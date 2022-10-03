Schoharie man arrested for alleged weapon and controlled substance possession after traffic stop
SCHOHARIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Schoharie man was arrested in Wilton on Sunday, following a traffic stop, for alleged possession of a loaded handgun and drugs. Donnell Windley Jr., 33, of Schoharie was under federal probation at the time of his arrest.Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!
On October 2, 2022, at about 5:25 p.m., troopers stopped a car on I-87 in Wilton for an equipment violation. Following an investigation, police allegedly found Windley had a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine and drugs. Both the firearm and the drugs were taken by police. The drugs seized were not named.
Windley was taken to State Police Wilton for processing. He was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court and is currently held at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.Albany man arrested for alleged Clifton Park grand larceny
Charges:
- Second degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Third degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0