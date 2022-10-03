ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, KY

Russell County Sample Ballot now available

The sample ballot for the upcoming November general election in Russell County is now available. The ballot can be viewed, printed, and saved by clicking here to visit the Kentucky Voter Information Center. In November, Russell County voters will have contested races for Russell County Judge Executive, Circuit Judge, and...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Emma May Hall, age 78, Formerly of Russell County

Emma May Hall, 78, of Knightstown (Rush County) passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, October 3, 2022. Emma was born February 27, 1944 at home in Jamestown, Kentucky to Wolford and Effie (Morgan) Chapman. Emma was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a member...
KNIGHTSTOWN, IN
William Edward Davis, age 83, of Russell Springs

William Edward Davis, of Russell Springs, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home. He was 83 years of age. Born March 31, 1939, in Pulaski County, he was the son of Emery and Nora Gosser Davis. William worked as a machinist for 28 years at Tecumseh Products in Somerset. He was a member of Mt. Eden Baptist Church, and he enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing. William will be remembered for making knives and beautiful, handmade gun holsters, as well as being the best knife sharpener in the family.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Liberty to hold wet/dry vote next month

The issue of alcohol sales in the city of Liberty will be on the ballot next month. Voters within the city limits of Liberty in neighboring Casey County will have the option next month on Election Day to determine whether alcoholic beverages will be permitted to be sold within the city limits.
LIBERTY, KY
Commodities to be distributed Thursday

Thursday is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Gary Robertson and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at the Russell Springs City Park beginning at 11 a.m. until all commodities are given away.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
KSP investigating fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County. According to the release, around 11 a.m. Thursday troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 68. KSP’s preliminary investigation shows that Matthew Brady, 32, was traveling west on US 68...
MARION COUNTY, KY
Monthly commodity distribution is today

The monthly commodity distribution is today at the Russell Springs City Park, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Gary Robertson and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be distributing commodities at 11 a.m. until all are given away.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Nearly 1 in 5 Russell County children suffer from food insecurity

A report from a national nonprofit is shining a light on how food insecurity affects rural populations. New data from Feeding America shows that nearly 1 in 5 children in Russell County suffer from food insecurity. The new report from the year 2020 shows that 19.3 percent, or about 780...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Ky. police department mourns loss of former assistant chief

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is mourning the loss of a former assistant chief. A Facebook post from the department said Troy Sharp died Thursday from health problems. “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of retired Williamsburg Police Officer Troy Sharp, Unit...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
Old Fonthill post office damaged in crash

An historic Russell County landmark was severely damaged earlier this week during a one-vehicle crash eight miles east of Russell Springs on KY 76, according to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston. Polston said that around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, a 2021 Ford F-550 being driven by 37-year-old Melissa Thomas of Louisville...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
KSP to have seven traffic safety checkpoints in Russell Co.

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Columbia woman killed in Adair Co. crash

A two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Columbia killed an Adair County woman, according to police. The Columbia Police Department responded to the collision at the intersection of Burkesville Street and Veterans Memorial Bypass Wednesday. According to witnesses, the crash occurred when Sandra Dotson, 58, of Columbia, was driving a 1998...
COLUMBIA, KY
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Sept. 27, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued in Barren County from Sept. 27 – Oct. 3, 2022. Katherine J. Duvon-Santos, 20, and Martine A. Lopez, 27, both of Paducah. Lydia B. Skaggs, 23, and Bryce J. Martin, 23, both of Cave City. Sept. 28, 2022:. Erin A....
BARREN COUNTY, KY
Richmond Kentucky Man, the last Defendant in Large Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy Sentenced to Federal Prison

LEXINGTON, KY (October 5, 2022) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Richmond, Ky., man, Bud Hembree, 49, was sentenced on Tuesday to 230 months in prison, by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves, for conspiracy to distribute 40 grams of more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
RICHMOND, KY
Report: RCHS students had higher average GPA than state average

According to a new report from the Kentucky Center for Statistics, Russell County High School students produced a higher average grade point average than the state average. The numbers come from the center’s High School Feedback Report, which shows that Russell County High School students who graduated in 2020 had an average GPA of 3.16 compared to the state average of 3.04.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY

