James Davis, the Division of Recreation, the City of Bayonne, and BCB Bank have announce a new Bayonne Thanksgiving Day tradition: The Bayonne Turkey Trot 5K and 1 Mile Kids’ Fun Run. The Turkey Trot 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run will take place on the morning of...
High-End Restaurant Makes Bergen County Debut
A high-end restaurant and bar is opening this week in Hackensack. Aura Restaurant & Bar will hold its soft opening Thursday, Oct. 6 on Main Street. Aura will offer a variety of cocktails and wines, as well as seasonal, modern-American and and European fare. The restaurant will have live shows and entertainment.
Rambling letters dropped off at locations across Jersey City
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Jersey City Police are looking for the person who dropped off about half a dozen rambling letters at locations across the city Wednesday.The incidents set off a bit of a panic Wednesday morning as officers responded to the locations, including City Hall, municipal court, schools, business and residences.Police say there were not threats to any of the locations or individuals.Kelly Robertson received one of the letters."It's a little freaky, especially because I found it inside my apartment, which means that somehow he got in and was able to leave it at the bottom of my steps," she said. "The two doors are actually locked. UPS usually can't even get in, so they leave our packages downstairs. So I'm surprised that he was able to do that."Police believe only one individual was involved, but so far, no arrest has been made.
Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion
The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
French Bakery and Cafe Coming to North Jersey
Le Carre, an “authentic French bakery and cafe”, is coming to Hillsdale. According to details from the team, expect typical patisserie (croissant, etc) and boulangerie (bread) items along with coffee. Food will be crafted using imported ingredients like their butter and flour. No word on an opening date.
Kearny PD: Human waste returns, but this time, it’s in golden liquid form
On Sept. 21 at 10:51 p.m., a 23-year-old town resident walked in to police headquarters to report an incident of domestic violence. The woman reported to Officer Josh Lopez that she and her 23-year-old boyfriend, a Jersey City man, had argument at around 2:40 a.m. about his Instagram usage. The boyfriend allegedly became agitated and grabbed the complainant’s arm forcefully enough to bruise it.
Hudson Theatre Works presents the rarely-performed “Machinal”
Hudson Theatre Works will start its 10th season of plays by women playwrights with “Machinal,” by Sophie Treadwell. In Sophie Treadwell’s 1928 feminist tour-de-force, Machinal, a young woman struggles to find her place in a society that was not made for her. Treadwell uses theatrical expressionism to portray a world that has become impersonal and unfeeling; a world that only has room for those who are willing to submit and conform.
‘Real Husbands of New Jersey’ play a round of charity golf at La Tourette – and leave the Housewives home
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On the heels of “Dancing With The Stars” with Teresa Guidice, her husband, Louie Ruelas, flew cross country to show support for a New York City not-for-profit that bridges the gap between the underprivileged, those with special needs and mainstream youth and young adults.
