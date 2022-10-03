Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27east.com
Thomas J. Fraser of Westhampton Beach Dies September 28
Thomas J. Fraser passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, at 85. His parents, Thomas J. and Alice (Cahill) Fraser, raised him in Flatbush, Brooklyn, with his four sisters, Alice... more. The Express News Group hosted the first in a series of Zoom discussions on the ... by Staff Writer.
27east.com
Southampton Town Police Chief Steven Skrynecki Dies Following Long Illness
Described by a colleague as “the quintessential public servant,” Steven Skrynecki, who served as chief of the Southampton Town Police Department since 2016, died at his home in Nassau County... more. Thomas J. Fraser passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, at 85. His parents, Thomas ... 7...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $40 Million Affordable Senior Housing Development in Suffolk County
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the completion of a $40.4 million affordable housing development in the Suffolk County hamlet of Wyandanch. Known as 11 Park Drive Apartments, the newly-constructed building features 94 apartments for seniors and is the fourth phase of development at Wyandanch Village, a 40-acre parcel of land adjacent to the Wyandanch Long Island Railroad station and now home to 395 apartments.
EXCLUSIVE: LI's driveway paving scammers make comeback, with dozens of victims so far
A driveway paving scam that was popular a decade ago is making a comeback on Long Island, with dozens of victims scammed out of thousands of dollars already.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27east.com
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Flanders Road Crash
UPDATE: 9:30 p.m. Southampton Town Police released additional details of the crash that sent a Flanders man to Stony Brook Hospital Thursday night. On October 6, at approximately 7:25 p.m.,... more. Described by a colleague as “the quintessential public servant,” Steven Skrynecki, who served as chief ... by Kitty Merrill...
27east.com
Surf Lodge Hit With Another $40,000 Fine and a Dire Warning; Another Club Owner Fined $50,000
The State Liquor Authority Commission hit The Surf Lodge, a popular Montauk bar, with a $40,000 fine last week — bringing the total amount the bar has been fined to... more. Two construction workers at a home on Merchants Path in Wainscott heard gunshots ring out ... by Michael Wright.
suffolkcountynews.net
An East End staple with undeniably good ice cream
Is it safe to assume almost every native Suffolk County Long Islander knows of, or has been to Magic Fountain in Mattituck? Though we all know the place with the painted-face ice cream cones and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
27east.com
Flashing Light Pilot Program in Southampton May Be on the Horizon
At 5:17 on a Wednesday afternoon in September, traffic is at a crawl on Montauk Highway east of downtown Hampton Bays. Yards west of Peconic Road, the posted speed limit... more. “It’s been a year of hell.” That’s how Dan Schmidt describes what it’s been like ... 5 Oct 2022...
RELATED PEOPLE
27east.com
East Hampton Looks To Ease Limits on Accessory Apartments in Hopes of Finding Right Incentives
East Hampton Town officials are considering reducing the required lot size that would be allowed for an accessory apartment, raising the amount that could be charged in rent, expanding the... more. The East Hampton Town Board will give all of the town’s union employees $3,000 baseline ... by Michael Wright...
Gas station employee shot on Long Island
WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Suffolk County.It happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at a BP station in Wyandanch.Police responded to a call of shots fired at the location.When officers arrived, they found a worker had been shot.Investigators say the 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.No arrests have been made.
islipbulletin.net
Nonprofit moving back to Bay Shore
After a brief move to Sayville, nonprofit Bravo Foxtrot has returned to Bay Shore. “It’s absolutely incredible to be back in Bay Shore,” said co-founder Matt Simoni. “Bay …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
longisland.com
Untimely Death of Retired Nassau County Police Department, Four Star Chief of Department, Steven E. Skrynecki
It is with sorrow and deep regret that County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman and Commissioner of Police Patrick J. Ryder announce the untimely death of retired Nassau County Police Department, Four Star Chief of Department, Steven E. Skrynecki. Chief Skrynecki began his 43-year law enforcement career with the Nassau County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News-Medical.net
NYU Langone Health expands outpatient network in Suffolk County with new locations, specialty services
As part of its mission to enhance access to quality healthcare where people live and work, NYU Langone Health continues to grow its outpatient network in Suffolk County on Long Island with new locations and specialty services. Our new locations ensure patients have convenient access to care as we continue...
Massapequa Park homeowners say repair to broken pipe has been ongoing for 5 years
Massapequa Park residents say they are frustrated with a broken sewer pipe that has been taking over five years to repair.
27east.com
A Minor Piece of Sag Harbor’s History Is Restored
The history of a little village like Sag Harbor can be read not only in the architecture of its quiet side streets but in the small things, like a stone... more. The hurricane passes us by but brings a hard east wind against all that grows. This wind and its rain will not let up for days. When it’s through, there will be few remnants of summer. Limbs fire up, whole bushes turn red, the green of the pond shore begins to turn to gold. Birds skim across this layer, over the water, over the wetland, gulls in particular, circling the provisional habitat between the land and the sea. Always game to scavenge, they know the fields as yet another ocean. They feed on its action — the potential disturbance my ... 4 Oct 2022 by Marilee Foster.
27east.com
Screening of ‘One Big Home,’ Q&A With Director Offered October 8
Build.In.Kind/East Hampton and Wainscott Heritage Project will host a free screening of “One Big Home,” a documentary about the impacts of super-sized residences on communities, this Saturday, October 8, at... more. Not even South Fork real estate is completely immune to the far-reaching effects of inflation, ... by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tbrnewsmedia.com
Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum receives largest-ever donation of archival materials
Gift is Significant Part of Dowling College’s Special Collection. The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum has received the largest donation of archival materials since its inception in 1950. The gift, donated by the Friends of Connetquot River State Park Preserve, includes materials from the former Dowling College and Vanderbilt Historical Society collections, comprising photographs, maps, and written correspondence. The donation marks a significant moment in the broader historical community’s efforts to preserve and promote the heritage of the region.
27east.com
Investigation Report on Fatal Noyac Fire Will Not Be Made Public
The Southampton Town fire marshal’s office will not, in the foreseeable future, release the results of its investigation into the August 3 fire at a Noyac home that resulted in... more. Ever since the towering 185-foot-tall steeple that once crowned the First Presbyterian (Old Whalers’) Church ... 21 Sep...
27east.com
Kathleen M. Cole (Field) of Manorville and Formerly of Wainscott Dies October 3
Kathleen M. Cole (Field) of Manorville, and formally of Wainscott, died October 3 on Quiogue. She was 74. A visitation will be held Sunday, October 9, from noon to 3... more. “It’s been a year of hell.” That’s how Dan Schmidt describes what it’s been like ... 5 Oct 2022 by Cailin Riley.
2 pedestrians seriously injured in LI hit-and-run
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured two pedestrians Wednesday night on Long Island.
Comments / 0