KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Greyhound has a new bus station in North Knoxville. This comes after months of safety complaints about the previous site on Cherry Street. Previously Greyhound used the Marathon gas station as a connection bus stop. On its website, the company now lists the Knoxville stop at "Top Market and Deli" at 1607 North Sixth Avenue, also known as the "6th Avenue Market and Deli." The location has gone by other names in the past, including "Bill's Market and Deli" and "Annus Market and Deli." It is only a mile away from the previous stop.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO