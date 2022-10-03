ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Jake Wells

Millions available for Louisiana renters and homeowners

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Louisiana Voter's Guide to the 2022 November Elections

NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for information you'll need to get ready for the November election, this is a good place to start. To check if you are registered to vote in Louisiana, start here. You can also lookup your early voting location, election dates and request an...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
L'Observateur

Grants to Provide Civil Legal Aid to Louisiana Residents-Apply Online

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana –The Louisiana Bar Foundation (LBF) Annual/Sustaining grant applications process is now open and accepting new applicants until December 1, 2022. Through grants, we assist disaster victims, women, children, elderly, people with disabilities, newly unemployed, those facing loss of their homes, veterans and military families, and many others by providing services that go to the very heart of the health, safety, and security of many of our citizens and their families.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Expert educates on Mental Health Awareness Month

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With mental health conditions still on the rise, the Louisiana Department of Health is recognizing October as Mental Health Awareness Month. According to Mental Health America, nearly 1 in 5 American adults will have a diagnosable mental health condition in any given year. Dr. David Boyle,...
MONROE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
KNOE TV8

La. officials vote to reduce speckled trout catch limits

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to deal with a decline in the speckled trout population, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries officials have voted to decrease the number a single fisherman may catch. On Thurs., Oct. 4, a Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission voted to set a new 15-fish limit...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana SNAP Benefits to Increase – Here’s How to get Yours

Louisiana residents who qualify for assistance through SNAP benefits will be seeing a few more dollars in their monthly stipend as of October 1st. SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is used by some 924,000 residents in Louisiana as a way to provide food and substantial nutrition for their families. It is estimated that about 20% of the state's population receives these benefits monthly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Security#Infrastructure Security
Calcasieu Parish News

Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity

Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on September 27 and October 1, 2022, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational shrimping offenses on Rockefeller Refuge.
ABBEVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
brproud.com

Firefighter in Louisiana undergoes Ochsner’s first international kidney transplant

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Louisiana firefighter has a new lease on life after she received a gift like no other from an unlikely hero thousands of miles away. Our story starts with a Denmark woman named Marianne Poulsen. For more than two years, Marianne’s husband, Michael, was in desperate need of a kidney transplant but much to her dismay, she was not an organ donor match.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Red snapper season to reopen for 8 days in early October

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced the reopening of the recreational red snapper season for eight extra days. Officials said the season will reopen between 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, and 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. In addition, bag limits will increase to four fish per person during the eight-day season extension.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy