longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $40 Million Affordable Senior Housing Development in Suffolk County
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the completion of a $40.4 million affordable housing development in the Suffolk County hamlet of Wyandanch. Known as 11 Park Drive Apartments, the newly-constructed building features 94 apartments for seniors and is the fourth phase of development at Wyandanch Village, a 40-acre parcel of land adjacent to the Wyandanch Long Island Railroad station and now home to 395 apartments.
27east.com
VIDEO: The Innovations in the Fight Against Women’s Cancers
The Express News Group hosted the first in a series of Zoom discussions on the state of health care on the East End, The Innovations in the Fight Against Women's Cancers.
27east.com
Schneiderman Presents ‘Balanced’ Southampton Town Budget Despite ‘Challenging Times’
These are challenging times, Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said, as he presented his tentative 2023 budget to colleagues on the Town Board on September 29. The growth in population...
27east.com
A Fresh Start
Along County Road 39, the rubber is hitting the road. The regular talk about adding affordable housing to the South Fork is running directly up against the usual arguments against actual proposals, and how that conversation unfolds will help set...
27east.com
Southampton Town Police Chief Steven Skrynecki Dies Following Long Illness
Described by a colleague as "the quintessential public servant," Steven Skrynecki, who served as chief of the Southampton Town Police Department since 2016, died at his home in Nassau County...
27east.com
Screening of ‘One Big Home,’ Q&A With Director Offered October 8
Build.In.Kind/East Hampton and Wainscott Heritage Project will host a free screening of "One Big Home," a documentary about the impacts of super-sized residences on communities, this Saturday, October 8, at...
27east.com
Flashing Light Pilot Program in Southampton May Be on the Horizon
At 5:17 on a Wednesday afternoon in September, traffic is at a crawl on Montauk Highway east of downtown Hampton Bays. Yards west of Peconic Road, the posted speed limit...
27east.com
Surf Lodge Hit With Another $40,000 Fine and a Dire Warning; Another Club Owner Fined $50,000
The State Liquor Authority Commission hit The Surf Lodge, a popular Montauk bar, with a $40,000 fine last week — bringing the total amount the bar has been fined to...
islipbulletin.net
Nonprofit moving back to Bay Shore
After a brief move to Sayville, nonprofit Bravo Foxtrot has returned to Bay Shore. "It's absolutely incredible to be back in Bay Shore," said co-founder Matt Simoni. "Bay ….
27east.com
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Flanders Road Crash
UPDATE: 9:30 p.m. Southampton Town Police released additional details of the crash that sent a Flanders man to Stony Brook Hospital Thursday night. On October 6, at approximately 7:25 p.m.,...
27east.com
Frances Kijowski, Believed To Be East Quogue’s Oldest Lifelong Resident, Celebrates 95th Birthday
A very special birthday was celebrated at the Stone Creek Inn in East Quogue on Sunday afternoon. Frances Kijowski was the guest of honor, blowing out the candles on a...
27east.com
Kathleen M. Cole (Field) of Manorville and Formerly of Wainscott Dies October 3
Kathleen M. Cole (Field) of Manorville, and formally of Wainscott, died October 3 on Quiogue. She was 74. A visitation will be held Sunday, October 9, from noon to 3...
27east.com
East Hampton Looks To Ease Limits on Accessory Apartments in Hopes of Finding Right Incentives
East Hampton Town officials are considering reducing the required lot size that would be allowed for an accessory apartment, raising the amount that could be charged in rent, expanding the...
27east.com
Springs Residents Call for Help From Fire District
Springs residents are calling on the commissioners of the Springs Fire District to shift the focus of their efforts to get a communications tower legalized on their Fort Pond Boulevard...
27east.com
MightyMan Montauk Triathlon Powers Through Despite Blustery Conditions
The MightyMan Montauk Triathlon festival of races took place this past Sunday, despite the blustery conditions. Billed by race organizer EventPowerLI.com as one of the few triathlons in the region...
27east.com
Investigation Report on Fatal Noyac Fire Will Not Be Made Public
The Southampton Town fire marshal's office will not, in the foreseeable future, release the results of its investigation into the August 3 fire at a Noyac home that resulted in...
News-Medical.net
NYU Langone Health expands outpatient network in Suffolk County with new locations, specialty services
As part of its mission to enhance access to quality healthcare where people live and work, NYU Langone Health continues to grow its outpatient network in Suffolk County on Long Island with new locations and specialty services. Our new locations ensure patients have convenient access to care as we continue...
EXCLUSIVE: LI's driveway paving scammers make comeback, with dozens of victims so far
A driveway paving scam that was popular a decade ago is making a comeback on Long Island, with dozens of victims scammed out of thousands of dollars already.
suffolkcountynews.net
An East End staple with undeniably good ice cream
Is it safe to assume almost every native Suffolk County Long Islander knows of, or has been to Magic Fountain in Mattituck? Though we all know the place with the painted-face ice cream cones and ….
suffolkcountynews.net
Flying Dutchmen win last drill of the 2022 season
The West Sayville Fire Department Flying Dutchmen drill team came out on top, winning against 13 other volunteer fire departments from Suffolk County on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Hagerman Fire ….
