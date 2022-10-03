ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing police looking for missing teen

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jXwHA_0iKIzb3X00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Have you seen this teen?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JpPOr_0iKIzb3X00

The Lansing Police Department said its looking for 17-year-old Josyah Espinosa.

Police say he is 5-foot-4 and weighs 156 pounds.

If you have any information, call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

