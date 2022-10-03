ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

wuwm.com

Thursday on Lake Effect: aiding student borrowers, 'It's Been a Minute' host, 5 things in Milwaukee, actor Pepe Serna

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the Biden Administration’s plan to help student borrowers and what more can still be done.mThen, speak with the new host of NPR’s It’s Been a Minute about breaking down current events through pop culture. We learn about some of the many events happening this month in Milwaukee. Plus, chat with actor Pepe Serna about the documentary about his fifty-plus year career in Hollywood.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Former high school teacher remembers Dahmer victims

MILWAUKEE — Millions of people all over the world have tuned into the new Netflix show focusing on Milwaukee's serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer. WISN 12 News spoke to a Milwaukee man who had some of Dahmer's victims in his classroom, and he shared why he wants them to be remembered for so much more.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

The civic joys of eating at the Milwaukee County Courthouse Cafe

On a random Friday afternoon in September, the Milwaukee County Courthouse cafeteria is gloriously empty. The emptiness of the Milwaukee County Courthouse cafeteria is only amplified by its size: absurdly big, modestly wide but stretched to vanishing-point length, multi-leveled. A tile path cuts through the place like a runway. A sign near an imposing Milwaukee County seal puts the capacity at 156, which seems low. A COVID-era addendum notes that seating is “currently limited to 39.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Things currently found in Gardetto’s “Original Recipe” snack mix, ranked

As most of you probably already know, Gardetto’s—an iconic snack mix that boasts an “irresistible big, bold taste” and graces store shelves throughout the country—originated right here in Milwaukee. Almost exactly two years ago, we told you the long and illustrious tale of Gardetto’s, its undeniable local connection, and the changes the snack mix has seen though the years. Instead of rehashing any of that here, we’re just going to get right down to business.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Oct. 7-9

Our Lady of Lourdes’ annual Oktoberfest and Artisan Fair intertwines local venues, live music, community and games in a fundraiser for the church. Artisans will be selling handmade jewelry, pottery, original artwork and more. Admission is free. 2. French Happy Hour. FRIDAY AT 5 P.M. | LION’S TOOTH MKE...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Sample beer, taste food and raise money while enjoying the Milwaukee County Zoo after-hours

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is holding a fundraiser and it will allow attendees to drink beer and taste food across the Milwaukee County Zoo. Zoo Brew is back for the first time since 2019, taking place Thursday, Oct. 6 from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m. VIP admission will begin at 6:00 p.m. Regular admission is $60, VIP admission is $70 and designated drivers are welcome to attend for a $30 cost.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Berlin!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Tuesday, Oct. 4 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Berlin! He's a four-year-old sweetheart currently housed at the WHS Milwaukee campus. Not only did she introduce us to Berlin, Speed...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
WISCONSIN STATE
boatingindustry.com

The Boat House merges with Beacon Marine

Today, The Boat House announced that it has merged with Beacon Marine LLC, expanding the group to eleven locations across the Midwest and Florida. This merger adds several sales, service, and storage facilities across Door County, Manitowoc, and Milwaukee, Wis. Kevin Code, CEO of The Boat House Group, said, “This...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Don't miss out on these October events!

MILWAUKEE - Another month, another calendar stacked full of fun activities!. Calie Herbst from Milwaukee With Kids joins Real Milwaukee with five can't-miss family activities to enjoy in October.
milwaukeerecord.com

Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s Flannel Fest

Back in 2019, Boone & Crockett hosted a celebration of music, food, and seasonal attire known as “Flannel Fest.” That iteration brought hundreds of people to the Harbor District bar on a fall day/night to see live music performances. We were there. It was fun! Boone & Crockett will officially be bringing Flannel Fest back in a live and in-person capacity on Saturday, October 8.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Visiting The Bake Sale in West Allis

There’s a bakery in West Allis creating a buzz with their homemade hand pies, along with sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
WEST ALLIS, WI

