FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
theaggie.org
A commuter’s guide to UC Davis
Even if you’re not a Davis resident, you can still enjoy the full experience this fun-loving cowtown has to offer. The beginning of the academic year is full of excitement and stress for everyone, first-year, transfer students and seasoned upperclassmen alike. And that stress is often compounded for those who commute to campus.
theaggie.org
Campus response to recent incident sparks analysis of the history of antisemitism at UC Davis
After releasing a statement condemning the recent antisemitic hate incident in Davis, Chancellor May published another statement detailing the administration’s response to antisemitism as a whole on campus over recent years. On Aug. 28, a series of antisemitic banners were hung from the Highway 113 overpass by a group...
theaggie.org
The cow becomes official ASUCD mascot
After students voted to change official UC Davis mascot, leaders of the ‘Cow4Mascot’ movement, members of ASUCD and campus administrators compromise by making the cow the first ever ASUCD mascot. “HOLY COWWWW,” the caption of the post reads. “C4M is excited to announce that the official ASUCD mascot...
theaggie.org
On my plate: Where to study in downtown Davis based on oddly specific autumn music moods
Welcome to fall quarter — find your next study spot here!. Early into fall quarter, the sunny weather and excitement of returning to campus make it easy to forget how quickly coursework and other activities can escalate. To keep up with your busy schedule, and rapidly growing to-do list, here are some great study spots around Davis to choose from, based on fall-themed musical moods.
theaggie.org
City of Davis seeking applicants for open advisory commission seats
Eight advisory commissions are hiring Davis residents 18 years and older. Applicants must submit an application form and participate in a short interview with the Council’s subcommittee and City Staff, according to the city website. The deadline for applications is Oct. 12. The Davis Human Relations Commission functions to...
capradio.org
New poll: Sacramento residents embrace quality of life, concerned about affordability, homelessness
Sacramento area residents believe the region is a good place to grow up, get a job and raise a family. But they're less likely to rate the region as a good place to buy a house or retire — and they're highly concerned about homelessness. All this is according...
capradio.org
90% of Black parents in the Sacramento region report uncertainty around child-care access
Rayna Jones from Oak Park found herself pregnant at a young age. She had already been privy to life’s challenges, including an abusive partner. But when she was 21, she was confronted with another reality: raising a child on her own. “It's just kind of hard being a single...
California schools informing students and parents about Narcan
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the opioid crisis grows, with an epidemic of overdoses, some California schools are giving a substance called Narcan to students. It’s a way to reverse the effects of fentanyl, which is often made illegally and sold on the black market, laced with poisonous ingredients. Now, local parents are partnering with […]
Poll reveals struggles of Sacramento-area families
SACRAMENTO – A new poll shows a staggering percentage of people living in the capital region are concerned about how they are going to make ends meet.A new public opinion poll focused on livability shows that 69 percent of residents living in six neighboring counties are most concerned about homelessness. The counties include Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba.The poll happened during the height of inflation in mid-summer and just a little under 2,000 people responded to the poll, according to the poll researchers."Where I live there is definitely a lot of homelessness and there's a road that...
goldcountrymedia.com
Kaiser to expand medical services in Folsom
Kaiser Permanente announced it will expand in Folsom with plans to build what it banners a Comprehensive Care Center that will include an urgent care clinic, a surgery center and more than 90 medical offices. “Kaiser Permanente is committed to providing exceptional care to Folsom residents and the surrounding communities...
beckersasc.com
Kaiser Permanente in the headlines: 5 updates to know
Here are five updates from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente since Sept. 15:. 1. Kaiser Permanente submitted applications for a 260,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Folsom, Calif. 2. Kaiser Permanente and Boston-based Mass General Brigham have made financial commitments to implement "Food is Medicine" programming as part of...
theaggie.org
SR #33 was amended and passed during Sept. 29 meeting
SR #33 reaffirms the student body’s interest in eliminating the athletics portion of the CEI and SASI student fees in light of the Spring 2022 ASUCD election results. On Thursday, Sept. 29, at 6:14 p.m., Vice President JT Eden called the Senate meeting to order and recited the UC Davis Land Acknowledgement.
sacramentocityexpress.com
The City’s updated sidewalk ordinance has gone into effect. How will it be enforced?
The City of Sacramento’s updated sidewalk ordinance, which protects people’s rights to safely travel along sidewalks and enter and exit buildings, went into effect Sept. 23. The updated ordinance, which the City Council amended in August, requires at least four feet of space on sidewalks to remain clear...
Family brings ‘a taste of Cuba’ to Sacramento
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Preparing a delicious meal brings a big sense of pride for Hispanics everywhere. Through these dishes, you get a taste of their culture, and a family in Sacramento is sharing their Cuban culture through their restaurant, Sol Cubano. “We want customers to feel like they’re in Cuba, to experience what […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Investigative audits of Lincoln city operations: 2012 to 2022
They’re a fact of life for every government organization and every public company (and private company if they’re smart). They’re not fun but they can be very useful to improving the organization. The city of Lincoln has undergone external audits of its finances and operations, annually by...
sacramentocityexpress.com
Landscape watering rules change Nov. 1. Here are three things to know
City Utilities staff are reminding people that on Nov. 1 residents and businesses must change how they water landscapes, including their lawns. The change is part of the City’s water conservation ordinance, which was created in 2017. Here are three of the biggest things people should know:. 1. Water...
capradio.org
Gov. Newsom Signs New Laws | CapRadio Investigation into Sacramento Cannabis Enforcement | Elk Grove Music Prodigy
A breakdown of the bills Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law or vetoed. A CapRadio News investigation into Sacramento’s enforcement of illegal marijuana growers. A 16-year-old music prodigy from Elk Grove who can play over 100 different instruments is capturing national attention. Gov. Newsom signs new laws. The...
What to do if someone overdoses on an opioid, such as fentanyl
The California Overdose Surveillance Board shows there were an estimated 5,722 fentanyl-related overdose deaths in 2021 in the state.
KCRA.com
Looking for the perfect corn maze, pumpkin patch in Northern California? Here's 10 around Sacramento
As fall brings cool weather and changing leaves to Northern California, it also means the return of October favorites like pumpkin patches, haunted houses and the ever-popular corn maze. Most pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open through October. Here are some you can explore in and around the Sacramento...
The issues near X Street and Broadway, explained | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Neighbors and Councilmember Katie Valenzuela say issues began piling up near X Street and Broadway when homeless encampments were moved from under the W/X Freeway early this summer. In August, Jamba Juice closed its doors, and a few weeks later, Starbucks did too — citing safety...
