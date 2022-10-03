Missouri State Parks are seeking input from the public on two locations in Linn County. Team members from both Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home and Locust Creek Covered Bridge state historic sites will be present to answer questions and provide information at an open house from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. The meeting will be at the Pershing Memorial Museum and Leadership Building, located on the 900 block of Ausmus Street in Laclede.

LINN COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO