ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

Three Unbelievable Iowa Facts I Bet You Didn’t Know

It doesn't matter if you're new to Iowa, or a lifelong resident, you're likely to learn new facts about the state from time to time. Facts you didn't know, and maybe didn't even think could be tied to our state. Today I have three facts about our state for you...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa’s Favorite Halloween Candy in 2022 Might Surprise You

Let me start by getting one thing off my chest: candy corn is delicious. Stop the hate. In general, according to the website Candystore.com, Halloween candy purchasing is going to be back on a huge upswing again this year, potentially setting a record at $3.1 billion! That's up from last year, and we all remember 2020. That year we had the whole lockdown from the pandemic and in our case the derecho. Any candy we purchased around Halloween that year was likely used for stress-eating and not handing out, as there were barely any trick-or-treaters out.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harlan, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Corydon, IA
City
Waukon, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Massena, IA
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
kciiradio.com

Southeast Iowa Still Waiting On Peak Fall Colors

Fall colors are progressing in Iowa. With peak viewing in the northern part of the state estimated for next week, cottonwood, hackberry, elm, basswood and walnut are turning yellow. Virginia Creeper and sumac are adding red and orange. This year, fall colors are appearing more vibrant, likely due to the recent cooler weather.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Is This The Best “Small” City in Iowa?

Whether a city is large or small is completely relative to every individual person. To some people who grow up in towns of 2,000 people, they may consider a town like Waterloo (population of about 67,000) huge. To someone who grows up in Des Moines, they might consider a town like Ames small. City size is all in the eye of the beholder. I think that's how that saying goes anyway...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pork Tenderloin#Top 40#The Tenderloins#Food Drink#National Pork Month#Main Street Bar Grill#Steakhouse Winner#Ippa
KCRG.com

Iowa cropland values increase, but may level off soon

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Farm and Land Chapter #2 Realtors Land Institute reported a 2.8% increase in cropland values on a statewide average for the Marc 2022 to September 2022 time period. In our East Central district of Iowa, high-quality cropland is selling at $16,182 per acre, or...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Rivers Shrinking Due To Drought

(Des Moines, IA) — You could just about walk or wade across some rivers in Iowa right now…. Brooke Hagenhoff, with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says most of Iowa has been either abnormally dry or in some form of drought all year.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa's drought conditions worsen

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's drought conditions are slowly getting worse. The latest monitor shows nearly 85% of the state is abnormally dry. That's up from the 79% reported last week. About 5% of the state remains extremely dry.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Two Northwest Iowa Towns Get Empower Rural Iowa Grants

Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority have announced that a total of more than $450,000 in grants have been awarded through six Empower Rural Iowa Grant Programs. The grant awards will support rural initiatives spanning from child care and housing to workforce attraction and leadership development in more than 20 counties. And two of them are to communities in our primary coverage area.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Group of Iowa scientists release annual climate statement, focused on trees

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Over 200 scientists at colleges and universities around Iowa signed a statement about climate change, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a healthy tree population in the state. The 2022 edition of the Iowa Climate Statement, released by the University of Iowa Center for Global &...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Hosted Loretta Lynn’s VERY Last Iowa Show

Country music lost a legend on Tuesday. On October 4th, 2022 Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90. On the morning of her death, her family quickly released a short statement,. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home...
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Des Moines local news

 https://www.weareiowa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy