Burnet County, TX

CBS Austin

San Marcos police officer arrested, now facing family violence charges

A San Marcos police officer was arrested Thursday for Continuous Violence Against the Family and Injury to a Child, according to the department. On Monday night, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office notified the San Marcos Police Department of a criminal accusation related to family violence. San Marcos PD immediately...
SAN MARCOS, TX
CBS Austin

APD releases multiple videos from fatal officer-involved shooting

The Austin Police Department has released multiple videos related to the fatal September 23rd officer-involved shooting. After reviewing the footage, CBS Austin is choosing not to show any clips due to the graphic and violent content. Per APD policies, body camera footage is supposed to be released within 10 days...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

ACL attendees urged to secure cell phones after 1,000+ stolen in 2021

Austin City Limits Music Festival kicks off Friday and police are warning attendees to keep a close eye on their cell phones. In 2021 more than 1,000 cell phones were stolen by members of an alleged organized crime ring at the festival. “It was such a bummer, you know? It...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD searching for man linked to 9 violent robberies in North Austin

Police have issued a "Public Safety Alert" as they search for a man they say is linked to at least nine violent armed robberies in North Austin. The Austin Police Department says they occurred between Monday, Sep. 19 and Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the Rundberg Lane area from Metric Boulevard to I-35.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD & UTPD searching for man who groped UT staff member

Police are looking for a suspect who groped a University of Texas staff member Wednesday morning just off campus. The incident occurred around 11:10 a.m. near the intersection of Guadalupe and 24th streets. Witnesses of the incident say the suspect left on foot, moving northbound on Guadalupe. Campus police searched...
AUSTIN, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Austin

AISD student charged after bringing gun to Navarro Early College H.S.

Austin ISD says a student will be expelled after a gun was found in their backpack late last month at Navarro Early College High School in north Austin. According to an affidavit, the Austin Police Department responded to the campus on September 30th around 11:40 a.m. after receiving a call from the Assistant Principal.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Office of Police Oversight releases final body-worn camera recommendations for APD

The Office of Police Oversight shares their final recommendations on how the Austin Police Department should update their policies on body-worn cameras. These recommendations are the result of a three-phase process aimed at facilitating a rewrite of related APD policies, according to the report. There are 17 policy and process...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

New quarterly report shows 21 weapons law violations not prosecuted

According to Austin Police Department's latest quarterly report presented to the Public Safety Commission, 15% of all weapons law violations were declined for prosecution. According to their data from Q4, 21 weapons violations out of 142 ended up not being prosecuted. That's the highest of any quarter this year. Previous quarterly reports show around 11% of weapons law violations were being declined prosecution in Q3, and 13% in quarter Q2.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Mayor Adler releases second statement apologizing for sleeping during APD Officer funeral

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor Steve Adler is facing backlash after a photo of him sleeping at Senior Officer Anthony Martin's memorial service went viral this week. The photo was posted to Twitter by Justin Berry, an Austin Police Department officer indicted for his actions related to the George Floyd protests in 2020, on Monday following Martin's funeral service that morning. It had many people wondering if he was sleeping or praying.
AUSTIN, TX

