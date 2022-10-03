ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoffman Estates, IL

Will County City Best For Mental Well-Being

A new study ranks cities across the country for the best environment for mental well-being and an Illinois community came out on top. The website LawnStarter considered 33 metrics based on mental, physical, financial and environmental factors and chose Naperville as the best city for mental wellness. Chicago ranked 86th in the country, Aurora was 87th, and Joliet came in at number 98.
WILL COUNTY, IL
northernpublicradio.org

A rural Illinois high school was deactivated. A study asks those students if they're satisfied at their new school.

It’s rare for a school to deactivate. In Illinois, it’s only happened twice in the past decade. One of those cases was Paw Paw High School in rural Lee County. In 2018 -- by a narrow vote -- the community decided to shutter the high school. They moved their students to nearby Indian Creek High School, but still offer Kindergarten through 8th grade.
PAW PAW, IL
Cook County residents can apply for $500 monthly checks through guaranteed income pilot program

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Residents in Cook County can now apply for the new "Promise" guaranteed income pilot program. The county started taking applications Thursday.The program will provide $500 monthly cash payments to more than 3,000 Cook residents for two years.One of the requirements for applicants is having a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.The county hopes to make the pilot program permanent in the future.More information about the program can be found here. 
COOK COUNTY, IL
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID v. Flu Risk, Winter Wave Potential

How concerned are experts about a winter surge in either COVID or flu or both?. With temperatures cooling, some are expressing concerns. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Will We See Another COVID Wave This Winter? What Experts Are Saying. Could another COVID...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Woman Upset About Haircut, Runs Over Hairdresser SEVEN TIMES With Car

An 18-year-old woman from Oak Lawn, Illinois was VERY upset about her latest haircut, so she ran over her hairdresser with her car...SEVEN TIMES! WorldNewsDaily. I realized at the young age of 23, that shaving my head, keeping it shaved frequently, was going to be my route. I'd like to thank my grandfather for my hairline, or lack of. It's quick, it's simple, and I don't have to battle with a barber about not doing something right...If I mess up, it's on me. Cassandra Gilmore was very upset with her haircut, and said that the hairdresser "ruined" her hair....she mad.
OAK LAWN, IL
Weekend+ for 10/6 to 10/12

Weekend+ for Thursday 10/6 to Wednesday 10/12. THIS WEEK: Fall GO! Guide ~Fall Fests ~ Fitness Events ~ Halloween Happenings ~ On Stage ~ Chicagoland Events ~ Plus, links to Golf Links & Tips, Fitness Race Events, Education Central, Halloween Happenings and Dining. GO TO: Suburban Family’s Sept / Oct...
CHICAGO, IL
The 5 lesser-known symptoms of menopause

A lot of women know what the common symptoms of menopause are, but there's some hidden ones they would never associate with "the change of life." Menopause educator Andrea Donsky joined Good Day Chicago to talk about the five lesser-known symptoms.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago-area retiree recounts air rescue from Hurricane Ian’s destruction

CHICAGO — A former local car dealership owner who retired to Florida says he is grateful to be alive after being airlifted and rescued from the destruction of Hurricane Ian. Locals may remember Robert Paddor’s commercials for the Evanston Subaru in Skokie car dealership with his dog, Sunny. In 2021, Robert Paddor sold the car dealership and retired to a new home in Sanibel Island, Florida, along with his wife Carol and two dogs. But over the last week, their retirement destination was quickly destroyed by Hurricane Ian’s Category 4 storm.
CHICAGO, IL
The 19 Best All-Inclusive Chicago Area Resorts For Families

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Chicago is characterized by stunning architecture and magnificent water views. It is the third most populated city in the United States, serving as a hub for technology, culture, commerce, and transportation.
CHICAGO, IL
Plainfield home's 'Stranger Things' decoration causes controversy

PLAINFIELD, Ill. - A suburban house is winning Halloween this year. In Plainfield, controversy surrounds a home showing off a "Stranger Things" decoration. The attraction started gaining attention a while ago because it took the family two months to install. The Stranger Things theme is complete with a floating Max from the hit Netflix show.
PLAINFIELD, IL

