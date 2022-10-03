Read full article on original website
Saints' Allen expects Dalton to start at QB vs. Seattle
METAIRIE, La. — (AP) — Andy Dalton is expected to start at quarterback for New Orleans when the Saints host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, while receiver Michael Thomas has been ruled out for a second straight game because of his foot injury. “I think it’s going to...
Phillies' 6-run ninth tops Cardinals in 6-3 wild-card win
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Philadelphia scored six times in the ninth inning off the stingy St. Louis bullpen, highlighted by a bases-loaded single by Jean Segura, and the Phillies beat the NL Central champion Cardinals 6-3 on Friday in the opening game of their National League wild-card series.
