Read full article on original website
Related
kuer.org
Utah hunters can help the rare California Condor by getting the lead out
With the fall hunting season underway, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will set up a series of checkpoints to encourage hunters to clean up gut piles and use non-lead ammunition. Southern Utah hunters have been working with the state to eliminate lead poisoning in California Condors. The program Hunters...
890kdxu.com
St. George: Making More Marathon Memories
I've been to more than a dozen St. George Marathons over the 28 years I've lived here. Don't get me wrong. I haven't run any of them. But as a sports writer, broadcaster and fan, I've had the amazing opportunity to cover the event many times (how many I do not know, lost count).
Extreme weather damages trees, vehicles in southern Utah
Residents of southern Utah have seen some crazy weather over the last 24 hours, ranging from hail to lightning to heavy rain.
suunews.net
Utah Shakespeare Festival Executive Producer Frank Mack to pursue new opportunities
After leading the Utah Shakespeare Festival for five years, Executive Producer Frank Mack has announced he will leave the Tony Award-winning theatre company at the end of this season to pursue new opportunities. “I love everything about the Festival,” said Mack. “The past five years have been incredible. The Festival...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bereadylexington.com
Kentucky Issues “Antler Alert” for Drivers – Deer on the Move
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has issued an annual “Antler Alert” to remind motorists that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived. About half of all such crashes occur during the last three months of the year. “October, November, and December bring a noticeable increase in highway...
suunews.net
The not-so-secret life of a professor: SUU’s Jason Burton to perform live in Cedar City
An outdoor recreation professor at Southern Utah University, Jason Burton, will perform live with Iron County Acoustic Music Association at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Community Presbyterian Event Hall. He will play roughly an hour and a half of music for the audience. The doors open at 6:30 for guests to find their seats before Burton kicks off the night.
KSLTV
Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Kane County along U.S. Highway 89 Monday morning, while a flash flood warning was in effect for Zion National Park to Rockville. 8:15 a.m. UPDATE: The flash flood warning for Zion National Park and surrounding areas has been...
kslnewsradio.com
Two men accused of stealing dying piglets from Utah farm face charges
ST. GEORGE, Utah — The trial involving two stolen piglets reportedly in distress continues in St. George with more than 100 supporters rallying behind the two defendants, Paul Picklesimer and Wayne Hsiung. The men are accused of burglarizing the nation’s largest pig farm in alleged attempts to save two...
RELATED PEOPLE
kentuckytoday.com
School administrator takes stand against suggested pronouns, keeping parents in dark
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (KT) – An Anderson County educator, who is also a Kentucky Baptist pastor, is taking a moral stand on the issue of being told to refer to students by their suggested pronouns and not being allowed to tell the child’s parents if the request was made.
KSLTV
UPDATE: One dead in fatal crash in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A man is dead after losing control of his trailer, causing his car to roll over, and dying on the scene Sunday afternoon. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the man was driving southbound with a pickup truck hauling a travel trailer and a utility trailer loaded with a UTV on Interstate 15 near milepost 35 in Washinton County.
suunews.net
Conservative activists host armed rally in Cedar City
Conservative activists assembled at Veterans Park for what was supposed to be an armed “Citizen’s Freedom March” to protest issues they claim infringe on First and Second Amendment rights on Saturday, Oct. 1. The event, which began at 9:30 a.m., was originally advertised as an armed march...
suunews.net
Second Studio to hold roulette-themed SUU Live
Southern Utah University’s student theatre company, Second Studio, is back with another edition of their monthly variety show SUU Live. October’s show, titled “SUU Live: Roulette,” will take place in the Black Box Theatre in the Auditorium on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets cost $3.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
Coroner identifies victim in deadly motorcycle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash Monday night. The crash happened on Versailles Road at Delmont Drive around 7:45 p.m. 25-year-old Dylan Wade George was pronounced dead. The coroner says George was not wearing a helmet...
kslnewsradio.com
Fatal car crash closes southbound I-15 in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Southbound I-15 closed at mile marker 34, following a fatal car crash Sunday. The closure is estimated to last two to three hours. UHP is advising drivers to use an alternate route at this time. Details on the fatal car crash. Upon Utah Highway Patrol’s...
Comments / 0