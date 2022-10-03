ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

27east.com

VIDEO: The Innovations in the Fight Against Women’s Cancers

SAG HARBOR — A 1985 Alfa Romeo was damaged in a hit-and-run accident on Bay Street on September 26, according to a police report filed that day. Village Police did not have details about how badly damaged the car was. SAG HARBOR — A residential burglary was reported to Village Police on September 27. The burglary happened at a home on Bay Street. Police declined to discuss the case, citing an ongoing investigation. SAG HARBOR — On September 30, Village Police were called to a parking lot behind Main Street to reports of a verbal dispute.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Thomas J. Fraser of Westhampton Beach Dies September 28

Thomas J. Fraser passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, at 85. His parents, Thomas J. and Alice (Cahill) Fraser, raised him in Flatbush, Brooklyn, with his four sisters, Alice
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $40 Million Affordable Senior Housing Development in Suffolk County

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the completion of a $40.4 million affordable housing development in the Suffolk County hamlet of Wyandanch. Known as 11 Park Drive Apartments, the newly-constructed building features 94 apartments for seniors and is the fourth phase of development at Wyandanch Village, a 40-acre parcel of land adjacent to the Wyandanch Long Island Railroad station and now home to 395 apartments.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

A Fresh Start

Along County Road 39, the rubber is hitting the road. The regular talk about adding affordable housing to the South Fork is running directly up against the usual arguments against actual proposals, and how that conversation unfolds will help set
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
27east.com

Screening of ‘One Big Home,’ Q&A With Director Offered October 8

Build.In.Kind/East Hampton and Wainscott Heritage Project will host a free screening of "One Big Home," a documentary about the impacts of super-sized residences on communities, this Saturday, October 8
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Save It First

Couples experience it all the time: You agree on the big picture but can't stop arguing about the details. It can take a wonderful thing — a Hawaiian vacation, a... more. One of the greatest pleasures of living on the East End is access to the abundance of fresh produce and locally sourced food available to the masses in the summer months and harvest season. But the season always feels short, and as the days get shorter and cooler, it's back to nationally packaged and distributed food from the grocery stores, lacking in the same nutritional value and other benefits of locally sourced fare. For some people, however, who are unable to afford what can understandably be higher-cost local foods, the simple pleasure of celebrating the local growing season may never
SAG HARBOR, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum receives largest-ever donation of archival materials

Gift is Significant Part of Dowling College’s Special Collection. The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum has received the largest donation of archival materials since its inception in 1950. The gift, donated by the Friends of Connetquot River State Park Preserve, includes materials from the former Dowling College and Vanderbilt Historical Society collections, comprising photographs, maps, and written correspondence. The donation marks a significant moment in the broader historical community’s efforts to preserve and promote the heritage of the region.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Flashing Light Pilot Program in Southampton May Be on the Horizon

At 5:17 on a Wednesday afternoon in September, traffic is at a crawl on Montauk Highway east of downtown Hampton Bays. Yards west of Peconic Road, the posted speed limit
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
#Long Island#Cancer#Affordable Housing#East End#The Cancer Hope Network#The Retreat#Congress#Ltv#State
27east.com

State Hopefuls Debate in Hampton Bays

From abortion to affordable housing, bail reform to later start times for public schools, candidates for state office weighed in on an array of topics as debate season commenced locally
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
islipbulletin.net

Nonprofit moving back to Bay Shore

After a brief move to Sayville, nonprofit Bravo Foxtrot has returned to Bay Shore. "It's absolutely incredible to be back in Bay Shore," said co-founder Matt Simoni.
BAY SHORE, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Holds Executive Leadership Conference

Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. recently hosted its Second Annual Executive Leadership Conference on Monday, October 3, and Tuesday, October 4 at The Sondra and David S. Mack Student Services Center at Hofstra University. Over 200 upper-level members of staff from various law enforcement agencies, government, and public sector businesses attended the two day conference which featured presentations by experts in leadership including Paralympian Rohan Murphy, US Marine Corps Captain Jackie Barnum, Phoenix Arizona Officer and subject of the book Burning Shield Jason Schechterle, former Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, former NYPD Chief Joseph Fox and many more.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

A Minor Piece of Sag Harbor’s History Is Restored

The history of a little village like Sag Harbor can be read not only in the architecture of its quiet side streets but in the small things, like a stone... more. The hurricane passes us by but brings a hard east wind against all that grows. This wind and its rain will not let up for days. When it's through, there will be few remnants of summer. Limbs fire up, whole bushes turn red, the green of the pond shore begins to turn to gold. Birds skim across this layer, over the water, over the wetland, gulls in particular, circling the provisional habitat between the land and the sea. Always game to scavenge, they know the fields as yet another ocean. They feed on its action — the potential disturbance
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Flanders Road Crash

UPDATE: 9:30 p.m. Southampton Town Police released additional details of the crash that sent a Flanders man to Stony Brook Hospital Thursday night. On October 6, at approximately 7:25 p.m.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY

