Richmond, KY

kuer.org

Utah hunters can help the rare California Condor by getting the lead out

With the fall hunting season underway, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will set up a series of checkpoints to encourage hunters to clean up gut piles and use non-lead ammunition. Southern Utah hunters have been working with the state to eliminate lead poisoning in California Condors. The program Hunters...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

St. George: Making More Marathon Memories

I've been to more than a dozen St. George Marathons over the 28 years I've lived here. Don't get me wrong. I haven't run any of them. But as a sports writer, broadcaster and fan, I've had the amazing opportunity to cover the event many times (how many I do not know, lost count).
SAINT GEORGE, UT
bereadylexington.com

Kentucky Issues “Antler Alert” for Drivers – Deer on the Move

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has issued an annual “Antler Alert” to remind motorists that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived. About half of all such crashes occur during the last three months of the year. “October, November, and December bring a noticeable increase in highway...
KENTUCKY STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Two men accused of stealing dying piglets from Utah farm face charges

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The trial involving two stolen piglets reportedly in distress continues in St. George with more than 100 supporters rallying behind the two defendants, Paul Picklesimer and Wayne Hsiung. The men are accused of burglarizing the nation’s largest pig farm in alleged attempts to save two...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
KSLTV

UPDATE: One dead in fatal crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A man is dead after losing control of his trailer, causing his car to roll over, and dying on the scene Sunday afternoon. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the man was driving southbound with a pickup truck hauling a travel trailer and a utility trailer loaded with a UTV on Interstate 15 near milepost 35 in Washinton County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
suunews.net

Conservative activists host armed rally in Cedar City

Conservative activists assembled at Veterans Park for what was supposed to be an armed “Citizen’s Freedom March” to protest issues they claim infringe on First and Second Amendment rights on Saturday, Oct. 1. The event, which began at 9:30 a.m., was originally advertised as an armed march...
CEDAR CITY, UT
suunews.net

Second Studio to hold roulette-themed SUU Live

Southern Utah University’s student theatre company, Second Studio, is back with another edition of their monthly variety show SUU Live. October’s show, titled “SUU Live: Roulette,” will take place in the Black Box Theatre in the Auditorium on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets cost $3.
CEDAR CITY, UT
WKYT 27

Coroner identifies victim in deadly motorcycle crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash Monday night. The crash happened on Versailles Road at Delmont Drive around 7:45 p.m. 25-year-old Dylan Wade George was pronounced dead. The coroner says George was not wearing a helmet...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
kslnewsradio.com

Fatal car crash closes southbound I-15 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Southbound I-15 closed at mile marker 34, following a fatal car crash Sunday. The closure is estimated to last two to three hours. UHP is advising drivers to use an alternate route at this time. Details on the fatal car crash. Upon Utah Highway Patrol’s...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT

