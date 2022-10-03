ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The road to recovery after Hurricane Ian

By Serena Ung
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction after he made landfall in Florida. Nearly 600 thousand Florida homes, businesses are still without power in the wake of Ian which makes the road to recovery even harder.

Dr. Stephen Cobb our Medical Expert shares his perspective when he volunteered his time to help the victims of Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana and how the recovery will be a long process.

