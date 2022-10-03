Read full article on original website
Lisa Galdarisi
3d ago
This is a horrible thing to do leave these beautiful babies alone for God's sake, you cause more damage than anything let them Be
3
26 horses die during BLM roundup northwest of Reno
A roundup of 860 wild horses about 110 northwest of Reno is over, and BLM officials report 26 deaths in the herd.
KOLO TV Reno
Regional Animal Services offering microchipping services
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Regional Animal Services is offering a free microchipping event for livestock, pigs, and tortoises later this month on Oct. 29. Washoe County residents are encouraged to also microchip their horses, donkeys, mules, goats, sheep, and pigs as well to improve your chances of finding them should they get lost.
3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno, others, to host session on range horse information
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno, horse advocacy groups, and the Nevada Department of Transportation will be hosting a virtual informational session on range horses. The seminar will happen on Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. It will be the third such meeting held this year to address community concerns regarding the Virginia Range Horses.
Fight wildfire, smoky conditions — by replacing your old fossil fuel appliances
This opinion column was submitted by Dr. Debra Hendrickson, a Reno pediatrician and the Climate Advocate for the Nevada Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. No one in Northern Nevada needs to be told that wildfire smoke has become a major seasonal health problem. Every summer and fall, smoke rolls into town and my clinic fills with coughing, wheezing kids. What many parents don’t realize, though, is that our homes’ fossil fuel appliances are contributing to more...
KOLO TV Reno
Wild horse adoption this Saturday at NNCC
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Inmate Shawn Kennedy shows us just what the nearly two-year-old “Mala” can do. Named after the first female to fly with the Thunderbirds Nicole Malacowski, she arrived at the prison earlier this week. Kennedy says when he saw the filly, he jumped right in...
KOLO TV Reno
Sniffspot app lets Reno families turn their backyard into a dog park
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As prices for necessities remain high, many are looking for those called “side hustles.”. In the Reno-Sparks area, some families are using an app, which helps to do just that. Turning her 2.5 acres of land into a dog park was just the idea Amber...
Record-Courier
Oct. 5, 2022, Letters to the Editor
If watching the Blue Angels doesn’t instill pride in being an American, nothing will. The Candy Dance is a great event, so many talented people and their wares. However, I stayed home. It was too many people for me, especially with COVID in the air. I am glad the...
mynews4.com
City: Reno fire chief did not violate rules in campaign ad
Several viewers have asked about a campaign commercial for U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto in which Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran appears and expresses gratitude to Cortez Masto for working to secure more firefighting resources. Viewers have asked if it's legal for the fire chief to appear in a political ad like this?
2news.com
Some Washoe, Churchill County areas experiencing 911 Calling Issues
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is letting the public know about some issues with 911 calls throughout northern Nevada. As of 5:25 p.m. today, Oct. 5, 911 calls are working in Incline Village but could be busy. If you get a busy signal when dialing 911, call back or...
Elko Daily Free Press
Mine fatality in Washoe County
A Sept. 28 fatality under investigation at a construction sand and gravel site in Washoe County is the third mining fatality in Nevada this year, but few details are available. According to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration, the victim died at Spanish Springs at a mining location operated...
Nevada Appeal
Nevada Day Treasure Hunt starts Tuesday
The Nevada Day Treasure Hunt adds a fun sense of history leading up to Nevada Day festivities, and this year the hunt, which officially begins Tuesday, Oct. 4. Here's a warmup clue ahead of Tuesday's first clue. Clues will be posted in the mornings. Warm up. Ma, he was a...
nnbw.com
‘Made in America’ bet pays off for Reno firm
The COVID-19 pandemic proved especially tough on Reno-based circuit board manufacturer EE Technologies, but a renewed focus on Made in America products has lifted the company to new heights. EE Technologies, founded in 2000 by President Sonny Newman, earned more than half its annual revenue from its production facility in...
2news.com
Above Average Water Year
Northern Nevada and California are both still in a drought and could use some more rain and snow. On the plus side, Reno came out a head of the game in terms of our water year with nearly nine inches of liquid precipitation falling at the airport, which is 1.60 inches above normal or 122 percent of normal.
KOLO TV Reno
Fire burns attic above northwest Reno businesses
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is working to determine what started an attic fire at a northwest Reno shopping center. The fire was reported just before 3:30 Thursday morning at Robb Drive and Mae Anne Avenue. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the attic above YogaSix and Pizza Guys.
KOLO TV Reno
‘Best Place for Working Parents’ now available in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thanks to recent efforts by local non-profit, The Children’s Cabinet, working parents across the Silver State now have a better understanding of how potential employers support their employees and families. “The Best Place for Working Parents” is a national campaign that recognizes businesses across the...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno housing complex receives upgrades with kids in mind
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The outdoor areas of Birch Manor used to look at lot different. “Vacant, weed infested. Not the most glamourous place,” said Oscar Delgado of the Reno Housing Authority. And for parents, the result was not ideal. “You’d find the kids all over the neighborhood,” said...
KOLO TV Reno
Fall community clean-up dates released
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has announced the dates for its Fall clean-up. The community is invited to come down and bring the appropriate waste at each event, or to volunteer by contributing their time. “We can all play a role in keeping our city clean and...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Health Link begins “window shopping” period
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevadans can now browse health insurance plans on Nevada Health Link. This year, the number of plans has expanded by 37, bringing the total to 163. In Washoe County, there are 88 options available. Carriers include Aetna, Anthem, Hometown Health, HPN, and Friday Health Plans. There are also several dozen plans for Nevadans living in rural counties.
KOLO TV Reno
Illegal sideshows draw large crowds to Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The intersection of Lakeside and McCarran is just one of many locations with tire marks all over it as a result of sideshows that happened this past weekend. The Instagram account @775sideshows encouraged people from northern California and Portland to come to Reno to either spin...
