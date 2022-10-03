ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson football scheduled for fifth night game this season

By Scott Keepfer, Greenville News
 4 days ago

CLEMSON – It’s a good thing Clemson linebacker Keith Maguire prefers night games.

Clemson football’s game at ACC rival Florida State on Oct. 15 has been scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, marking the fifth time in seven games on this season's schedule that the Tigers will be playing in prime time.

The game will be nationally televised on ABC.

“I like ’em,” Maguire said. “Every game’s different, but night games are good. You get a lot of rest in the earlier part of the day and you can continue to prepare on Saturday, which is always good.

“Environments for night games are always good; it helps you get a little more energy, especially when traveling.”

No. 5 Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) already has played night games against Georgia Tech, Louisiana Tech and NC State this season. The Tigers play at Boston College Saturday night in yet another 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Clemson is 24-4 in night games since the start of the 2018 season and 43-7 at night since 2015. The Tigers have won six consecutive games against Florida State, their longest winning streak in the series.

Clemson will be the first school to appear on the ABC Saturday night prime time game three weeks in a row since Oklahoma in 2015, according to Ross Taylor, Clemson's assistant athletic director for football communications.

The Tigers, who are seeking their ACC Championship in eight seasons, will be looking to extend the nation’s longest active winning streak to 12 games on Saturday night against Boston College (2-3, 1-2), which is coming off a 34-33 home victory against Louisville.

