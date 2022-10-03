While playing on your favorite Android gaming phone, you might've dipped into the streaming platform Google Stadia. But with the sudden news of an impending shutdown of Google Stadia, you may have left a sour taste in your mouth, knowing you've invested a reasonable amount of time and money into the service and worried you're you'll come away empty-handed. Thankfully, will be able to get your money back. Google has announced everyone will receive refunds for their Google Stadia products and games. Additionally, publisher Ubisoft has also stepped up to the plate by allowing you to transfer your game purchases from Stadia to your PC Ubisoft account. So with all this info revealed in the wake of Google's closure announcement, we've outlined how you take part in the return process before January 18th, 2023, when the doors shut for good.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 HOURS AGO