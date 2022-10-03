ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

MHS student arrested after threat made on school bus

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Monday morning at approximately 8:30, Midland ISD police responded to a threat an MHS student made regarding a weapon while on a school bus. MISD police immediately intercepted the bus and cleared the bus lane. The student was searched, and no weapon was found. MISD says...
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

See How Odessa, Texas Has Changed In 15 Years – Before After Pics!

Yes, a lot can change in 15 years. If you think about it, 15 years can go by really fast. Have you driven the streets of Odessa, Texas for the last 15 years? If so, have you noticed any changes? OR, do you just drive every day and really not notice that things have changed or not changed? Sometimes, you'd be surprised how little things have changed. Taking a look back I think makes us appreciate what we have here even more. Let's take a look at some intersections and areas of Odessa, Texas from the last 15 years. Do you think it has changed a lot here in Odessa or just a little?
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Nimitz 6th grader arrested after threatening to shoot up school

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ECISD, a Nimitz 6th grader was arrested this afternoon after he was heard saying he would shoot up the school. The 6th grader has been charged with a Class A Misdemeanor of Threat or Exhibition of Weapon on School Grounds or Bus. ECISD would...
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Odessa, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lone Star, TX
yourbasin.com

Midland mother receives support from local mothers

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – While shelves aren’t bare like they were months ago… Laysie Schwisow is still having trouble finding some for her daughter. Laysie Schwisow is the mother of 7-month-year old Brae Huston, she says the chances of her finding formula is slim to none now she is thinking of alternatives.
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

Midland mom and daughter followed

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – One Midland mother and her daughter walking around their neighborhood say follow your gut if something doesn’t feel right. We spoke to a mother and daughter who do not want to reveal their identties, both say they were targeted Thurdsay night. She says her...
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Best Places To Grab Some Tacos In Midland/Odessa On National Taco Day!

Happy National Taco Day! Can I tell you right now that I have never met a taco I didn't like? Is it safe to say that tacos are man's best friend? Like dogs are too but tacos are a super tight close second. I have also never met or spoken to a person who does not like tacos. That would be the end of that if I ever did. Who can be friends with someone who doesn't love tacos? I mean, statistically, we eat over 4.5 million tacos every year!
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Ix#Administrative Leave#Utpb#Lone Star Conference
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for pre-paid card scammers

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of scamming a Dollar General employee. According to a Crime Stoppers post, the two women pictured below asked the employee to put $1,000 on to two pre-paid cards. Once the cards were activated, the women left […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Man arrested after assaulting patients and staff at ORMC

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man was arrested Monday evening at Odessa Regional Medical Center after assaulting patients and staff. According to Kim Smith with the Odessa American, two nurses, a respiratory therapist and a hospital security officer saved two babies from being choked to death at ORMC. According to the arrest affidavit, Marcus McCowan Jr., 18, was at ORMC Monday evening because his girlfriend was in labor. He began acting strangely around 6:30pm.
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC Big 2 News

Midland women stabbed during fight that left apartment trashed

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last month after investigators said she allegedly stabbed another woman during a fight that left their apartment trashed. Leslie Lozano, 20, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on September 30, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland Drivers, Stop Doing This Or Someone Is Going To Die

If you drive anywhere here in the Permian Basin you are bound to run into some kind of road construction. I used to always think Odessa was constantly under construction. You could go anywhere without getting stuck in construction somewhere. Midland has now evened the playing field by having construction going all over town. Why can't they just finish one project before they start another one? I am grateful they are trying to expand roadways because our little towns were not meant for all of these people and all of this traffic.
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Downtown Midland View Set To Change With Destruction of Ancient Building

Downtown Midland still has one "eye sore" building that has been vacant for more than 40 years, but it will soon be coming down along with the buildings next to it. According to NewsWest 9, The Western United Life Building has been vacant since the 80s after the oil bust of 1985 and since then has been broken into and vandalized several times.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man who hit OPD officer with stolen vehicle sentenced to 60 years

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was sentenced earlier this week after an Ector County Jury found him guilty of assaulting a police officer and evading arrest. Robert Franco will spend the next 60 years behind bars, according to Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan. According to the Odessa Police Department, on June 23, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man charged after girlfriend says she was assaulted yet again

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend for the second time. Gery Castaneda, 27, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family.  According to an affidavit, on September 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to an apartment building […]
ODESSA, TX
B93

Ask Midland Odessa – My Wife’s Brother Wants to Borrow My Truck Because He Doesn’t Want to Scratch His!

Buzz Question - So my Wife asked me if her brother could borrow my TRUCK because he is in the process of moving. I looked at her like WHAT??, Um he has a truck. She said yeah but he doesn't want to SCRACTH THE BED and doesn't use it like that. I'm was like.. 'It's a TRUCK!' who gives??? I told her it's ridiculous that he wants to borrow MINE because he doesn't want to scratch his. I'll throw anything in the back of mine and use it like a truck! . And, now I'm in the dog house because I said NOPE!
ODESSA, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
60K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy