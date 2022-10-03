Two car crash kills 80-year-old woman

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police investigate a two-car crash in Carbon County after an 80-year-old woman died Friday from her injuries.

According to Leigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio, on August 16 around 7:20 p.m. Patricia A. Rodenbach, was driving along the intersection of Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East and Fredericks Grove Road in Mahoning Township.

Rodenbach and another car collided with each other and she suffered multiple traumatic injuries, as stated in the release. Rodenbach later died from those injuries at the Lehigh Valley Hospital on September 30.

The coroner’s office, along with the Pennsylvania State Police Lehighton unit is continuing to investigate the death.

