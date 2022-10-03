Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Assault Suspect Apprehended In Leonardtown For Egg, Statue Attack Involving Child, Sheriff Says
Things are not going egg-celently for a Maryland man who allegedly went through extreme measures to terrorize his victims during a recent outburst. Leonardtown resident Quentin Xavier Chase, Jr., 34, is facing multiple charges in St. Mary’s County after an incident that saw him throwing eggs at his victim and a child before going after them with a statue, the sheriff’s office announced.
Bay Net
Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Mail Fraud
WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of checks being stolen and altered after they have been placed in the mail. Both personal and business checks have been stolen. The CCSO Criminal Investigations Division is investigating these crimes in conjunction with the United...
Bay Net
Man Arrested In Fatal Mall Shooting In P.G. County
HYATTSVILLE, Md. – The suspect wanted for a fatal shooting inside of a mall in the city of Hyattsville was taken into custody this morning. Stephon Edward Jones of Washington, DC, is charged with the murder of 20-year-old Darrion Herring of Hyattsville. On August 18, 2022, officers with the...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of September 26, 2022 – October 2, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,520 calls for service throughout the community. Attempted Burglary: 22-56090. On September 26, 2022, Deputy Strong responded to the Health Department Building located...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volatile Maryland Assault Suspect Urinates On Jail Floor, Exposes Herself To Officers: Sheriff
An assault suspect made things worse for herself in Maryland when she became combative and disruptive to corrections officers after being taken into custody in St. Mary's County, the sheriff’s office said. California resident Laitesha Jonelle Jones, 30, is in hot water with the law after a strange scene...
Suspect Wanted in Attempted Robbery at White Oak Chick-fil-A
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating 21-year-old Jamara Hampton, who is wanted in connection with an attempted robbery that occurred on March 26 at the Chick-fil-A in the 12200 block of Tech Road in White Oak. “On Saturday, March 26, 2022, Jamara Hampton entered the...
Bay Net
MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI’s & Warrants Served
On 9/29/2022, Tpr T. Eckrich responded to the Walmart, located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft and disturbance in progress. Investigation revealed that Charles Patrick Balsbaugh, 36 of Hollywood, MD stole and tampered with the seal of a product. Balsbaugh was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: Less Than $100 and Malicious Destruction of Property Less Than $500 Value.
Body-warn camera released of deadly officer-involved shooting in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE - Body-worn camera footage was released from last month's officer-involved shooting in Anne Arundel County.Officials said 48-year-old Anthony Hopkins Sr., from Harwood, was shot by police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call on Sept. 17.The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sands Road in Harwood.A woman told first responders that her husband had tried to strangle her and she escaped," Anne Arundel County police said. "A female called in stating that her husband had strangled her with some form of ligature and that she was able to escape and make her way to a neighbor's house where she called...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bay Net
SMCSO Criminal Summonses Served In September 2022
09/01/22- Trinik Shatega King, age 27 of Lexington Park- Confine Unattended Child by Dep. Budd# 325. 09/02/22- Nathan Lee Davis, age 31 of Lusby- Theft by Dep. Marsch# 397. 09/03/22- David Lloyd Adams, age 34 of no fixed address- CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana by Dep. Tasciotti# 398. 09/04/22- Doris Delphine...
Woman Sentenced For 'Vicious' Murder Where She Stabbed Victim 36 Times In Anne Arundel County
The woman who stabbed her victim 36 times and killed him during an unprovoked attack in Maryland will spend decades in prison after being sentenced, the Anne Arundel State's Attorney announced. Inari Molina, 27, was sentenced to life with all but 60 years suspended after pleading guilty in May to...
WJLA
37 fired DC police officers reinstated, most got $14M in back pay, auditor report says
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department reinstated dozens of fired officers and paid them $14 million in back pay, including a few who were deemed a "threat to safety," according to a new 86-page report from the D.C. auditor, just out Thursday. The most common reason the firings...
Attempted Murder: Hyattsville Man Accused Of Stabbing Person 17 Times In Custody, Police Say
Police in Prince George's County have apprehended a man who allegedly stabbed his victim more than a dozen times inside a Maryland business, authorities said. Hyattsville resident Rene Morales is facing multiple attempted murder charges after turning himself in to the Upper Marlboro Department of Corrections, the Hyattsville Police Department announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Net
Threat To Leonardtown High School Deemed “Not Credible” By Police
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — On October 6, 2022, school administrators were made aware of a potential threat by a student at Leonardtown High School. The threat was allegedly made by a student via AirDrop to other students near the end of the day. The following email was distributed to parents...
Maryland Gunman Calmly Robs Virginia Jewelry Store (VIDEO): Police
Police in Virginia are seeking a 25-year-old Maryland man who they say robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint last month (scroll for video). Surveillance footage appears to show Lamont Marble walking into Sonia Jewelry and Boutique on Backlick Road in Springfield, and calmly pointing his gun at the owners as he takes what he wants from the cases on Sept. 20, Fairfax police said.
Elderly Maryland Man Killed After Violent Crash At Lothian Intersection
An elderly Maryland man is dead after a horrific crash in Lothian earlier this week, authorities announce. Ronald Wayne Talbert, 78, was killed in the crash that happened shortly after 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 on Route 4 at Lower Pindell Road, according to Anne Arundel County police. Investigation revelaed...
Cambridge woman caring for 5 young children is charged with child neglect
An Eastern Shore woman has been charged with child neglect after her 17-month-old baby showed signs of being under the influence of drugs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay Net
UPDATE: Details Emerge About Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry’s Retirement
WALDORF, Md. — On October 4, 2022, Sheriff Troy D. Berry announced his retirement from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan (SORP), effective October 14, 2022. Sheriff Berry celebrates 30 years of dedicated service with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). He has been the Sheriff and...
Stephen Davis pleads guilty to first degree murder of his 5-year-old half-sister
Stephen Jarod Davis II has entered a guilty plea to first degree murder in the death of his 5-year-old half-sister Anayah Jannah Abdul.
WJLA
Caught on cam: Wheel thieves strike again, this time, interrupted by Prince George's PD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the cars on soda crates is still there. Perhaps the owner is away or doesn’t have the money to fix it. At the Addison Row Apartments, blocks outside NE D.C. in Capitol Heights Md., the wheel thieves struck again Tuesday morning at 2:57 a.m. A rain-spotted dash cam picked up the white cargo van pulling into the parking lot. Soon after, shadows with the occasional flashlight could be seen moving between parked cars and the van.
WTOP
$55K reward offered for info on suspect in solar panel installer’s death
The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Avery Miler, the man police in D.C. believe shot and killed a Baltimore solar panel installer in early August, has more than doubled to $55,000. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was shot the afternoon of Aug. 10 in...
Comments / 3