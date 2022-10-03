Research 2022 candidates for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education
The Charlotte Observer asked all Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education candidates to answer biographical and issue-focused questions in advance of the Nov. 8 general election.
Click the names below to read their response to the candidate questionnaire. For Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district seats , voters pick one person. The at-large seats — held by board chair Elyse Dashew, Jennifer De La Jara and Lenora Shipp — are not up for reelection this cycle.
BOE members make $1,574.33 per month. The board chairperson makes $1,967.91 per month.
The 2022 election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. In-person early voting begins Oct. 20.
Go here for more information about requesting a mail-in ballot to vote absentee. Go here to find your polling place, verify registration and see a sample ballot. Go here to see a list of every candidate on the ballot.
Candidates for District 1
Ro Lawsin | Hamani Fisher | Rhonda Cheek | Melissa Easley | Bill Fountain
Candidates for District 2
Monty Witherspoon | Juanrique Hall (Has not responded to questionnaire) | Thelma Byers-Bailey
Candidates for District 3
Steven Rushing | Gregory “Dee” Rankin
Candidates for District 4
Carol Sawyer | Clara Kennedy Witherspoon | Stephanie Sneed
