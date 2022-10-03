ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarence, NY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarence, NY
Business
Buffalo, NY
Business
City
Clarence, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Industry
SFGate

Maryland court hears arguments on mail-in ballot counting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Judges on Maryland's highest court questioned a lawyer's argument Friday that it would be unconstitutional to let mail-in ballots be counted earlier than currently allowed. Attorney C. Edward Hartman told the Court of Appeals that it was up to the General Assembly, not the courts,...
MARYLAND STATE
SFGate

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT. * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and. westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Pilot killed when small plane crashes on California peak

JAMUL, Calif. (AP) — A pilot was killed when a small plane crashed into a rocky mountain slope in Southern California, authorities said. Rescue crews responded around midday Tuesday after a resident reported seeing a plane in distress near Jamul in eastern San Diego County, said Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots.
JAMUL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy