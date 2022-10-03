William Edward Davis, of Russell Springs, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home. He was 83 years of age. Born March 31, 1939, in Pulaski County, he was the son of Emery and Nora Gosser Davis. William worked as a machinist for 28 years at Tecumseh Products in Somerset. He was a member of Mt. Eden Baptist Church, and he enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing. William will be remembered for making knives and beautiful, handmade gun holsters, as well as being the best knife sharpener in the family.

RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO