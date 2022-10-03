Read full article on original website
Eligible Chicago residents can get $500 each month in new programJake WellsChicago, IL
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef SandwichChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
wjol.com
Will County City Best For Mental Well-Being
A new study ranks cities across the country for the best environment for mental well-being and an Illinois community came out on top. The website LawnStarter considered 33 metrics based on mental, physical, financial and environmental factors and chose Naperville as the best city for mental wellness. Chicago ranked 86th in the country, Aurora was 87th, and Joliet came in at number 98.
northernpublicradio.org
A rural Illinois high school was deactivated. A study asks those students if they're satisfied at their new school.
It’s rare for a school to deactivate. In Illinois, it’s only happened twice in the past decade. One of those cases was Paw Paw High School in rural Lee County. In 2018 -- by a narrow vote -- the community decided to shutter the high school. They moved their students to nearby Indian Creek High School, but still offer Kindergarten through 8th grade.
Cook County guaranteed income pilot program applications open Thursday
Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot program will start accepting applications Thursday.
NBC Chicago
These 4 Animals Could Appear in Your Chicago-Area Home in ‘Fairly Large Numbers' This Fall
Spooky season doesn't just mean giant, furry fake spiders on your lawn as Halloween decoration. It also means real spiders, as well as other bugs, and even one or two rodents -- inside your home. According to Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and conservation at...
Friends hosting fundraiser for man paralyzed after car plowed into Crystal Lake home
On Sunday, the Norge Ski Club is putting on a benefit.
fox32chicago.com
'I refused to die': Cancer survivor beats the odds, will run Chicago Marathon
CHICAGO - Anyone striving to cover 26.2 miles must be tough and clearly fit, but one runner in this year's Chicago Marathon thinks his key to success is that he's so stubborn. "During the treatment, I was thinking, alright, first of all not going to die. I'm way too stubborn," said Angelo Ciardella.
Cook County residents can apply for $500 monthly checks through guaranteed income pilot program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents in Cook County can now apply for the new "Promise" guaranteed income pilot program. The county started taking applications Thursday.The program will provide $500 monthly cash payments to more than 3,000 Cook residents for two years.One of the requirements for applicants is having a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.The county hopes to make the pilot program permanent in the future.More information about the program can be found here.
Former North Chicago cop swims half a mile to save mom during Hurricane Ian
A former North Chicago police officer swam half a mile to save his mother from drowning in her Florida home during Hurricane Ian.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New Booster Shot Timing, COVID Hair Loss and More
When is the best time to get your COVID booster shot heading into colder months?. Experts say a big deadline could be near. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Get Your Omicron Booster Shot By This Date, White House Doc Says — And...
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID v. Flu Risk, Winter Wave Potential
How concerned are experts about a winter surge in either COVID or flu or both?. With temperatures cooling, some are expressing concerns. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Will We See Another COVID Wave This Winter? What Experts Are Saying. Could another COVID...
Illinois Woman Upset About Haircut, Runs Over Hairdresser SEVEN TIMES With Car
An 18-year-old woman from Oak Lawn, Illinois was VERY upset about her latest haircut, so she ran over her hairdresser with her car...SEVEN TIMES! WorldNewsDaily. I realized at the young age of 23, that shaving my head, keeping it shaved frequently, was going to be my route. I'd like to thank my grandfather for my hairline, or lack of. It's quick, it's simple, and I don't have to battle with a barber about not doing something right...If I mess up, it's on me. Cassandra Gilmore was very upset with her haircut, and said that the hairdresser "ruined" her hair....she mad.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Weekend+ for 10/6 to 10/12
Weekend+ for Thursday 10/6 to Wednesday 10/12. THIS WEEK: Fall GO! Guide ~Fall Fests ~ Fitness Events ~ Halloween Happenings ~ On Stage ~ Chicagoland Events ~ Plus, links to Golf Links & Tips, Fitness Race Events, Education Central, Halloween Happenings and Dining. GO TO: Suburban Family’s Sept / Oct...
fox32chicago.com
The 5 lesser-known symptoms of menopause
A lot of women know what the common symptoms of menopause are, but there's some hidden ones they would never associate with "the change of life." Menopause educator Andrea Donsky joined Good Day Chicago to talk about the five lesser-known symptoms.
This adoptable puppy will be an A+ student
Meet 1-year-old Terrier mix Ruby! This 35-pound puppy loves to cuddle and get belly rubs. Ruby loves to make new friends, but still needs to work on her manners.
Chicago crime, social problems spilling into west suburb, lawmaker says
Leaders in Forest Park say they have a plan for dealing with what they claim is an influx of criminals, homeless people and drug addicts from the city of Chicago.
Harry Styles Chicago concert rescheduled after fans camp outside United Center to see show
Thursday's Harry Styles show has been rescheduled "out of an abundance of caution" due to a band/crew illness, the United Center tweeted.
947wls.com
PAWS Chicago returns today from Florida with 50 pets that survived Hurricane Ian
Today, Tuesday, October 4th, sees the return of volunteers from PAWS Chicago from Florida. The no-kill shelter brought back with them 50 pet survivors of Hurricane Ian that will be in need of homes. The pets will receive medical care and when they’re ready, go up for adoption. You can...
nypressnews.com
Chicago-area retiree recounts air rescue from Hurricane Ian’s destruction
CHICAGO — A former local car dealership owner who retired to Florida says he is grateful to be alive after being airlifted and rescued from the destruction of Hurricane Ian. Locals may remember Robert Paddor’s commercials for the Evanston Subaru in Skokie car dealership with his dog, Sunny. In 2021, Robert Paddor sold the car dealership and retired to a new home in Sanibel Island, Florida, along with his wife Carol and two dogs. But over the last week, their retirement destination was quickly destroyed by Hurricane Ian’s Category 4 storm.
townandtourist.com
The 19 Best All-Inclusive Chicago Area Resorts For Families
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Chicago is characterized by stunning architecture and magnificent water views. It is the third most populated city in the United States, serving as a hub for technology, culture, commerce, and transportation.
fox32chicago.com
Plainfield home's 'Stranger Things' decoration causes controversy
PLAINFIELD, Ill. - A suburban house is winning Halloween this year. In Plainfield, controversy surrounds a home showing off a "Stranger Things" decoration. The attraction started gaining attention a while ago because it took the family two months to install. The Stranger Things theme is complete with a floating Max from the hit Netflix show.
