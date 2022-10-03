Read full article on original website
INTERVIEW: Actor Max Thieriot discusses new show Fire Country
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new show premieres on CBS tonight. Actor Max Thieriot who plays Bode Donovan on Fire Country spoke with our Sam Bauman ahead of the premiere. Fire Country premieres tonight on WTOC at 9 p.m.
Here's how you can be in a movie starring Channing Tatum, Scarlett Johansson shooting near Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Two of Hollywood's biggest names are set to film starting next month near Savannah. And you could be in the movie with them. According to Rose Locke Casting, 'Project Artemis' has shooting dates set on Tybee Island and in Pooler beginning Tuesday, November 29 and continuing until Wednesday, December 7.
2022 Latin Music Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hispanic Heritage month continues and there is still time to celebrate!. Over on Hilton Head Island you’ll get to experience all aspects of the Hispanic and Latino culture at the upcoming 10th Annual Latin Music Festival. And Erik Casanova sang Mentiras Bonitas on Morning Break.
The Legend of Ghost Road premiere a haunting success
A passion project 20 years in the making finally came to life on Friday, September 23rd. Statesboro’s highly anticipated The Legend of Ghost Road movie was made freely available for the public during its night-time premiere downtown. Movie-goers brought their own chairs or cars to see the event, which...
Critically acclaimed actors, award winners to head to Savannah this month
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This month, Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) will be presenting the annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival which commemorates cinematic creativity from award-winning professionals and emerging student filmmakers. The festival will begin on Saturday, Oct. 22 and ends on Saturday, Oct. 29. To purchase tickets or passes click here. SCAD […]
Beaufort Shrimp Festival returns this weekend
World War II veteran visits the Mighty Eighth Air Force museum for the first time. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022.
Now Casting: Extras needed in Savannah for upcoming Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore film
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Want to be in a movie alongside Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore?. You might soon have the chance in the Hostess City of the South. 'May December' is in pre-production now. The story is set in Savannah and will film here starting later this month. The...
Savannah ghost tour ranked among nation’s spookiest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A ghost tour in Savannah has been ranked among the nation’s spookiest tours according to a Tripadvisor list. The list compiled ghost tours from all over the United States and compared them based on reviews by those who had attended the tours. The following are the tours that made the list. […]
Pirate Fest returning to Tybee Island
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 put a pause on countless traditions and events. Now a staple event on Tybee Island is able to make a return. For the first time since 2019, Pirate Fest is back on Tybee Island. And though the celebration is going to be a little bit scaled back this year, there’ll still be plenty of things to look forward to like the parade on Saturday and the Buccaneer’s Ball on Thursday night.
7 Things To Do In Savannah That Aren’t Overrated According To A Local
There are plenty of ways to pass time in Savannah, GA, but frankly, some of them are notorious tourist traps. Whether you're a local, or passing through town for a visit, your time and money are valuable, and it's best to spend it on experiences you will actually enjoy. In...
Savannah State University celebrates Homecoming 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University (SSU) is celebrating Homecoming 2022 with a weeklong schedule of events themed “We are Significant. Steadfast. Unstoppable.” Events include the coronation of Mr. and Miss Savannah State University, a Golf Scramble and Greek Step Show, culminating with the Homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 8. when the SSU […]
Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon coming to Savannah
When you think of drinking events this time of year, it’s not surprising to think of Oktoberfest, but there’s a new festival coming to the Hostess City that will have you singing the blues (in a good way) with Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon on October 22. Smith...
Breeze Airways announces new, nonstop flights from Savannah to New Orleans, New York
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Breeze Airways announces direct flights from Savannah. Breeze Airways has announced new direct flights out of Savannah. On Thursday, the airline announced direct flights to New Orleans and New York's Westchester County Airport, near New York City. Breeze will announce further details as...
99-year-old WWII Vet visits the Mighty Eighth
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a day nearly a century in the making. “It’s been a big thrill to be here. I’ve been wanting to for some time,” said Richard ‘Dick’ Nelms Thursday. 99-year-old Nelms finally getting to visit The National Museum of the...
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fall has found its way to Savannah and there’s plenty to do this weekend to celebrate. Savannah Greek Festival When: Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8 Where: Hellenic Community Center Price: No price is listed on the event page. More information is available through the link here. Sulfur Street Fair […]
Group in Statesboro helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A group in Statesboro known for helping neighbors in need has turned its attention to Florida to help those hurt by Hurricane Ian. Organizers from Christian Social Ministries say they immediately looked beyond whether they should or should not help hurricane victims, but looked at how and where to help.
Military widow surprised with new home in Rincon
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman in Effingham County received a well-deserved surprise Thursday morning. Operation Finally Home, a national non-profit that provides mortgage-free homes to veterans, first responders and their families, surprised a military widow with the foundation of her very own new home. “Home for a Hero” –...
16 Best Restaurants in Savannah, GA
Cobblestone streets. Gurgling fountains in Old-World squares. Spanish moss hanging from majestic oaks. Savannah has become a popular destination with its Old and New World charm. And now, Georgia’s oldest city is the hottest culinary destination in the US. The city boasts an eclectic array of elegant restaurants and funky...
World War II veteran visits the Mighty Eighth Air Force museum for the first time
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A special day at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force in Pooler. This was Captain Dick Nelms’ first visit to the World War Two museum dedicated to the unit he was assigned to back in 1942. Nelms is a decorated veteran -...
Faith and Blue event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend is national Faith and Blue weekend and the Effingham county Sheriff’s office is coming together with several organization to continue bringing the community together and you are invited to join. Sammy Mcduffie is from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and is also the...
