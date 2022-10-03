According to Austin Police Department's latest quarterly report presented to the Public Safety Commission, 15% of all weapons law violations were declined for prosecution. According to their data from Q4, 21 weapons violations out of 142 ended up not being prosecuted. That's the highest of any quarter this year. Previous quarterly reports show around 11% of weapons law violations were being declined prosecution in Q3, and 13% in quarter Q2.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO