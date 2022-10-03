ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

CSPD arrests man for sexual assault on a child

By Brett Yager
 4 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they have arrested 47-year-old Wilbert Porter after an investigation identified him as the suspect of sexual assault on a child.

According to CSPD on Sept. 13, a 13-year-old victim was approached by Porter while walking near the 3100 block of east Fountain Boulevard. Police said the victim then entered Porter’s vehicle and was taken to an apartment in the 800 block of south Circle Drive, where Porter sexually assaulted the victim.

Wilbert Porter, Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD’s investigation led authorities to Porter and he was taken into custody on Friday, Sept. 30. Porter is facing charges of Sexual Assault on a Child, Enticement of a Child, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

CSPD believes there could be additional victims. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

