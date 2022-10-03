ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Larry Brown Sports

Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral

Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
BROOKLYN, NY
NewsOne

Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With?

Speculation ran rampant on social media about Celtics VP Allison Feaster after it was reported that head coach Ime Udoka had "an improper intimate and consensual relationship" with an unidentified staffer. The post Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With? appeared first on NewsOne.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jim Montgomery Explains Why Bruins Waived Oskar Steen

Oskar Steen came into training camp and preseason with a lot to prove in order to get a shot at the Bruins’ Opening Night roster. Ultimately, Jim Montgomery and company felt they needed to see more from the young forward. Boston placed Steen on waivers Tuesday afternoon. While it...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Check out the new logo at center court for Celtics

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics are an organization steeped in history. So whenever any aesthetic change is made, fans take notice. The latest update is impossible to miss.With the Celtics hitting the TD Garden parquet this week for a couple of preseason games, the team debuted its new-look logo at center court.The logo is the same as it's always been in terms of design, but the white backdrop has been removed. The logo itself has increased in size, too.Fans got a first look at this logo a few weeks ago, but couldn't see it in game action until this week.It's clearly a stark contrast to the logo that's been painted at center court for years, as seen below:The Celtics have also, of course, added the number 6 to the paint in front of the free-throw lines on both ends of the court to honor the late Bill Russell.The court will get its official introduction on opening night at TD Garden on Oct. 18, when the Celtics host the 76ers.
BOSTON, MA

