cbs7.com
MHS student arrested after threat made on school bus
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Monday morning at approximately 8:30, Midland ISD police responded to a threat an MHS student made regarding a weapon while on a school bus. MISD police immediately intercepted the bus and cleared the bus lane. The student was searched, and no weapon was found. MISD says...
Hey Cowboys And Girls An Iconic Brand Is Opening A New Store In Midland Next Week
The iconic Western brand Lucchese is expanding to the Permian Basin with a brand new store in Midland. The architectural design of the new store will reflect the history of the "Tall City" all while paying homage to the long-standing history of the Lucchese brand. The new Lucchese store will...
See How Odessa, Texas Has Changed In 15 Years – Before After Pics!
Yes, a lot can change in 15 years. If you think about it, 15 years can go by really fast. Have you driven the streets of Odessa, Texas for the last 15 years? If so, have you noticed any changes? OR, do you just drive every day and really not notice that things have changed or not changed? Sometimes, you'd be surprised how little things have changed. Taking a look back I think makes us appreciate what we have here even more. Let's take a look at some intersections and areas of Odessa, Texas from the last 15 years. Do you think it has changed a lot here in Odessa or just a little?
cbs7.com
Nimitz 6th grader arrested after threatening to shoot up school
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ECISD, a Nimitz 6th grader was arrested this afternoon after he was heard saying he would shoot up the school. The 6th grader has been charged with a Class A Misdemeanor of Threat or Exhibition of Weapon on School Grounds or Bus. ECISD would...
yourbasin.com
Midland mother receives support from local mothers
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – While shelves aren’t bare like they were months ago… Laysie Schwisow is still having trouble finding some for her daughter. Laysie Schwisow is the mother of 7-month-year old Brae Huston, she says the chances of her finding formula is slim to none now she is thinking of alternatives.
yourbasin.com
Midland mom and daughter followed
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – One Midland mother and her daughter walking around their neighborhood say follow your gut if something doesn’t feel right. We spoke to a mother and daughter who do not want to reveal their identties, both say they were targeted Thurdsay night. She says her...
Best Places To Grab Some Tacos In Midland/Odessa On National Taco Day!
Happy National Taco Day! Can I tell you right now that I have never met a taco I didn't like? Is it safe to say that tacos are man's best friend? Like dogs are too but tacos are a super tight close second. I have also never met or spoken to a person who does not like tacos. That would be the end of that if I ever did. Who can be friends with someone who doesn't love tacos? I mean, statistically, we eat over 4.5 million tacos every year!
cbs7.com
Structure fire in Ector County destroys a trailer home, storage units
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A trailer home and two storage units were completely destroyed after a structure fire in Ector County Wednesday. The fire happened on W. Mulberry south of Odessa. The City of Odessa says the fire started in a small abandoned house and spread to the trailer...
Midland man accused of kidnapping, holding woman in hotel for two weeks
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly kidnapped a woman and kept her inside a hotel for two weeks by threatening to kill her if she tried to escape. Juan Dominguez, 24, has been charged with Kidnapping, Assault, Interfering With a 911 Call, and Evading Arrest. According to […]
What Is Going In The Old Genghis Grill On 42nd Street In Odessa?
Wow, what rock have I been living under that I did not realize that a place I used to hit up regularly when it first opened is now closed? I literally travel 42nd st. regularly and barely caught a glimpse of Genghis Grill. What in the world? What happened? When did it close and why is there graffiti all over the side of the building?
MPD searching for pre-paid card scammers
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of scamming a Dollar General employee. According to a Crime Stoppers post, the two women pictured below asked the employee to put $1,000 on to two pre-paid cards. Once the cards were activated, the women left […]
cbs7.com
Man arrested after assaulting patients and staff at ORMC
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man was arrested Monday evening at Odessa Regional Medical Center after assaulting patients and staff. According to Kim Smith with the Odessa American, two nurses, a respiratory therapist and a hospital security officer saved two babies from being choked to death at ORMC. According to the arrest affidavit, Marcus McCowan Jr., 18, was at ORMC Monday evening because his girlfriend was in labor. He began acting strangely around 6:30pm.
Midland women stabbed during fight that left apartment trashed
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last month after investigators said she allegedly stabbed another woman during a fight that left their apartment trashed. Leslie Lozano, 20, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on September 30, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
Midland Drivers, Stop Doing This Or Someone Is Going To Die
If you drive anywhere here in the Permian Basin you are bound to run into some kind of road construction. I used to always think Odessa was constantly under construction. You could go anywhere without getting stuck in construction somewhere. Midland has now evened the playing field by having construction going all over town. Why can't they just finish one project before they start another one? I am grateful they are trying to expand roadways because our little towns were not meant for all of these people and all of this traffic.
Downtown Midland View Set To Change With Destruction of Ancient Building
Downtown Midland still has one "eye sore" building that has been vacant for more than 40 years, but it will soon be coming down along with the buildings next to it. According to NewsWest 9, The Western United Life Building has been vacant since the 80s after the oil bust of 1985 and since then has been broken into and vandalized several times.
Man who hit OPD officer with stolen vehicle sentenced to 60 years
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was sentenced earlier this week after an Ector County Jury found him guilty of assaulting a police officer and evading arrest. Robert Franco will spend the next 60 years behind bars, according to Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan. According to the Odessa Police Department, on June 23, […]
Odessa man charged after girlfriend says she was assaulted yet again
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend for the second time. Gery Castaneda, 27, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family. According to an affidavit, on September 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to an apartment building […]
Ask Midland Odessa – My Wife’s Brother Wants to Borrow My Truck Because He Doesn’t Want to Scratch His!
Buzz Question - So my Wife asked me if her brother could borrow my TRUCK because he is in the process of moving. I looked at her like WHAT??, Um he has a truck. She said yeah but he doesn't want to SCRACTH THE BED and doesn't use it like that. I'm was like.. 'It's a TRUCK!' who gives??? I told her it's ridiculous that he wants to borrow MINE because he doesn't want to scratch his. I'll throw anything in the back of mine and use it like a truck! . And, now I'm in the dog house because I said NOPE!
