Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new trailer shows new Girafarig evolution, Pokémon picnics
With just over a month until Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet’s November release, The Pokémon Company debuted a new 14-minute trailer for the Nintendo Switch game on Thursday. In the extensive video, The Pokémon Company outlines a ton of actual gameplay; it follows four separate Pokémon...
Polygon
Bayonetta’s voice actor replaced by Jennifer Hale
Bayonetta 3, the long-awaited third installment in Platinum Games’ successful action-adventure series, is nearly upon us. First announced back in 2017, the game will see the return of the eponymous gun-toting Time Witch as she hacks, slashes, and vogues her way through an army of supernatural adversaries to save the mortal realm from annihilation.
Polygon
God of War Ragnarök pre-order guide
God of War Ragnarök — the follow-up to 2018’s re-imagining of the classic PlayStation series, and Polygon’s 2018 Game of the Year — is nearly here. The story will pick up where God of War 2018 left off, with Atreus and Kratos heading into Ragnarok, the Nordic version of the apocalypse. In typical God of War fashion, Kratos and his son will need to tussle with notable figures from Norse mythological canon, including Odin, Thor, and Freya.
Polygon
How to watch NYCC 2022’s panel livestreams
Attending New York Comic Con is easier than ever this year, thanks to the magic of streaming. Popverse, the company behind NYCC, will be hosting livestreams of select panels on their site — and for free. It’s not every single panel, nor does it capture the feeling of walking around among cosplayers and sweet sweet merch, but for those who can’t attend in person yet still want to watch, this is the perfect option.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon
Why did CD Projekt just announce 6 new games?
In a long-term strategy update Tuesday, CD Projekt laid out an extremely ambitious development plan, stretching far into the future, and including confirmation of no less than six new games in addition to the new Witcher game it had already discussed: two further Witcher sequels, two Witcher spinoffs, and a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, plus the creation of an entirely original third series, currently in the early conceptual stages.
Polygon
Blizzard axes Overwatch 2 phone number requirement in update on game’s rocky launch
Blizzard’s launch of Overwatch 2 on Tuesday did not go as planned. Many players who attempted to play the revamped Overwatch experienced long queue times, were subjected to server errors, were disconnected from games, and had progress and items not carry over from the original game — that is, if they could connect to Blizzard’s game servers at all. On Wednesday evening, Blizzard apologized for the state of Overwatch 2’s launch and announced a major policy change: It will no longer require a phone number to be attached to a Battle.net account for “a majority of existing Overwatch players.”
Polygon
How RimWorld makes misery and crisis a rollicking good time
RimWorld is a bleakly comedic game that finds fun in three colonists starving to death, clinging to life under the shadow of a nuclear winter — or a whole group of beloved pawns being wiped off the map by a surprise raider incursion. It’s a game that isn’t interested in the concept of what’s fair, but what’s the most interesting. And this chaotic ethos is part of what has led the game to endure for nearly a decade: It’s not just a management or base-building game — it’s also a storytelling simulator that cranks out the wildest tales imaginable.
Polygon
Legend of Vox Machina NYCC panel reveals season 2 and 3 get messy with dragons
At the end of Critical Role’s The Legend of Vox Machina season 1 (animated by Titmouse Animation), the merry messy band of Vox Machina restored the sun and justice to Percy’s home kingdom of Whitewood. But upon a homecoming to their homebase kingdom of Emon, a force of dragons, called the Chroma Conclave, descended upon the region. And in season 2, the band will have to face more than just dragons, according to the cast, who assembled at the 2022 New York Comic Con.
Polygon
All the NYCC 2022 news, trailers, and reveals in one place
After SDCC, New York Comic Con is one of the year’s biggest pop culture gatherings. On top of being a source for major comic news, it also finds everything from the teams behind Lord of the Rings to Chainsaw Man and Critical Role gathering to hype up their new projects. Every year we can expect news, announcements, and trailers to break out of the convention. 2022 NYCC is also primed to deliver.
Polygon
Pokémon’s new Girafarig evolution is going to give me nightmares
A Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer that debuted Thursday gave us new reasons to look forward to the upcoming games. You can picnic with your Pokémon! You can build unappetizing looking sandwiches (why did they put cherry tomato on tomato?). The trailer also introduced Girafarig’s evolution — years...
Polygon
Netflix’s The Midnight Club might convert a new generation into horror buffs
In the mid 1990s, America’s children were gripped by Goosebumps fever. These entry-level horror novels by R.L. Stine, never more than about 150 pages in length, were notorious for their textual jump-scares, their cliffhanger chapter endings that suggested the horrific only to be punctured by mundanity on the following page, and their overall promise of formulaic scares with just enough variation between books to allow for a feeling of discovery each time.
Polygon
The Super Mario Bros. movie gets the games’ pathetic penguins just right
Nintendo debuted a new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie as part of a Direct on Thursday. In it, we get to to finally hear what Chris Pratt’s Mario voice sounds like, but the trailer also had a cameo from an relatively unknown set of characters. At the beginning, it shows Bowser and his Koopa army going up against a kingdom of penguins. The birds put up a good fight by flinging snowballs, but it’s no match for Bowser’s flames. The inclusion of the penguins comes as a surprise, mainly because they aren’t the most central Mario characters in previous games. However, they are a regular fixture in the franchise series so we decided to explain what the deal is with the penguins.
Polygon
Critical Role’s Legend of Vox Machina season 2 first-look footage is all dragon fury
Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina, an Amazon animated series based on a years-long game of Dungeons & Dragons, was promised a second season way back in 2019. On Saturday fans — who’ve dubbed themselves Critters — got their first look at teaser footage for season 2. The premiere was unveiled during the 2022 New York Comic Con, and came with a release window: January 2023.
Polygon
Beat Saber’s Lizzo pack actually includes all the best Lizzo songs
The VR rhythm game Beat Saber is getting additional DLC that will add nine tracks from pop sensation Lizzo to the game. It will be released on Thursday and allow players to dance along to hit tracks like “Truth Hurts” and “About Damn Time.” The pack will be available to purchase in its entirety for $11.99 or $1.99 per song.
Polygon
EA’s new Need for Speed leaks, looks full-on anime
The next Need for Speed will lean hard into an anime aesthetic, if the screens from an overseas product listing are any indication. On Wednesday, members of the Need for Speed subreddit spotted the leaked listing for Need for Speed Unbound via Japanese retailer Neowing. The listing says the new game will launch in December. Electronic Arts has an announcement coming Thursday at 11 a.m. EDT, when it will reveal more about the next game.
