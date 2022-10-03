Research 2022 candidates for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education

The Charlotte Observer asked all Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education candidates to answer biographical and issue-focused questions in advance of the Nov. 8 general election.

Click the names below to read their response to the candidate questionnaire. For Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district seats , voters pick one person. The at-large seats — held by board chair Elyse Dashew, Jennifer De La Jara and Lenora Shipp — are not up for reelection this cycle.

BOE members make $1,574.33 per month. The board chairperson makes $1,967.91 per month.

The 2022 election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. In-person early voting begins Oct. 20.

Go here for more information about requesting a mail-in ballot to vote absentee. Go here to find your polling place, verify registration and see a sample ballot. Go here to see a list of every candidate on the ballot.

A map of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education districts approved in January 2022. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Candidates for District 1

Ro Lawsin | Hamani Fisher | Rhonda Cheek | Melissa Easley | Bill Fountain

Candidates for District 2

Monty Witherspoon | Juanrique Hall (Has not responded to questionnaire) | Thelma Byers-Bailey

Candidates for District 3

Steven Rushing | Gregory “Dee” Rankin

Candidates for District 4

Carol Sawyer | Clara Kennedy Witherspoon | Stephanie Sneed

Candidates for District 5

Lisa Cline | Trent Merchant

Candidates for District 6

Summer Nunn | Sean Strain | Michael Watson