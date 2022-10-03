Read full article on original website
Idaho state legislators to receive bump in pay
Idaho state lawmakers will see their compensation increase by 2.75 percent in each of the next two years along with a bump in per diem following a legislative compensation committee meeting this week. The Lewiston Tribune reports the increase takes effect December 1st and raises the base salary for Idaho’s...
Idaho tax commission offers way to track tax rebate
Idahoans who qualify for the 2022 Special Session tax rebate can now track their payment online through the Idaho State Tax Commission website at tax.idaho.gov/rebate. To get the status of a rebate, people need their Social Security number and either their Idaho driver’s license, state-issued identification number, or their 2021 income tax return.
U of I awarded largest grant in school history
The University of Idaho’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences has been awarded the largest grant in the university’s history aimed at helping Idaho farmers and ranchers combat climate change. The university’s “Climate-Smart Commodities for Idaho: A Public-Private-Tribal Partnership” is among 70 projects awarded nationally for a combined...
Asotin County fugitive arrested in Florida
A former Clarkston resident who has been wanted in Asotin County since 2014 has been arrested in Florida. According to a news release from the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Thomas “Gene” McDonald was apprehended in Cedar Key, Fla., on outstanding warrants from Asotin County. Authorities say...
Idahoans warned about romance scam
The Idaho Department of Finance is warning consumers to be on the lookout for romance scams in light of an increased number of reported complaints to various government agencies across North America. In 2021 alone consumers reported losing a staggering $547 million to romance scams according to 2022 data from...
LC State nursing is again ranked best among Idaho four-year institutions
Lewis-Clark State College’s nursing program has been ranked No. 1 among four-year higher education institutions in Idaho for the second straight year by the nursing advocacy organization RegisteredNursing.org. LC State’s program earned a 94.47 score out of 100 to earn the honor, which is four points higher than any...
