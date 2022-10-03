Read full article on original website
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Natchez, MS
One of the South’s oldest cities, Natchez Mississippi is a historic tourist attraction. As the crown jewel near the Mississippi River, thousands of tourists head to Natchez every year to explore landmarks such as the Melrose estate, Natchez National Historical Park, and Natchez Trace Parkway. In addition to these...
breezynews.com
Cruisin’ For a Wish schedule of events
The entire month of October, Boswell Media and the Make A Wish Foundation will once again be “Cruisin for a Wish.”. Throughout the month, the official “Cruisin for a Wish” vehicle will travel to local businesses in Attala, Leake, Neshoba, and Winston counties to raise money to help grant wishes for kids in each county.
whereyat.com
37th Natchez Balloon Festival
"ADVENTURE IS OUT THERE!" -- CHARLES MUNTZ, DISNEY'S "UP!" For 36 years, starting in 1986, Natchez, Mississippi has been home to the Natchez Balloon Festival. This year celebrates year 37. The festival is located at the historic Rosalie Mansion, that was established in 1823, and is now a National Historic Landmark. The Rosalie is a museum in and of itself, housing original and rare belongings from the founders and inhabitants of years gone by, and in 2023 the Rosalie will be celebrating 200 years of rich history!
More than 2 million lights planned for Mississippi Christmas drive-thru display this holiday
This holiday season will be brighter, bolder, and more colorful as the Brandon Amphitheater is transformed into a vibrant drive-thru, holiday-themed light display starting Friday, November 18, 2022, through Sunday, January 1, 2023. Tickets for this event are on sale now. Produced by Family Entertainment Live and presented by WLBT,...
breezynews.com
Gas Prices in MS Rising Quickly
Gas prices across Mississippi have jumped an average of 15 cents since Monday. Last week there were 13 counties with an average price of less than $3.00. Now there are none. AAA said the statewide average Friday morning was about $3.20. Locally, the auto club said gas was up an average of 12 cents this week in Leake and Neshoba counties and about 14 cents in Attala County.
ourmshome.com
Freeman Receives Key to Natchez, Films Season 2 of Docuseries
The second season of the History Channel’s hit docuseries, Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman, is underway in Natchez and Mayor Dan Gibson thought the 85-year-old’s presence was an incredible opportunity to honor him as a Mississippian, patriot, actor, and friend. Gibson said he will never forget the experience...
Governor says company’s groundbreaking for new 20,000 square-foot headquarters ‘is what Mississippi is all about’
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves didn’t waste words explaining the impact of one company’s continued growth and job creation in the state. “It’s huge,” Reeves said about the ground-breaking for a new Jordan Carriers headquarters in Natchez. “When you think about it, the amount of money that flows to families across Mississippi and the number of families that are dependent upon Jordan and the jobs here, its food on the table for kids and grandkids. This is what Mississippi is all about. … This is a great opportunity to celebrate the good things happening in our state. Today’s announcement is one example of many in what is going to be the biggest and best year in economic development in our state.”
Natchez Democrat
VIDEO: Gov. Tate Reeves explains what Jordan Carriers’ new Natchez headquarters means for Mississippi
pelahatchienews.com
Trail of Terror at Yogi Bear
Yogi Bear on the Lake in Pelahatchie has held a scary themed trail for years. Yogi Bear and the rest are ready to scare on their Trail of Terror on October 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Call 601-854-6621 for more scary details. Adding comment means accepting the rules and...
Mississippi man dies in head-on collision Tuesday morning
The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced Tuesday afternoon that it was investigating a fatal crash in Claiborne County. At approximately 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, MHP responded to the crash on U.S. 61 near Port Gibson. A Toyota Camry driven by 64-year-old Isaac P. Colenberg Sr. of Fayette traveled south on U.S. 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Ford F-150 pickup truck.
breezynews.com
Wildfire Danger This Weekend
A grass fire that threatened some buildings northwest of Kosciusko Thursday is the kind of thing that could be happening a lot this weekend if people aren’t careful. Most of Attala County is now under a Level 1 “limited” threat of wildfires through Sunday. The National Weather Service says a dry cold front will move through on Saturday and gusty winds combined with low humidity and a lack of rainfall will increase the fire danger. There’s a Level 2 “elevated” threat of wildfires in the Delta this weekend.
breezynews.com
Coffee with a Cop at McDonald’s – Photo Gallery
Coffee with a Cop took place at McDonald’s Wednesday morning. Members of the community stopped in for a free cup of coffee and a chat with Carthage Police Officers. Mayor Mary Ann Vivians was also among those in attendance. Chief of Police, Billy McMillan even served some of the...
breezynews.com
Holmes CC Homecoming set for Oct. 27 on the Goodman Campus
Homecoming 2022 is set for Thursday, Oct. 27 on the Goodman Campus with activities starting at 8:30 a.m. and finishing up with live music after the football game against Southwest Mississippi Community College. Honorees for 2022 include: Alumnus of the Year, Derek Starling, Sr. of Madison; Distinguished Service Award, Kay...
breezynews.com
Disturbances and Trespassing in Attala Today
6:31 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to complaints from a residence on Smythe Street reporting a disturbance in progress there. 9:20 a.m. – Attala Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Rd 5216, in the area of New Hope, regarding trespassing. 3:11 p.m. – Officers were requested...
WDAM-TV
Missing Person: Fayette man last seen in Laurel
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department issued a missing person report for a Fayette man on Tuesday. Police said that 25-year-old Rasheem Ryelle Carter was last seen on October 2 at the Super 8 hotel in Laurel. They also said that no vehicle description is available. Carter...
wcbi.com
Leaders went to Mississippi State University to talk about World Hunger
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Tonight, 1 in 6 people in the state of Mississippi will go to bed hungry. Not knowing where your next meal is coming from is called food insecurity. It’s a huge problem. And one that scientists at Mississippi State talked about today with elected leaders, farm...
Starkville Daily News
Jackson's football career included many high points
As far as the high points, Jackson singled out the beginning, the end and everything in between. Jackson began as a state champion on offense and defense for Sturgis High School, then played for Mississippi State and had a National Football League career with the Buffalo Bills which included four trips to the Super Bowl.
Police investigating death at Mississippi hotel
Natchez police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man found inside a hotel room at the Days Inn on U.S. 61 South in Natchez. Several police cars were seen outside the hotel at approximately 1 p.m. Monday as officers worked the case. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said investigators...
wtva.com
Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos. Police said the teenagers, who had already been expelled, made comments voicing retribution for a fight that happened on campus Tuesday morning between two gangs. They also recorded themselves showing...
