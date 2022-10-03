Read full article on original website
wuwm.com
Thursday on Lake Effect: aiding student borrowers, 'It's Been a Minute' host, 5 things in Milwaukee, actor Pepe Serna
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the Biden Administration’s plan to help student borrowers and what more can still be done.mThen, speak with the new host of NPR’s It’s Been a Minute about breaking down current events through pop culture. We learn about some of the many events happening this month in Milwaukee. Plus, chat with actor Pepe Serna about the documentary about his fifty-plus year career in Hollywood.
wuwm.com
Milwaukee Music Round Up: The Quilz, Jon Henry, Paper Holland, Fox Face
Fall is in the air and the pumpkin spice is brewing, and as always, Milwaukee musicians are putting out some great tunes. Every month, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild compiles a list of some of the best recent releases from local musicians and shares a few of those songs. Here's...
WISN
Former high school teacher remembers Dahmer victims
MILWAUKEE — Millions of people all over the world have tuned into the new Netflix show focusing on Milwaukee's serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer. WISN 12 News spoke to a Milwaukee man who had some of Dahmer's victims in his classroom, and he shared why he wants them to be remembered for so much more.
milwaukeerecord.com
The civic joys of eating at the Milwaukee County Courthouse Cafe
On a random Friday afternoon in September, the Milwaukee County Courthouse cafeteria is gloriously empty. The emptiness of the Milwaukee County Courthouse cafeteria is only amplified by its size: absurdly big, modestly wide but stretched to vanishing-point length, multi-leveled. A tile path cuts through the place like a runway. A sign near an imposing Milwaukee County seal puts the capacity at 156, which seems low. A COVID-era addendum notes that seating is “currently limited to 39.”
wuwm.com
Local band 'Look Sharp' demonstrates the role of cover bands in Milwaukee's music performance scene
Regardless of your thoughts or impressions of them, it's indisputable that cover bands are a significant part of the local music scene. Whether at State Fair, church festivals, Summerfest, or even touring cover bands at venues like the Riverside or Pabst — they pay tribute to artists by mimicking the original songs as accurately as possible.
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Chris Stapleton, Flannel Fest, Vilet Street Fest
There are so many entertainment events in Milwaukee this weekend, it's hard to choose what to check out!
Milwaukee Public Market announces 17th annual Harvest Festival
Milwaukee Public Market's annual Harvest Festival is returning. This year's festival will mark the 17th anniversary of the Public Market opening in 2005.
milwaukeerecord.com
Things currently found in Gardetto’s “Original Recipe” snack mix, ranked
As most of you probably already know, Gardetto’s—an iconic snack mix that boasts an “irresistible big, bold taste” and graces store shelves throughout the country—originated right here in Milwaukee. Almost exactly two years ago, we told you the long and illustrious tale of Gardetto’s, its undeniable local connection, and the changes the snack mix has seen though the years. Instead of rehashing any of that here, we’re just going to get right down to business.
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Oct. 7-9
Our Lady of Lourdes’ annual Oktoberfest and Artisan Fair intertwines local venues, live music, community and games in a fundraiser for the church. Artisans will be selling handmade jewelry, pottery, original artwork and more. Admission is free. 2. French Happy Hour. FRIDAY AT 5 P.M. | LION’S TOOTH MKE...
CBS 58
Sample beer, taste food and raise money while enjoying the Milwaukee County Zoo after-hours
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is holding a fundraiser and it will allow attendees to drink beer and taste food across the Milwaukee County Zoo. Zoo Brew is back for the first time since 2019, taking place Thursday, Oct. 6 from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m. VIP admission will begin at 6:00 p.m. Regular admission is $60, VIP admission is $70 and designated drivers are welcome to attend for a $30 cost.
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Berlin!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Tuesday, Oct. 4 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Berlin! He's a four-year-old sweetheart currently housed at the WHS Milwaukee campus. Not only did she introduce us to Berlin, Speed...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
boatingindustry.com
The Boat House merges with Beacon Marine
Today, The Boat House announced that it has merged with Beacon Marine LLC, expanding the group to eleven locations across the Midwest and Florida. This merger adds several sales, service, and storage facilities across Door County, Manitowoc, and Milwaukee, Wis. Kevin Code, CEO of The Boat House Group, said, “This...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Don't miss out on these October events!
MILWAUKEE - Another month, another calendar stacked full of fun activities!. Calie Herbst from Milwaukee With Kids joins Real Milwaukee with five can't-miss family activities to enjoy in October.
milwaukeerecord.com
Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s Flannel Fest
Back in 2019, Boone & Crockett hosted a celebration of music, food, and seasonal attire known as “Flannel Fest.” That iteration brought hundreds of people to the Harbor District bar on a fall day/night to see live music performances. We were there. It was fun! Boone & Crockett will officially be bringing Flannel Fest back in a live and in-person capacity on Saturday, October 8.
nbc15.com
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family in Rock County is devastated after losing their son to depression and alcoholism last year. They’re now sharing their story in the hopes that they may help save someone else’s life. Kevin Pope had plenty of family and friends who loved him....
I-Team: Cameras monitored by bridge operators missing important features
After a man fell to his death on the Kilbourn Ave. bridge in August, the I-Team started looking into bridge safety. We found there are features missing from the cameras on these bridges.
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Visiting The Bake Sale in West Allis
There’s a bakery in West Allis creating a buzz with their homemade hand pies, along with sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
