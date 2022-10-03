Beto O'Rourke says Gov. Greg Abbott "refuses" to debate with a live audience

Read full article on original website
Related
fox4beaumont.com
Candidates in Southeast Texas most anticipated election state their case for votes
BEAUMONT — Voter registration ends October 11th and early voting begins October 24th for the midterm elections. One of the most anticipated races in Southeast Texas is the race for State Representative of District 22. Longtime State Rep Joe Deshotel is retiring from the seat. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles...
fox4beaumont.com
Security audit of schools is comprehensive safety test in the wake of Uvalde
We're learning more about the process behind the state's security audit of schools. It's a response to Governor Greg Abbott's mandate following the tragedy in Uvalde. The random security checks started last month and will continue through the end of the school year next May. In this week's Crisis in...
fox4beaumont.com
Search continues for family of 4 kidnapped at gunpoint in California
MERCED, Calif. (KMPH) — The search continues for three adults and an 8-month-old baby who were kidnapped at gunpoint Monday in California. Police said the 48-year-old kidnapping suspect Jesus Salgado tried to take his own life Tuesday before he was arrested. Doctors have him sedated to treat his wounds.
fox4beaumont.com
Blue Bell rolls out winter vibes a little early this year
TEXAS — Blue Bell is offering winter energy a bit early this year. These holiday favorites will not disappoint. Peppermint bark is a smooth mint ice cream swirled with dark chocolate chunks and peppermint bark pieces. Starting today you can find Peppermint Bark ice cream in your local grocery freezers. Blue Bell did not stop there with the winter energy. Eggnog Ice Cream is coming back to the shelves as well!
Comments / 1