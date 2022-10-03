ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

2022 Latin Music Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hispanic Heritage month continues and there is still time to celebrate!. Over on Hilton Head Island you’ll get to experience all aspects of the Hispanic and Latino culture at the upcoming 10th Annual Latin Music Festival. And Erik Casanova sang Mentiras Bonitas on Morning Break.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Grice Connect

The Legend of Ghost Road premiere a haunting success

A passion project 20 years in the making finally came to life on Friday, September 23rd. Statesboro’s highly anticipated The Legend of Ghost Road movie was made freely available for the public during its night-time premiere downtown. Movie-goers brought their own chairs or cars to see the event, which...
STATESBORO, GA
Savannah, GA
WSAV News 3

Critically acclaimed actors, award winners to head to Savannah this month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This month, Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) will be presenting the annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival which commemorates cinematic creativity from award-winning professionals and emerging student filmmakers. The festival will begin on Saturday, Oct. 22 and ends on Saturday, Oct. 29. To purchase tickets or passes click here. SCAD […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Beaufort Shrimp Festival returns this weekend

World War II veteran visits the Mighty Eighth Air Force museum for the first time. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022.
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah ghost tour ranked among nation’s spookiest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A ghost tour in Savannah has been ranked among the nation’s spookiest tours according to a Tripadvisor list. The list compiled ghost tours from all over the United States and compared them based on reviews by those who had attended the tours. The following are the tours that made the list. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Pirate Fest returning to Tybee Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 put a pause on countless traditions and events. Now a staple event on Tybee Island is able to make a return. For the first time since 2019, Pirate Fest is back on Tybee Island. And though the celebration is going to be a little bit scaled back this year, there’ll still be plenty of things to look forward to like the parade on Saturday and the Buccaneer’s Ball on Thursday night.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah State University celebrates Homecoming 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University (SSU) is celebrating Homecoming 2022 with a weeklong schedule of events themed “We are Significant. Steadfast. Unstoppable.”  Events include the coronation of Mr. and Miss Savannah State University, a Golf Scramble and Greek Step Show, culminating with the Homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 8. when the SSU […]
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon coming to Savannah

When you think of drinking events this time of year, it’s not surprising to think of Oktoberfest, but there’s a new festival coming to the Hostess City that will have you singing the blues (in a good way) with Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon on October 22. Smith...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

99-year-old WWII Vet visits the Mighty Eighth

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a day nearly a century in the making. “It’s been a big thrill to be here. I’ve been wanting to for some time,” said Richard ‘Dick’ Nelms Thursday. 99-year-old Nelms finally getting to visit The National Museum of the...
POOLER, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fall has found its way to Savannah and there’s plenty to do this weekend to celebrate. Savannah Greek Festival When: Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8 Where: Hellenic Community Center Price: No price is listed on the event page. More information is available through the link here. Sulfur Street Fair […]
wtoc.com

Group in Statesboro helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A group in Statesboro known for helping neighbors in need has turned its attention to Florida to help those hurt by Hurricane Ian. Organizers from Christian Social Ministries say they immediately looked beyond whether they should or should not help hurricane victims, but looked at how and where to help.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Military widow surprised with new home in Rincon

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman in Effingham County received a well-deserved surprise Thursday morning. Operation Finally Home, a national non-profit that provides mortgage-free homes to veterans, first responders and their families, surprised a military widow with the foundation of her very own new home. “Home for a Hero” –...
RINCON, GA
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Savannah, GA

Cobblestone streets. Gurgling fountains in Old-World squares. Spanish moss hanging from majestic oaks. Savannah has become a popular destination with its Old and New World charm. And now, Georgia’s oldest city is the hottest culinary destination in the US. The city boasts an eclectic array of elegant restaurants and funky...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Faith and Blue event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend is national Faith and Blue weekend and the Effingham county Sheriff’s office is coming together with several organization to continue bringing the community together and you are invited to join. Sammy Mcduffie is from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and is also the...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA

