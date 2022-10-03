Read full article on original website
San Marcos police officer arrested, now facing family violence charges
A San Marcos police officer was arrested Thursday for Continuous Violence Against the Family and Injury to a Child, according to the department. On Monday night, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office notified the San Marcos Police Department of a criminal accusation related to family violence. San Marcos PD immediately...
APD releases multiple videos from fatal officer-involved shooting
The Austin Police Department has released multiple videos related to the fatal September 23rd officer-involved shooting. After reviewing the footage, CBS Austin is choosing not to show any clips due to the graphic and violent content. Per APD policies, body camera footage is supposed to be released within 10 days...
Burnet High School student arrested after threat made on Snapchat
The district was made aware on Saturday night of a photo posted to Snapchat of what appeared to be an assault rifle with the caption, "School finna be crazy Monday."
Search for suspect underway after UT staff member groped on The Drag, police say
Police with the University of Texas said a man groped a university staff member on The Drag late Wednesday morning. Officers are now searching for the suspect.
APD investigates aggravated bank robbery, asks for help identifying suspect
The Austin Police Department said it was searching for a suspect in connection with an aggravated robbery at a central Austin bank Tuesday.
Austin Police issue public safety alert after string of robberies in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has issued a ‘public safety alert’ after they say investigators linked a suspect too as many as nine robberies in the North Austin area. The robberies stretch from Research Boulevard and Northgate boulevard—down West Rundberg Lane and over to North Plaza Drive.
ACL attendees urged to secure cell phones after 1,000+ stolen in 2021
Austin City Limits Music Festival kicks off Friday and police are warning attendees to keep a close eye on their cell phones. In 2021 more than 1,000 cell phones were stolen by members of an alleged organized crime ring at the festival. “It was such a bummer, you know? It...
APD searching for man linked to 9 violent robberies in North Austin
Police have issued a "Public Safety Alert" as they search for a man they say is linked to at least nine violent armed robberies in North Austin. The Austin Police Department says they occurred between Monday, Sep. 19 and Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the Rundberg Lane area from Metric Boulevard to I-35.
APD & UTPD searching for man who groped UT staff member
Police are looking for a suspect who groped a University of Texas staff member Wednesday morning just off campus. The incident occurred around 11:10 a.m. near the intersection of Guadalupe and 24th streets. Witnesses of the incident say the suspect left on foot, moving northbound on Guadalupe. Campus police searched...
Affidavit: Man tried to enter northwest Austin daycare with gun
An arrest warrant was issued for Aaron Whitfield, 26, for unlawful carrying of a weapon in prohibited places after police said he tried to go into Primrose School of Four Points with a handgun on Tuesday.
Lakeway PD seeking public's help identifying suspect involved in road rage incident
Police in Lakeway are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say assaulted a driver during a road rage incident. It happened Monday, Oct. 3, at around 4:30 p.m. The Lakeway Police Department says it all started on Lakeway Drive but the assault occurred at Zephyr Drive...
Texas police officers hit by suspected drunk driver, authorities said
A Leander Police patrol vehicle was hit by a suspected drunk driver Tuesday night, police said, and the driver was arrested on a DWI charge.
AISD student charged after bringing gun to Navarro Early College H.S.
Austin ISD says a student will be expelled after a gun was found in their backpack late last month at Navarro Early College High School in north Austin. According to an affidavit, the Austin Police Department responded to the campus on September 30th around 11:40 a.m. after receiving a call from the Assistant Principal.
Office of Police Oversight releases final body-worn camera recommendations for APD
The Office of Police Oversight shares their final recommendations on how the Austin Police Department should update their policies on body-worn cameras. These recommendations are the result of a three-phase process aimed at facilitating a rewrite of related APD policies, according to the report. There are 17 policy and process...
APD loosens requirements for cadets to increase number of recruits
The Austin Police Department has changed some of the requirements recruits need to meet before moving forward with the Academy.
New quarterly report shows 21 weapons law violations not prosecuted
According to Austin Police Department's latest quarterly report presented to the Public Safety Commission, 15% of all weapons law violations were declined for prosecution. According to their data from Q4, 21 weapons violations out of 142 ended up not being prosecuted. That's the highest of any quarter this year. Previous quarterly reports show around 11% of weapons law violations were being declined prosecution in Q3, and 13% in quarter Q2.
FBI reports decrease in US violent crime, increase of murders in 2021 crime report
AUSTIN, Texas — The Federal Bureau of Investigation released its 2021 Crime in the Nation report on Wednesday which details over 11 million criminal offenses. The report showed crime stayed consistent from 2020 to 2021. National gun violence prevention advocates said there is still a growing gun violence problem...
Affidavit: Student charged after gun found in backpack at north Austin school
A 17-year-old student faces at least two charges after officers found a gun in their backpack at a north Austin school on Sept. 30.
Austin mayor tweets second apology for sleeping during officer's funeral
Steve Adler, the Mayor of Austin, issued another apology on Wednesday evening for appearing to sleep during a fallen officer's funeral earlier this week.
Mayor Adler releases second statement apologizing for sleeping during APD Officer funeral
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor Steve Adler is facing backlash after a photo of him sleeping at Senior Officer Anthony Martin's memorial service went viral this week. The photo was posted to Twitter by Justin Berry, an Austin Police Department officer indicted for his actions related to the George Floyd protests in 2020, on Monday following Martin's funeral service that morning. It had many people wondering if he was sleeping or praying.
