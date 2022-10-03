BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics are an organization steeped in history. So whenever any aesthetic change is made, fans take notice. The latest update is impossible to miss.With the Celtics hitting the TD Garden parquet this week for a couple of preseason games, the team debuted its new-look logo at center court.The logo is the same as it's always been in terms of design, but the white backdrop has been removed. The logo itself has increased in size, too.Fans got a first look at this logo a few weeks ago, but couldn't see it in game action until this week.It's clearly a stark contrast to the logo that's been painted at center court for years, as seen below:The Celtics have also, of course, added the number 6 to the paint in front of the free-throw lines on both ends of the court to honor the late Bill Russell.The court will get its official introduction on opening night at TD Garden on Oct. 18, when the Celtics host the 76ers.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO