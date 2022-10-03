ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water Mill, NY

27east.com

Thomas J. Fraser of Westhampton Beach Dies September 28

Thomas J. Fraser passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, at 85. His parents, Thomas J. and Alice (Cahill) Fraser, raised him in Flatbush, Brooklyn, with his four sisters, Alice... more. The Express News Group hosted the first in a series of Zoom discussions on the ... by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $40 Million Affordable Senior Housing Development in Suffolk County

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the completion of a $40.4 million affordable housing development in the Suffolk County hamlet of Wyandanch. Known as 11 Park Drive Apartments, the newly-constructed building features 94 apartments for seniors and is the fourth phase of development at Wyandanch Village, a 40-acre parcel of land adjacent to the Wyandanch Long Island Railroad station and now home to 395 apartments.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Flanders Road Crash

UPDATE: 9:30 p.m. Southampton Town Police released additional details of the crash that sent a Flanders man to Stony Brook Hospital Thursday night. On October 6, at approximately 7:25 p.m.,... more. Described by a colleague as “the quintessential public servant,” Steven Skrynecki, who served as chief ... by Kitty Merrill...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
suffolkcountynews.net

An East End staple with undeniably good ice cream

Is it safe to assume almost every native Suffolk County Long Islander knows of, or has been to Magic Fountain in Mattituck? Though we all know the place with the painted-face ice cream cones and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
MATTITUCK, NY
27east.com

Flashing Light Pilot Program in Southampton May Be on the Horizon

At 5:17 on a Wednesday afternoon in September, traffic is at a crawl on Montauk Highway east of downtown Hampton Bays. Yards west of Peconic Road, the posted speed limit... more. “It’s been a year of hell.” That’s how Dan Schmidt describes what it’s been like ... 5 Oct 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
CBS New York

Gas station employee shot on Long Island

WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Suffolk County.It happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at a BP station in Wyandanch.Police responded to a call of shots fired at the location.When officers arrived, they found a worker had been shot.Investigators say the 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.No arrests have been made.
WYANDANCH, NY
islipbulletin.net

Nonprofit moving back to Bay Shore

After a brief move to Sayville, nonprofit Bravo Foxtrot has returned to Bay Shore. “It’s absolutely incredible to be back in Bay Shore,” said co-founder Matt Simoni. “Bay …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
BAY SHORE, NY
27east.com

A Minor Piece of Sag Harbor’s History Is Restored

The history of a little village like Sag Harbor can be read not only in the architecture of its quiet side streets but in the small things, like a stone... more. The hurricane passes us by but brings a hard east wind against all that grows. This wind and its rain will not let up for days. When it’s through, there will be few remnants of summer. Limbs fire up, whole bushes turn red, the green of the pond shore begins to turn to gold. Birds skim across this layer, over the water, over the wetland, gulls in particular, circling the provisional habitat between the land and the sea. Always game to scavenge, they know the fields as yet another ocean. They feed on its action — the potential disturbance my ... 4 Oct 2022 by Marilee Foster.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Screening of ‘One Big Home,’ Q&A With Director Offered October 8

Build.In.Kind/East Hampton and Wainscott Heritage Project will host a free screening of “One Big Home,” a documentary about the impacts of super-sized residences on communities, this Saturday, October 8, at... more. Not even South Fork real estate is completely immune to the far-reaching effects of inflation, ... by...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum receives largest-ever donation of archival materials

Gift is Significant Part of Dowling College’s Special Collection. The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum has received the largest donation of archival materials since its inception in 1950. The gift, donated by the Friends of Connetquot River State Park Preserve, includes materials from the former Dowling College and Vanderbilt Historical Society collections, comprising photographs, maps, and written correspondence. The donation marks a significant moment in the broader historical community’s efforts to preserve and promote the heritage of the region.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Investigation Report on Fatal Noyac Fire Will Not Be Made Public

The Southampton Town fire marshal’s office will not, in the foreseeable future, release the results of its investigation into the August 3 fire at a Noyac home that resulted in... more. Ever since the towering 185-foot-tall steeple that once crowned the First Presbyterian (Old Whalers’) Church ... 21 Sep...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY

