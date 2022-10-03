Read full article on original website
Nebraska WR Omar Manning leaves Rutgers game in 1st quarter
The Nebraska offense suffered the loss of one of its key offensive players on Friday. Omar Manning, one of Nebraska’s top returning receivers, went down holding his foot, limping off the field with assistance. He received medical attention in the tent, but came out badly limping per reports. A cart was then called to take Manning off the field.
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg ranks Nebraska, Wisconsin among top head coaching vacancies
Nebraska and Wisconsin are now looking for a new head coach. They were ranked by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg as two of the top head coaching vacancies in the country. Rittenberg shortened his list down to the five best open head coaching jobs at the moment. Colorado came in fifth, Georgia Tech was in fourth, and Arizona State was in third. Nebraska was number two, while Wisconsin was ranked as the best.
Mickey Joseph reveals how Nebraska players are feeling after Week 5 win over Indiana
Mickey Joseph took over a Nebraska that was struggling to find any momentum. However, the program has finally seemed to find solid ground after being in a collapse where things just kept getting worse. Joseph won his first game as interim DC in Week 5 against Indiana, and team is...
Nebraska football: 3 key matchups to watch when the Huskers visit Rutgers on Friday
Nebraska played its way back into contention in the B1G West with a 35-21 win over Indiana last Saturday. Rutgers, on the other hand, must regroup following a 49-10 shellacking at Ohio State. Greg Schiano certainly didn’t appreciate the Buckeyes running a fake punt late in the game up big....
Rutgers QB Noah Vedral scores his first TD of season against former team Nebraska
Noah Vedral came out swinging for Rutgers on Friday night, scoring within the first 4 minutes of the game. Vedral scored his first TD of the season, taking it 21 yards to the end zone to put the Knights up 7-0. The QB side-stepped two Nebraska defenders before stretching for the pylon. Vedral led a 70-yard march down the field, scoring with 12:22 still remaining in the first quarter.
Caleb Pyfrom, 2024 OT out of Nebraska, discusses earning offer from Huskers
Caleb Pyfrom has landed his first college offer, and it comes from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Pyfrom is a junior offensive tackle from Omaha, Nebraska. Pyfrom is not rated by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings, but is a 3-star prospect, according to 247Sports. “It was really cool,” he said. in reaction...
True dedication: CFB podcast host notes large number of Nebraska fans at New York airport ahead of Rutgers bout
You won’t find a group of fans more loyal or more dedicated than Nebraska fans. The Huskers faithful, despite recent woes, pack their stadium and opponent stadiums anywhere across the country to see the Huskers play. If there was a noon kickoff on Pluto Friday afternoon against UTEP, Nebraska fans would show up in droves.
Nebraska volleyball continues undefeated start to B1G play with road sweep of Michigan State
Nebraska volleyball is off to a dominant start in B1G play, rolling past Michigan State with a 3-set sweep in East Lansing. The Thursday night match went to the Huskers with set wins of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-9. After opening B1G play with a home sweep of the Spartans, Nebraska...
Matt Davison announces departure from Nebraska radio broadcasts
It’s on to bigger and better things for Matt Davison, who will be leaving the Nebraska broadcasting booth after 19 years to head up a new NIL collective. In addition to his Cornhusker’s radio broadcasts, Davison is also Senior Associate Athletic Director at Nebraska. He will also leave that position after 5 years to take over at the 1890 Initiative. The longtime Cornhusker announcer announced on Friday that it would be his last broadcast.
Rutgers football teases alternate uniforms ahead of Week 6 battle with Nebraska
Rutgers might be wearing something a little different against Nebraska. The football team made a post about some special dark uniforms on Twitter. The post on social media had pictures of the uniforms with the caption “The Dark Knights”. The sleek all-black uniforms could make an appearance against Nebraska. While the uniforms are mostly black, there is still red coloring on the logo, number, and team name.
Josh Dix, Iowa hoops G, reveals stage in recovery process after season ending injury in high school
Josh Dix suffered a broken tibia and fibula last January and spoke about how far along he is in his recovery. HawkCentral posted the video of Dix speaking to the media. Dix was a former 3-star recruit out of Council Bluffs, Iowa per the 247Sports Composite. Dix was also the No. 1 player from his home state of Iowa in the 2022 recruiting class.
