Russell County Sample Ballot now available
The sample ballot for the upcoming November general election in Russell County is now available. The ballot can be viewed, printed, and saved by clicking here to visit the Kentucky Voter Information Center. In November, Russell County voters will have contested races for Russell County Judge Executive, Circuit Judge, and...
Emma May Hall, age 78, Formerly of Russell County
Emma May Hall, 78, of Knightstown (Rush County) passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, October 3, 2022. Emma was born February 27, 1944 at home in Jamestown, Kentucky to Wolford and Effie (Morgan) Chapman. Emma was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a member...
‘Abnormally dry’ conditions expand; encompasses all of Lake Cumberland area
The U.S. Drought Index was updated on Thursday and the latest data shows an expansion of “abnormally dry” conditions across most of the state, including all of Russell County and the rest of the Lake Cumberland area. There are also now moderate-to-severe drought conditions showing up in far...
William Edward Davis, age 83, of Russell Springs
William Edward Davis, of Russell Springs, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home. He was 83 years of age. Born March 31, 1939, in Pulaski County, he was the son of Emery and Nora Gosser Davis. William worked as a machinist for 28 years at Tecumseh Products in Somerset. He was a member of Mt. Eden Baptist Church, and he enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing. William will be remembered for making knives and beautiful, handmade gun holsters, as well as being the best knife sharpener in the family.
Liberty to hold wet/dry vote next month
The issue of alcohol sales in the city of Liberty will be on the ballot next month. Voters within the city limits of Liberty in neighboring Casey County will have the option next month on Election Day to determine whether alcoholic beverages will be permitted to be sold within the city limits.
Commodities to be distributed Thursday
Thursday is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Gary Robertson and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at the Russell Springs City Park beginning at 11 a.m. until all commodities are given away.
KSP investigating fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County. According to the release, around 11 a.m. Thursday troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 68. KSP’s preliminary investigation shows that Matthew Brady, 32, was traveling west on US 68...
Monthly commodity distribution is today
The monthly commodity distribution is today at the Russell Springs City Park, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Gary Robertson and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be distributing commodities at 11 a.m. until all are given away.
Nearly 1 in 5 Russell County children suffer from food insecurity
A report from a national nonprofit is shining a light on how food insecurity affects rural populations. New data from Feeding America shows that nearly 1 in 5 children in Russell County suffer from food insecurity. The new report from the year 2020 shows that 19.3 percent, or about 780...
Ky. police department mourns loss of former assistant chief
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is mourning the loss of a former assistant chief. A Facebook post from the department said Troy Sharp died Thursday from health problems. “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of retired Williamsburg Police Officer Troy Sharp, Unit...
Old Fonthill post office damaged in crash
An historic Russell County landmark was severely damaged earlier this week during a one-vehicle crash eight miles east of Russell Springs on KY 76, according to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston. Polston said that around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, a 2021 Ford F-550 being driven by 37-year-old Melissa Thomas of Louisville...
KSP to have seven traffic safety checkpoints in Russell Co.
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
Columbia woman killed in Adair Co. crash
A two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Columbia killed an Adair County woman, according to police. The Columbia Police Department responded to the collision at the intersection of Burkesville Street and Veterans Memorial Bypass Wednesday. According to witnesses, the crash occurred when Sandra Dotson, 58, of Columbia, was driving a 1998...
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Sept. 27, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued in Barren County from Sept. 27 – Oct. 3, 2022. Katherine J. Duvon-Santos, 20, and Martine A. Lopez, 27, both of Paducah. Lydia B. Skaggs, 23, and Bryce J. Martin, 23, both of Cave City. Sept. 28, 2022:. Erin A....
Richmond Kentucky Man, the last Defendant in Large Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy Sentenced to Federal Prison
LEXINGTON, KY (October 5, 2022) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Richmond, Ky., man, Bud Hembree, 49, was sentenced on Tuesday to 230 months in prison, by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves, for conspiracy to distribute 40 grams of more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
NARCOTICS SEIZURE, ARRESTS IN WAYNE COUNTY, KENTUCKY FOLLOW A SEPTEMBER 13TH SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE INVESTIGATION IN MONTICELLO
MONTICELLO, KY - The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is reporting that: According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a check on a suspicious vehicle lead to the arrest of two Wayne County women in September on drug trafficking charges. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at approximately 2:00 A.M. Deputies Derek...
Report: RCHS students had higher average GPA than state average
According to a new report from the Kentucky Center for Statistics, Russell County High School students produced a higher average grade point average than the state average. The numbers come from the center’s High School Feedback Report, which shows that Russell County High School students who graduated in 2020 had an average GPA of 3.16 compared to the state average of 3.04.
2 charged for Laurel County church van theft, vandalism
Deputies said the two were caught on surveillance video in the parking lot of Victory Baptist Chruch cutting holes in the gas tank of two church vans.
ARREST: DRUGS, CASH SEIZED DURING JOINT INVESTIGATION BY AGENCIES IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LONDON, KY (October 6, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London Police Chief Travis Dotson report that on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and the London Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Winding Blade Road in northern Laurel County.
