This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
1 person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. The shooting happened near Montana Avenue and Laurel Street around 12 a.m. on Friday. El Paso police say around...
Man shot by El Paso Police after throwing rocks at officers
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police officers were forced to fire their weapon at a man Friday morning after police say he was throwing objects like rocks at officers. It happened on the intersection of Montana and Cotton in central El Paso. Police said around midnight officers were called...
Police say speed contributed to serious collision north of El Paso Airport
EL PASO, Texas -- A 19-year-old who lost control of his vehicle veered into a trailer traveling in the opposite lanes of traffic, according to El Paso police. Investigators say 19-year-old Eddie Duran of Central El Paso drove eastbound on Walter Jones in the right lane on Tuesday around 6:06 p.m. Investigators say Duran was speeding, lost control of his car, veered to the right, struck a curb then crossed into the westbound lanes of Walter Jones before colliding with a trailer.
El Paso Police Dept. investigates officer-involved shooting in Central EP
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Dept. is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place shortly after midnight on Friday in Central El Paso. Police say the incident occurred near the 1900 block of Montana Ave. near Laurel St., resulting in at least two people, including one officer, being taken to […]
EPPD investigating suspicious package in east side El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department found a ‘suspicious item’ at the 11000 block of Montana Ave. The area is being blocked off. No additional information was provided. This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as soon as information comes into our newsroom. For local and breaking news, sports, weather […]
19-Year-Old Eddie Duran Injured After A Single-Vehicle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
Police reported a single-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Tuesday evening. The crash happened at Walter Jones and Global Reach around 6 p.m. A preliminary investigation reveals Eddie Duran, 19, was driving a [..]
Victim of serious crash involving semi truck identified by EPPD
UPDATE: The victim of a traffic incident that involved a semitruck on Tuesday night has been identified by El Paso Police department. According by a preliminary investigation by Special Traffic Investigations, a 2015 Kia Cadenza driven by 19-year-old Eddie Duran was traveling east bound on Walter Jones in the right lane at a high speed. […]
Police respond to robbery, shooting at Family Dollar in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a robbery at a Family Dollar in the Lower Valley Thursday night. Police said someone shot up in the air at the store located at 6501 Alamedaand got away with money. No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway,...
EPPD responds to robbery in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Units are currently responding to the 6500 block of Alameda concerning a robbery. The investigation is ongoing, and the story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or […]
Police: Suspicious item, area along Montana blocked off in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- What's only being described as a "suspicious item" has been found along the 11000 block of Montana, according to El Paso Police. The area is being blocked off. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
Woman remembers migrant brother shot, killed in Hudspeth County
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — CBS4 spoke with the sister of the migrant who was shot and killed in Hudspeth County last week. The migrant shot and killed was identified as Jesús Sepúlveda Martinez and the woman migrant shot and injured was identified as Berenice Casias Carrillo.
Several drivers say their tires popped while driving on Doniphan in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several drivers said their cars were damaged Thursday night after they drove over what appeared to be rebar sticking out of the road in the Upper Valley Thursday. Drivers reported that their tires popped while driving east on Doniphan near Redd Road around 9...
Several people injured after New Mexico school bus rollover
BENT, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say several people have been injured after a rollover involving a school bus in southern New Mexico. Roswell Independent School District officials say students from Mountain View Middle School were headed on a trip to Las Cruces on Wednesday morning when the bus left the road and went into a ditch. They say several people were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries but it's unclear if they were children or adults. New Mexico State Police say it’s not immediately known how many students were on the bus, how many were injured or how the rollover occurred about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of Bent.
'I'm dying': Woman shot by twin brothers in Hudspeth County records audio
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The migrant woman who was shot by the twin brothers in Hudspeth County recorded herself after she got shot. The migrant shot and killed was identified as Jesús Sepúlveda Martinez and the woman migrant shot and injured was identified as Berenice Casias Carrillo.
15-year-old American teen accused of smuggling meth at Paso Del Norte bridge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An American teen was arrested and accused of smuggling drugs at the downtown bridge in El Paso. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte bridge said they intercepted a methamphetamine smuggling attempt by a 15-year-old U.S. citizen. The incident...
Fire Investigation in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire at 4:31 am in central El Paso. It happened at the 5700 block of Alameda not far from the Fox Plaza Shopping Center. Nine Units are currently at the scene as well as Police. The fire has already been put out. The The post Fire Investigation in Central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
A Mexican farmworker crossed the border dreaming of building his family a home. Days later, he was fatally shot in West Texas.
EL PASO — On Sept. 14, after a day of picking melons in a small ranching town in Durango, Mexico, with his father, Jesús Iván Sepúlveda Martínez packed a small duffel bag with some clothes and a blanket. Sepúlveda Martínez approached his common-law wife and their 6-month-old daughter and told them goodbye.
Las Cruces Teenager Located
Serenity Jacobs-Locklear, the 16-year-old Las Cruces girl reported missing in August, has been located and is safe. The Las Cruces Police Department thanks all those who helped disseminate information on this missing person case.
Suspects in migrant shooting death are back in Hudspeth County
Two brothers suspected in the Sept. 27 fatal shooting of a migrant near Sierra Blanca, Texas, are no longer in jail in El Paso.
Report by Vice raises concerns about migrant charter buses from El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An article published by Vice World News on Wednesday raised several questions about the buses the City of El Paso is using to transport migrants out of the city. It appears the author of the article, Luis Chaparro, followed buses from El Paso to...
