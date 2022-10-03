ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

theaggie.org

A commuter’s guide to UC Davis

Even if you’re not a Davis resident, you can still enjoy the full experience this fun-loving cowtown has to offer. The beginning of the academic year is full of excitement and stress for everyone, first-year, transfer students and seasoned upperclassmen alike. And that stress is often compounded for those who commute to campus.
DAVIS, CA
theaggie.org

The cow becomes official ASUCD mascot

After students voted to change official UC Davis mascot, leaders of the ‘Cow4Mascot’ movement, members of ASUCD and campus administrators compromise by making the cow the first ever ASUCD mascot. “HOLY COWWWW,” the caption of the post reads. “C4M is excited to announce that the official ASUCD mascot...
DAVIS, CA
theaggie.org

On my plate: Where to study in downtown Davis based on oddly specific autumn music moods

Welcome to fall quarter — find your next study spot here!. Early into fall quarter, the sunny weather and excitement of returning to campus make it easy to forget how quickly coursework and other activities can escalate. To keep up with your busy schedule, and rapidly growing to-do list, here are some great study spots around Davis to choose from, based on fall-themed musical moods.
DAVIS, CA
theaggie.org

City of Davis seeking applicants for open advisory commission seats

Eight advisory commissions are hiring Davis residents 18 years and older. Applicants must submit an application form and participate in a short interview with the Council’s subcommittee and City Staff, according to the city website. The deadline for applications is Oct. 12. The Davis Human Relations Commission functions to...
DAVIS, CA
FOX40

California schools informing students and parents about Narcan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the opioid crisis grows, with an epidemic of overdoses, some California schools are giving a substance called Narcan to students. It’s a way to reverse the effects of fentanyl, which is often made illegally and sold on the black market, laced with poisonous ingredients. Now, local parents are partnering with […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Poll reveals struggles of Sacramento-area families

SACRAMENTO  – A new poll shows a staggering percentage of people living in the capital region are concerned about how they are going to make ends meet.A new public opinion poll focused on livability shows that 69 percent of residents living in six neighboring counties are most concerned about homelessness. The counties include Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba.The poll happened during the height of inflation in mid-summer and just a little under 2,000 people responded to the poll, according to the poll researchers."Where I live there is definitely a lot of homelessness and there's a road that...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Kaiser to expand medical services in Folsom

Kaiser Permanente announced it will expand in Folsom with plans to build what it banners a Comprehensive Care Center that will include an urgent care clinic, a surgery center and more than 90 medical offices. “Kaiser Permanente is committed to providing exceptional care to Folsom residents and the surrounding communities...
FOLSOM, CA
beckersasc.com

Kaiser Permanente in the headlines: 5 updates to know

Here are five updates from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente since Sept. 15:. 1. Kaiser Permanente submitted applications for a 260,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Folsom, Calif. 2. Kaiser Permanente and Boston-based Mass General Brigham have made financial commitments to implement "Food is Medicine" programming as part of...
OAKLAND, CA
theaggie.org

SR #33 was amended and passed during Sept. 29 meeting

SR #33 reaffirms the student body’s interest in eliminating the athletics portion of the CEI and SASI student fees in light of the Spring 2022 ASUCD election results. On Thursday, Sept. 29, at 6:14 p.m., Vice President JT Eden called the Senate meeting to order and recited the UC Davis Land Acknowledgement.
DAVIS, CA
FOX40

Family brings ‘a taste of Cuba’ to Sacramento

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Preparing a delicious meal brings a big sense of pride for Hispanics everywhere. Through these dishes, you get a taste of their culture, and a family in Sacramento is sharing their Cuban culture through their restaurant, Sol Cubano. “We want customers to feel like they’re in Cuba, to experience what […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Investigative audits of Lincoln city operations: 2012 to 2022

They’re a fact of life for every government organization and every public company (and private company if they’re smart). They’re not fun but they can be very useful to improving the organization. The city of Lincoln has undergone external audits of its finances and operations, annually by...
LINCOLN, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

Landscape watering rules change Nov. 1. Here are three things to know

City Utilities staff are reminding people that on Nov. 1 residents and businesses must change how they water landscapes, including their lawns. The change is part of the City’s water conservation ordinance, which was created in 2017. Here are three of the biggest things people should know:. 1. Water...
SACRAMENTO, CA

