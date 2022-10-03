ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska WR Omar Manning leaves Rutgers game in 1st quarter

The Nebraska offense suffered the loss of one of its key offensive players on Friday. Omar Manning, one of Nebraska’s top returning receivers, went down holding his foot, limping off the field with assistance. He received medical attention in the tent, but came out badly limping per reports. A cart was then called to take Manning off the field.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg ranks Nebraska, Wisconsin among top head coaching vacancies

Nebraska and Wisconsin are now looking for a new head coach. They were ranked by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg as two of the top head coaching vacancies in the country. Rittenberg shortened his list down to the five best open head coaching jobs at the moment. Colorado came in fifth, Georgia Tech was in fourth, and Arizona State was in third. Nebraska was number two, while Wisconsin was ranked as the best.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Rutgers QB Noah Vedral scores his first TD of season against former team Nebraska

Noah Vedral came out swinging for Rutgers on Friday night, scoring within the first 4 minutes of the game. Vedral scored his first TD of the season, taking it 21 yards to the end zone to put the Knights up 7-0. The QB side-stepped two Nebraska defenders before stretching for the pylon. Vedral led a 70-yard march down the field, scoring with 12:22 still remaining in the first quarter.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

Caleb Pyfrom, 2024 OT out of Nebraska, discusses earning offer from Huskers

Caleb Pyfrom has landed his first college offer, and it comes from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Pyfrom is a junior offensive tackle from Omaha, Nebraska. Pyfrom is not rated by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings, but is a 3-star prospect, according to 247Sports. “It was really cool,” he said. in reaction...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Davison announces departure from Nebraska radio broadcasts

It’s on to bigger and better things for Matt Davison, who will be leaving the Nebraska broadcasting booth after 19 years to head up a new NIL collective. In addition to his Cornhusker’s radio broadcasts, Davison is also Senior Associate Athletic Director at Nebraska. He will also leave that position after 5 years to take over at the 1890 Initiative. The longtime Cornhusker announcer announced on Friday that it would be his last broadcast.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Rutgers football teases alternate uniforms ahead of Week 6 battle with Nebraska

Rutgers might be wearing something a little different against Nebraska. The football team made a post about some special dark uniforms on Twitter. The post on social media had pictures of the uniforms with the caption “The Dark Knights”. The sleek all-black uniforms could make an appearance against Nebraska. While the uniforms are mostly black, there is still red coloring on the logo, number, and team name.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

Josh Dix, Iowa hoops G, reveals stage in recovery process after season ending injury in high school

Josh Dix suffered a broken tibia and fibula last January and spoke about how far along he is in his recovery. HawkCentral posted the video of Dix speaking to the media. Dix was a former 3-star recruit out of Council Bluffs, Iowa per the 247Sports Composite. Dix was also the No. 1 player from his home state of Iowa in the 2022 recruiting class.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA

