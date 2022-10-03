ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schoharie man arrested for alleged weapon and controlled substance possession after traffic stop

By Michael Mahar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DlLyV_0iKJ3CiM00

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Schoharie man was arrested in Wilton on Sunday, following a traffic stop, for alleged possession of a loaded handgun and drugs. Donnell Windley Jr., 33, of Schoharie was under federal probation at the time of his arrest.

On October 2, 2022, at about 5:25 p.m., troopers stopped a car on I-87 in Wilton for an equipment violation. Following an investigation, police allegedly found Windley had a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine and drugs. Both the firearm and the drugs were taken by police. The drugs seized were not named.

Windley was taken to State Police Wilton for processing. He was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court and is currently held at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.

Charges:

  • Second degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Third degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

