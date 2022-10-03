Lansing police looking for missing teen

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man shot by police outside the Lake Lansing Meijer in April will stand trial. According to authorities, East Lansing police responded to a weapons complaint at the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road. Police said they saw a man matching the description inside the store and pursued him outside, where he was shot.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO