Lansing police looking for missing teen
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Have you seen this teen?
The Lansing Police Department said its looking for 17-year-old Josyah Espinosa.
Police say he is 5-foot-4 and weighs 156 pounds.
If you have any information, call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
