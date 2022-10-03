Read full article on original website
Millions available for Louisiana renters and homeowners
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
Louisiana Voter's Guide to the 2022 November Elections
NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for information you'll need to get ready for the November election, this is a good place to start. To check if you are registered to vote in Louisiana, start here. You can also lookup your early voting location, election dates and request an...
KNOE TV8
ULM Political Science Professor reacts to Jeff Landry announcing run for governor
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is running for governor. Landry is the first candidate to officially enter the race. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Treasurer John Schroeder have said they are strongly leaning toward running, but have not made an official announcement. “We must join...
Gordon McKernan Is Giving Away Thirty $100 Gift Cards In Louisiana
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys will be celebrating their 30-year anniversary in a big way and you could score a $100 gift card. McKernan wants to show his thanks and appreciation for Louisiana residents' support during their 30 years of service in our communities. Gordon recognizes that his success is largely...
KNOE TV8
State rejects Sparklight’s protest of Gumbo Grant in East Carroll Parish
LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana has rejected internet service provider Sparklight’s argument that it can provide high-speed internet in East Carroll Parish, which means a new fiber internet company can move in. In July, Governor John Bel Edwards was in Lake Providence to announce the state’s most significant...
L'Observateur
Grants to Provide Civil Legal Aid to Louisiana Residents-Apply Online
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana –The Louisiana Bar Foundation (LBF) Annual/Sustaining grant applications process is now open and accepting new applicants until December 1, 2022. Through grants, we assist disaster victims, women, children, elderly, people with disabilities, newly unemployed, those facing loss of their homes, veterans and military families, and many others by providing services that go to the very heart of the health, safety, and security of many of our citizens and their families.
KNOE TV8
Expert educates on Mental Health Awareness Month
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With mental health conditions still on the rise, the Louisiana Department of Health is recognizing October as Mental Health Awareness Month. According to Mental Health America, nearly 1 in 5 American adults will have a diagnosable mental health condition in any given year. Dr. David Boyle,...
KNOE TV8
Attorney General Jeff Landry announces official run for La. governor
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has officially announced that he will be running for governor. Landry announced his plan Wednesday morning on Facebook.
KNOE TV8
La. officials vote to reduce speckled trout catch limits
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to deal with a decline in the speckled trout population, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries officials have voted to decrease the number a single fisherman may catch. On Thurs., Oct. 4, a Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission voted to set a new 15-fish limit...
Louisiana SNAP Benefits to Increase – Here’s How to get Yours
Louisiana residents who qualify for assistance through SNAP benefits will be seeing a few more dollars in their monthly stipend as of October 1st. SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is used by some 924,000 residents in Louisiana as a way to provide food and substantial nutrition for their families. It is estimated that about 20% of the state's population receives these benefits monthly.
Really? This Is Louisiana’s Favorite Place for Breakfast?
Louisiana sees itself on plenty of those "bad lists" but when it comes to food, nobody can argue that we aren't always number one!. From gumbo and jambalaya to boudin and fried fish, we just know our way around a kitchen...and the dining table. And when you consider breakfast, "the...
wrkf.org
New Grand Caillou/Dulac Band tribe chief on coming home to Louisiana: 'It's everything to me'
The Grand Caillou/Dulac Band of Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw, a Native American tribe in Louisiana that’s deeply involved in coastal restoration efforts and has spent years working to protect their land from land loss and rapidly intensifying storms, has anointed its newest chief. Devon Parfait, a coastal resilience analyst for the Environmental...
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on September 27 and October 1, 2022, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational shrimping offenses on Rockefeller Refuge.
NOLA.com
Ray Brandt's widow will lose control of auto sales empire under judge's order
A Jefferson Parish judge on Thursday threw out a legal challenge to the last will and testament that auto magnate Ray Brandt signed weeks before his death in 2019, following testimony from widow Jessica Brandt and her housecleaner that shed little light on claims it was done improperly. Barring a...
South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller
Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
Legendary Louisiana Basketball Coach Turns To Politics, Eyes Run For State Senate
The winningest college basketball coach in Louisiana history is adding a new field to his resume: Politics. Mike McConathy, longtime head basketball coach at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, is building a new kind of team now, focused on taking this one to Baton Rouge to represent Senate District 31.
brproud.com
Firefighter in Louisiana undergoes Ochsner’s first international kidney transplant
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Louisiana firefighter has a new lease on life after she received a gift like no other from an unlikely hero thousands of miles away. Our story starts with a Denmark woman named Marianne Poulsen. For more than two years, Marianne’s husband, Michael, was in desperate need of a kidney transplant but much to her dismay, she was not an organ donor match.
Louisiana men among six arrested after seizure of $250,000, heroin, cocaine, guns and more
Six people from Louisiana were hit with firearm and drug charges after an investigation by the United States Department of Justice.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputy arrested, terminated
Former Major Eliot Bertrand has been accused of felony theft, injuring public records and malfeasance.
KNOE TV8
Red snapper season to reopen for 8 days in early October
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced the reopening of the recreational red snapper season for eight extra days. Officials said the season will reopen between 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, and 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. In addition, bag limits will increase to four fish per person during the eight-day season extension.
