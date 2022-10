Miss USA winner R’Bonney Gabriel has shut down rumours that this year’s competition was “rigged,” after some of her contestants accused the organisation of favoriting her.The beauty pageant titleholder addressed the allegations about her win in a recent interview on E! News’ The Rundown. Her comments came after Miss Montana Heather Lee O’Keefe posted a viral TikTok video on behalf of herself and her fellow Miss USA competitors, claiming that a majority of them felt like there was “favouritism towards Miss Texas USA” and they “had the receipts to prove it”.During her conversation, Gabriel explained that she would not...

TEXAS STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO