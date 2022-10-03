ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s next after Ian? Charlotte in for ‘calm’ week, but disturbances loom in Atlantic

By Mary Ramsey
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

Sunnier skies and fall-like temperatures await the Charlotte area after a wet weekend courtesy of the remnants of Hurricane Ian, forecasters say.

With power restored to most residents in and around Charlotte, the forecast is favorable for a quiet and mild week. However, there are two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic that could develop into more in the coming days.

Tropical disturbances in the Atlantic

There are no tropical storms, depressions or hurricanes currently in the Atlantic Ocean, but the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two “disturbances” that could develop.

One is currently east of the Windward Islands in the West Indies, the NHC said in its Monday morning advisory , and has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical depression within 48 hours. The chances are slightly higher — 40% — of developing in the next five days, the NHC adds.

The second system, in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic, has a 50% chance of developing within 48 hours and a 70% chance of developing in the next five days, the NHC’s Monday morning advisory added. But, the advisory notes, “further development will become less likely by the end of the week.”

Charlotte weather forecast

The Charlotte area is in for a “calm” week on the weather front after weathering the remnants of Hurricane Ian, Ashley Pratt, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Greer, South Carolina, told The Charlotte Observer on Monday.

A low pressure system brought some cloud cover to Charlotte on Monday, she said, but a high pressure system is expected to arrive later and provide clear skies for much of the week.

And, she added, a “mostly dry” cold front is expected to move into the area Friday, bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Highs this week will peak in the upper 70s, before dipping into the 60s Saturday and Sunday, according to the NWS forecast . Nighttime lows will drop into the 40s.

Update on power outages in NC, SC

Many of the power outages reported across the state in the wake of Ian’s arrival have been resolved as of Monday morning.

There were still about 4,100 outages in North Carolina at 2 p.m. Monday, according to the state Department of Public Safety .

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County had 31 outages as of 2 p.m. The situation was worse in Gaston County, which had more than 500 outages as of 2 p.m.

In the Triangle area, Orange County, which includes Chapel Hill, had more than 1,500 outages at the time. Two Durham County schools closed early Monday due to electrical issues, The (Raleigh) News & Observer reported , including an elementary school that lost power because of a blown transformer.

In South Carolina, fewer than 100 Duke Energy customers were without power, the Charlotte company’s outage map showed.

