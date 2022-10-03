ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington Park, MD

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Assault Suspect Apprehended In Leonardtown For Egg, Statue Attack Involving Child, Sheriff Says

Things are not going egg-celently for a Maryland man who allegedly went through extreme measures to terrorize his victims during a recent outburst. Leonardtown resident Quentin Xavier Chase, Jr., 34, is facing multiple charges in St. Mary’s County after an incident that saw him throwing eggs at his victim and a child before going after them with a statue, the sheriff’s office announced.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Mail Fraud

WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of checks being stolen and altered after they have been placed in the mail. Both personal and business checks have been stolen. The CCSO Criminal Investigations Division is investigating these crimes in conjunction with the United...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Man Arrested In Fatal Mall Shooting In P.G. County

HYATTSVILLE, Md. – The suspect wanted for a fatal shooting inside of a mall in the city of Hyattsville was taken into custody this morning. Stephon Edward Jones of Washington, DC, is charged with the murder of 20-year-old Darrion Herring of Hyattsville. On August 18, 2022, officers with the...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of September 26, 2022 – October 2, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,520 calls for service throughout the community. Attempted Burglary: 22-56090. On September 26, 2022, Deputy Strong responded to the Health Department Building located...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington Park, MD
Saint Mary's County, MD
Crime & Safety
Lexington Park, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Mary's County, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Bay Net

MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI’s & Warrants Served

On 9/29/2022, Tpr T. Eckrich responded to the Walmart, located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft and disturbance in progress. Investigation revealed that Charles Patrick Balsbaugh, 36 of Hollywood, MD stole and tampered with the seal of a product. Balsbaugh was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: Less Than $100 and Malicious Destruction of Property Less Than $500 Value.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Body-warn camera released of deadly officer-involved shooting in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE - Body-worn camera footage was released from last month's officer-involved shooting in Anne Arundel County.Officials said 48-year-old Anthony Hopkins Sr., from Harwood, was shot by police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call on Sept. 17.The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sands Road in Harwood.A woman told first responders that her husband had tried to strangle her and she escaped," Anne Arundel County police said. "A female called in stating that her husband had strangled her with some form of ligature and that she was able to escape and make her way to a neighbor's house where she called...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Bay Net

SMCSO Criminal Summonses Served In September 2022

09/01/22- Trinik Shatega King, age 27 of Lexington Park- Confine Unattended Child by Dep. Budd# 325. 09/02/22- Nathan Lee Davis, age 31 of Lusby- Theft by Dep. Marsch# 397. 09/03/22- David Lloyd Adams, age 34 of no fixed address- CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana by Dep. Tasciotti# 398. 09/04/22- Doris Delphine...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Daily Voice

Attempted Murder: Hyattsville Man Accused Of Stabbing Person 17 Times In Custody, Police Say

Police in Prince George's County have apprehended a man who allegedly stabbed his victim more than a dozen times inside a Maryland business, authorities said. Hyattsville resident Rene Morales is facing multiple attempted murder charges after turning himself in to the Upper Marlboro Department of Corrections, the Hyattsville Police Department announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Dollar General#Mercedes#Citizens#The Crime Solvers Program
Daily Voice

Maryland Gunman Calmly Robs Virginia Jewelry Store (VIDEO): Police

Police in Virginia are seeking a 25-year-old Maryland man who they say robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint last month (scroll for video). Surveillance footage appears to show Lamont Marble walking into Sonia Jewelry and Boutique on Backlick Road in Springfield, and calmly pointing his gun at the owners as he takes what he wants from the cases on Sept. 20, Fairfax police said.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJLA

Caught on cam: Wheel thieves strike again, this time, interrupted by Prince George's PD

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the cars on soda crates is still there. Perhaps the owner is away or doesn’t have the money to fix it. At the Addison Row Apartments, blocks outside NE D.C. in Capitol Heights Md., the wheel thieves struck again Tuesday morning at 2:57 a.m. A rain-spotted dash cam picked up the white cargo van pulling into the parking lot. Soon after, shadows with the occasional flashlight could be seen moving between parked cars and the van.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy