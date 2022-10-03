Read full article on original website
Related
Some Google Pixel phones are struggling to reach emergency services — again
Google just launched the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and while right now getting your hands on one might feel like a life-or-death imperative, if you ever actually find yourself in legitimately dire straights, will your Pixel have your back? A disturbing number of users have been sharing reports of the problems they've faced struggling to dial and connect to emergency numbers from their Pixel phones.
The Google Pixel 7 will unblur all your old pictures
Google is taking its unique Face Unblur feature from the Pixel 6 series and expanding the canvas — both on where that "unblurring" applies and how many people can use it. While Photo Unblur will be exclusive to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at the beginning, everyone who uses Google Photos will be able to sharpen their old pictures soon enough.
Google Pixel Watch unboxing brings us our best up-close pics and impressions yet
It's hard to believe we're only a couple of days from Google's first wearable actually becoming a reality. After years of rumors and false starts, the Pixel Watch finally brings the company's hardware and software expertise to your wrist, and with any luck, it'll compete among the best smartwatches available today. If you simply can't wait another couple of days — and the leaks aren't doing it for you — this unofficial unboxing might be enough to tide you over.
Google's 'premium' design decisions on the Pixel 7 Pro are anything but
After months of leaks and early teases, Google's latest Pixel phones are finally official. My early impressions so far are pretty positive; despite the apparent similarities between generations, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro deliver plenty of refinements over last year's offerings. That said, holding both sizes together makes one thing all too obvious. The design flourishes Google has kept exclusive to the Pixel 7 Pro aren't just pointless — they actually make the smaller phone more appealing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 5 best Google Pixel 7 features
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro might not mark a radical design change like the Pixel 6, but that's probably a good thing. The Pixel 6 marked the adoption of a distinct visual style by Google, along with exciting features like the Tensor chip. Acknowledging its strengths, Google has stuck by these choices, making this year's iteration a distinct upgrade from last year's model.
Updates on the Pixel are too slow
Updates on Google's Pixel phones are too slow. Before you get your pitchforks, let us explain what we mean. One of the benefits of buying a phone like the Google Pixel 6a or Pixel 6 is getting updates before other OEM devices. Still, installing them takes too long. Seamless updates are heralded as the best thing to happen to software upgrades, and phones that lack the feature are often mocked for the omission. But we're glad Samsung and a few others have refused to implement it.
The Pixel Watch might be Google's Apple Watch, but is that what Android needs?
It's hard to believe Google hasn't made a smartwatch until now. Wear OS launched all the way back in 2014 (as Android Wear), and in the intervening eight years, just about every Android device manufacturer you can think of has given it a shot. Samsung, Motorola, LG, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Sony have all released at least one Android-powered smartwatch — not to mention the likes of Fossil and Mobvoi, who seem to offer a new model every few months.
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro hands-on: Refined elegance
Holding the Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro in your hand for the first time is an exercise in déjà vu. If last year's phones marked a total overhaul for Google's hardware philosophy — right down to the chipset powering it — these devices are designed to carry that legacy forward. But with another year of experience under their belt, it seems clear that the Made By Google team wants to convince even the most skeptical of iPhone owners that the Pixel 7 is ready to be your next phone, and honestly, they might be right.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are here: Google nails the balancing act
Google really got ahead of the leaks this year, giving us a full visual workup for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro months before launch. Still, there was plenty more to learn, and extra drips and drops over the weeks that followed helped us fill in tons of the remaining blanks, before the company had its chance to tell us. Now it's finally time to see just how accurate all those leaks were, as Google formally unveils the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
On the Pixel 7, Google Assistant's Tensor superpowers are more delightful (and helpful) than ever
Google's new hardware may be the star of today's event, but as the company has demonstrated time and time again, it's Google software and services that really make using its devices the premium experience it is. With the arrival of the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch, Google's sharing a few enhancements to Assistant that really build off the fantastic Tensor-powered on-device interactions we first got to know with the Pixel 6.
Order the Google Pixel 7 through Amazon and get a $100 gift card
Google started accepting preorders for the Pixel 7 series right after its event ended on October 6. To attract customers, Google and various retailers across the launch markets are providing some tempting preorder deals on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Amazon is running a promotion of its own, where you can get the Pixel 7 with a $100 gift card. Or if it is the Pixel 7 Pro that you are eyeing, you can get it with a $200 gift card.
Changing Pixel Watch bands is so easy, you'll want to start a collection
It's an incredibly human desire to want to express ourselves through our appearance, whether that means spending 20 minutes choosing what to wear in the morning, or picking out a phone case that's just looking to attract attention. With the new Pixel Watch, Google is hitting the ground running when it comes to customization, already offering over a dozen bands to pair with that wearable you're pre-ordering — and even more variety is on the way in 2023. Access to lots of options like that is great, but what I think I like the most about personalizing the Pixel Watch is just how easy Google has made it to change bands.
WhatsApp starts blocking screenshots for view once images and videos
In August 2021, WhatsApp took a cue from Snapchat and added the ability to send view once media on its platform. The feature allows users to send photos and videos that can only be seen once—they self-destruct after that. It is a handy option to have, especially when sharing private and sensitive photos. But the Meta-owned company made a major oversight in how it implemented the feature: you could take screenshots of view once media, thereby defeating their entire purpose. A year later, in August 2022, Mark Zuckerberg announced that screenshot blocking was soon coming to WhatsApp for self-destructing media. The feature is now showing up for some beta testers of the app.
Google now has its own podcast, talking about hardware
Amidst the buddy Pixel launch event on October 6 that brought us great new flagship phones and the Pixel Watch, Google also introduced something else and slightly unexpected, too. The company has entered the podcast creation business with its own podcasts. The “Made by Google” podcast debuted with its first episode on October 6, talking about the camera advancements Google pioneered over the years, culminating into the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.
Stadia refunds: What we know about them right now
While playing on your favorite Android gaming phone, you might've dipped into the streaming platform Google Stadia. But with the sudden news of an impending shutdown of Google Stadia, you may have left a sour taste in your mouth, knowing you've invested a reasonable amount of time and money into the service and worried you're you'll come away empty-handed. Thankfully, will be able to get your money back. Google has announced everyone will receive refunds for their Google Stadia products and games. Additionally, publisher Ubisoft has also stepped up to the plate by allowing you to transfer your game purchases from Stadia to your PC Ubisoft account. So with all this info revealed in the wake of Google's closure announcement, we've outlined how you take part in the return process before January 18th, 2023, when the doors shut for good.
How to control your Android phone from Galaxy Watch 4
One reason people buy a smartwatch is to reduce the time they spend on smartphones. While most smartwatches do a great job at that, they lack controls like turning devices on and off, for example, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, the flashlight, and hotspots for which you may need to unlock your device. Then, all it takes is one Instagram notification which leads to minutes to hours of endless scrolling. However, if you own one of the best Wear OS smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 4, or any Wear OS-powered wearable, use an app called SimpleWear to toggle and control phone features from your watch.
Google’s redesigned Home app accidentally rolls out already, with Pixel Tablet assets in tow
Google teased that it has a redesigned Home app in the works this week and that you would soon be able to sign up to join the beta. It looks like someone at the company hit some buttons early, as someone has already received the new app via a Play Store update—complete with a warning that it’s a confidential internal build that is not meant to be shared with others. This gives us a first glimpse of the new app in action.
Google System Updates welcome almost-forgotten audio switching feature
September's package of Google System Updates went public a couple weeks ago, though as a matter of fact, we had reported on a lot of the features within earlier on. It turns out, however, that we have a couple of stragglers that came across the finish line late, so we wanted to make sure you knew what was officially coming with which component update.
Xiaomi's Smart Band 7 Pro fitness tracker is going global
Xiaomi is not a big name in the smartwatch market, but it has managed to carve a name for itself in the fitness trackers segment with its excellent Mi Band series. They are feature-rich, extremely affordable compared to the competition, and are among the best fitness trackers you can buy. In May 2022, the company announced the Mi Band 7 and followed it up with a Pro model in July, featuring a bigger display and a more premium build quality. Three months after its Chinese debut, the band is making its way to Europe, albeit under a different name: the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro.
Download the Pixel Watch app before you get the watch itself
After an eternity of rumors and speculation, the Pixel Watch is officially official. The $350 wearable isn't due out for another week yet, but if you're especially eager, you can grab its official app from the Play Store right now. We've known for months now that the Pixel Watch would...
Android Police
Oakland, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0