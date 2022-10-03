ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $40 Million Affordable Senior Housing Development in Suffolk County

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the completion of a $40.4 million affordable housing development in the Suffolk County hamlet of Wyandanch. Known as 11 Park Drive Apartments, the newly-constructed building features 94 apartments for seniors and is the fourth phase of development at Wyandanch Village, a 40-acre parcel of land adjacent to the Wyandanch Long Island Railroad station and now home to 395 apartments.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

VIDEO: The Innovations in the Fight Against Women’s Cancers

The Express News Group hosted the first in a series of Zoom discussions on the state of health care on the East End, The Innovations in the Fight Against Women’s... more. SAG HARBOR — A 1985 Alfa Romeo was damaged in a hit-and-run accident on Bay Street on September 26, according to a police report filed that day. Village Police did not have details about how badly damaged the car was. SAG HARBOR — A residential burglary was reported to Village Police on September 27. The burglary happened at a home on Bay Street. Police declined to discuss the case, citing an ongoing investigation. SAG HARBOR — On September 30, Village Police were called to a parking lot behind Main Street to reports of a verbal dispute. According to the police ... 6 Oct 2022 by Staff Writer.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

A Fresh Start

Along County Road 39, the rubber is hitting the road. The regular talk about adding affordable housing to the South Fork is running directly up against the usual arguments against actual proposals, and how that conversation unfolds will help set... Clearing a Path. In 2006, an innovative approach was implemented...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
Southampton, NY
Society
City
Bridgehampton, NY
27east.com

Screening of ‘One Big Home,’ Q&A With Director Offered October 8

Build.In.Kind/East Hampton and Wainscott Heritage Project will host a free screening of “One Big Home,” a documentary about the impacts of super-sized residences on communities, this Saturday, October 8, at... more. Not even South Fork real estate is completely immune to the far-reaching effects of inflation, ... by...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Flashing Light Pilot Program in Southampton May Be on the Horizon

At 5:17 on a Wednesday afternoon in September, traffic is at a crawl on Montauk Highway east of downtown Hampton Bays. Yards west of Peconic Road, the posted speed limit... more. “It’s been a year of hell.” That’s how Dan Schmidt describes what it’s been like ... 5 Oct 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
islipbulletin.net

Nonprofit moving back to Bay Shore

After a brief move to Sayville, nonprofit Bravo Foxtrot has returned to Bay Shore. “It’s absolutely incredible to be back in Bay Shore,” said co-founder Matt Simoni. “Bay …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
BAY SHORE, NY
27east.com

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Flanders Road Crash

UPDATE: 9:30 p.m. Southampton Town Police released additional details of the crash that sent a Flanders man to Stony Brook Hospital Thursday night. On October 6, at approximately 7:25 p.m.,... more. Described by a colleague as “the quintessential public servant,” Steven Skrynecki, who served as chief ... by Kitty Merrill...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Springs Residents Call for Help From Fire District

Springs residents are calling on the commissioners of the Springs Fire District to shift the focus of their efforts to get a communications tower legalized on their Fort Pond Boulevard... more. A man was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital’s trauma center following a head-on car ... 19 Sep 2022...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

MightyMan Montauk Triathlon Powers Through Despite Blustery Conditions

The MightyMan Montauk Triathlon festival of races took place this past Sunday, despite the blustery conditions. Billed by race organizer EventPowerLI.com as one of the few triathlons in the region... more. South Fork programs like Westhampton Beach’s girl tennis team, Hampton Bays’ girls volleyball team and ... by Staff Writer...
MONTAUK, NY
27east.com

Investigation Report on Fatal Noyac Fire Will Not Be Made Public

The Southampton Town fire marshal’s office will not, in the foreseeable future, release the results of its investigation into the August 3 fire at a Noyac home that resulted in... more. Ever since the towering 185-foot-tall steeple that once crowned the First Presbyterian (Old Whalers’) Church ... 21 Sep...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
suffolkcountynews.net

An East End staple with undeniably good ice cream

Is it safe to assume almost every native Suffolk County Long Islander knows of, or has been to Magic Fountain in Mattituck? Though we all know the place with the painted-face ice cream cones and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
MATTITUCK, NY
suffolkcountynews.net

Flying Dutchmen win last drill of the 2022 season

The West Sayville Fire Department Flying Dutchmen drill team came out on top, winning against 13 other volunteer fire departments from Suffolk County on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Hagerman Fire …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
WEST SAYVILLE, NY

