Victim in Akron fatal shooting identified as California man
AKRON, Ohio — Officials say a California man was the victim of a fatal shooting Wednesday near downtown that resulted in the arrest of an Akron man. Daniel Stein, 58, of Studio City, Calif., died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Eric Pursley, 22, of Akron, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting, police say.
Parma school worker resigns, accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’
A Normandy High School employee has resigned after being accused of having an "inappropriate relationship" with a student.
Deadly Fight Between 2 Women, Survivor Gets 15 to Life
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A deadly fight between two women in Akron. The survivor will do 15 years to life. 38-year-old Rochelle Paul was found guilty Wednesday of the January 2021 stabbing death of Sarah Stubbs in a Nome Avenue home. The Summit County prosecutor says...
Tenant charged with murder after argument in Akron
A man is now being charged with murder following an altercation at a residence in Akron Wednesday afternoon, police reported.
Ohio Man Charged With Groping Teenage Stepdaughter On Camera During Online Class
A registered sex offender in Berea, Ohio, was charged last week after being caught on camera inappropriately touching his 16-year-old stepdaughter during a virtual class on Sept. 28.
Ohio babysitter charged with raping multiple children in his care; police seek additional victims
AKRON, Ohio — An Ohio man has been charged with six felony rape counts involving children he was paid professionally to babysit, and authorities are searching for potential additional victims. According to court records, Timothy Luna, 25, is being held on $500,000 bail and was also indicted on three...
Akron mayor asks for calm after death of 12-year-old during funeral procession
12-year-old Tymar Allen was killed and a 6-year-old was critically injured during a funeral procession that resulted in a car accident that lead to gunfire on Thursday afternoon in Akron.
Adoptable dogs flown to Elyria after Hurricane Ian
Dozens of dogs had a crazy day after being flown out of the damage left by Hurricane Ian.
Cleveland homeowner catches duo try to break into house, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo accused of trying to break into a house on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The attempted break-in happened in the 3200 block of West 44th Street on Sept. 29, according to...
Akron Police Make Quick Arrest in Latest Homicide
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have a 22-year-old man in custody, suspected of shooting and killing a 58-year-old man Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Sumner Street in Akron, where officers found the older man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, despite being...
Akron woman found guilty of murder; sentenced to 15 years to life in prison
AKRON, Ohio — Rochelle Paul, 38, was found guilty in the murder and felonious assault f Sarah Stubbs Wednesday in an Akron courtroom. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident in which Rochelle Paul...
Psychic swindler: How police brought down a million dollar fortunetelling fraud
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For nearly two decades, a Lake County woman ran simultaneous scams out of her Mentor psychic parlor and got away with it. That is, until her house of tarot cards finally came crashing down. Gina Miller, a self-proclaimed psychic, was convicted of stealing more than a...
Bond set for man accused of assault on Browns fan
A man accused of seriously hurting a fan during a Cleveland Browns game last year, will now head to court to defend himself.
Canton Man Gets 23 to Life for Jackson Motel Parking Lot Killing
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 37-year-old Canton man found guilty of murder for a Jackson Township motel parking lot shooting over the summer was sentenced on Wednesday. Cortez Watson got 23 years to life from Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione. Watson had claimed self defense during...
Jury deliberating in trial for Akron woman accused of killing another woman
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury is now deliberating in the trial for a woman accused of stabbing another woman to death in January 2021. Rochelle Paul’s trial began in front of Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux on Sept. 28. Akron police said Paul...
18-year-old murdered at Cleveland intersection, mother demands justice
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother is demanding justice after her 18-year-old son was murdered at an intersection in Cleveland on Saturday night. Police found the man inside of a car near the intersections of Euclid Avenue and Green Road with a gunshot wound to the face on Oct. 1, according to previous reports.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Teens with guns break into Cleveland business
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are searching for three teens who were all caught on camera breaking into a business Sept. 21. It happened around 2 a.m. on East 79th Street and Bessemer Avenue in the North Broadway neighborhood. 19 News talked to a man who leases the building. “These...
North Ridgeville man arrested for inappropriate texts to ‘teen’
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville man was arrested yesterday on charges of importuning and disseminating material harmful to juveniles, according to Sheffield Village police. Police said that in September, a woman came to the Sheffield Village Police Department to report an unknown person texting her randomly. “At...
12-year-old killed after crash, gunfire during Akron funeral procession
Akron police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a crash that happened during a funeral procession Thursday afternoon.
Local postal manager heading to prison for stealing mail
A high-ranking local postal manager walked out of federal court on Tuesday after getting punished for stealing mail, and he found the FOX 8 I-Team waiting for him.
