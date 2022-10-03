NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana –The Louisiana Bar Foundation (LBF) Annual/Sustaining grant applications process is now open and accepting new applicants until December 1, 2022. Through grants, we assist disaster victims, women, children, elderly, people with disabilities, newly unemployed, those facing loss of their homes, veterans and military families, and many others by providing services that go to the very heart of the health, safety, and security of many of our citizens and their families.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO