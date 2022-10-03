Read full article on original website
Surf Lodge Hit With Another $40,000 Fine and a Dire Warning; Another Club Owner Fined $50,000
The State Liquor Authority Commission hit The Surf Lodge, a popular Montauk bar, with a $40,000 fine last week — bringing the total amount the bar has been fined to... more. Two construction workers at a home on Merchants Path in Wainscott heard gunshots ring out ... by Michael Wright.
East Hampton Looks To Ease Limits on Accessory Apartments in Hopes of Finding Right Incentives
East Hampton Town officials are considering reducing the required lot size that would be allowed for an accessory apartment, raising the amount that could be charged in rent, expanding the... more. The East Hampton Town Board will give all of the town’s union employees $3,000 baseline ... by Michael Wright...
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $40 Million Affordable Senior Housing Development in Suffolk County
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the completion of a $40.4 million affordable housing development in the Suffolk County hamlet of Wyandanch. Known as 11 Park Drive Apartments, the newly-constructed building features 94 apartments for seniors and is the fourth phase of development at Wyandanch Village, a 40-acre parcel of land adjacent to the Wyandanch Long Island Railroad station and now home to 395 apartments.
Screening of ‘One Big Home,’ Q&A With Director Offered October 8
Build.In.Kind/East Hampton and Wainscott Heritage Project will host a free screening of “One Big Home,” a documentary about the impacts of super-sized residences on communities, this Saturday, October 8, at... more. Not even South Fork real estate is completely immune to the far-reaching effects of inflation, ... by...
North Fork town smells victory in eminent domain fight
Brinkmann’s Hardware is on the brink of defeat in its eminent domain fight with the Town of Southold, but the family owner isn’t going down without a fight. A federal judge last week dismissed a lawsuit filed by the family that owns the chain, Newsday reported. The lawsuit was aimed at stopping the North Fork municipality’s attempt to seize the property at 12500 Main Road in Mattituck.
Kathleen M. Cole (Field) of Manorville and Formerly of Wainscott Dies October 3
Kathleen M. Cole (Field) of Manorville, and formally of Wainscott, died October 3 on Quiogue. She was 74. A visitation will be held Sunday, October 9, from noon to 3... more. “It’s been a year of hell.” That’s how Dan Schmidt describes what it’s been like ... 5 Oct 2022 by Cailin Riley.
Nonprofit moving back to Bay Shore
After a brief move to Sayville, nonprofit Bravo Foxtrot has returned to Bay Shore. “It’s absolutely incredible to be back in Bay Shore,” said co-founder Matt Simoni. “Bay …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Springs Residents Call for Help From Fire District
Springs residents are calling on the commissioners of the Springs Fire District to shift the focus of their efforts to get a communications tower legalized on their Fort Pond Boulevard... more. A man was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital’s trauma center following a head-on car ... 19 Sep 2022...
Investigation Report on Fatal Noyac Fire Will Not Be Made Public
The Southampton Town fire marshal’s office will not, in the foreseeable future, release the results of its investigation into the August 3 fire at a Noyac home that resulted in... more. Ever since the towering 185-foot-tall steeple that once crowned the First Presbyterian (Old Whalers’) Church ... 21 Sep...
Schmidt’s Market Will Close After 43 Years in Business
“It’s been a year of hell.” That’s how Dan Schmidt describes what it’s been like trying to run Schmidt’s Market in Southampton Village for the past several months. In January... more. A very special birthday was celebrated at the Stone Creek Inn in East Quogue...
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Flanders Road Crash
UPDATE: 9:30 p.m. Southampton Town Police released additional details of the crash that sent a Flanders man to Stony Brook Hospital Thursday night. On October 6, at approximately 7:25 p.m.,... more. Described by a colleague as “the quintessential public servant,” Steven Skrynecki, who served as chief ... by Kitty Merrill...
A Minor Piece of Sag Harbor’s History Is Restored
The history of a little village like Sag Harbor can be read not only in the architecture of its quiet side streets but in the small things, like a stone... more. The hurricane passes us by but brings a hard east wind against all that grows. This wind and its rain will not let up for days. When it’s through, there will be few remnants of summer. Limbs fire up, whole bushes turn red, the green of the pond shore begins to turn to gold. Birds skim across this layer, over the water, over the wetland, gulls in particular, circling the provisional habitat between the land and the sea. Always game to scavenge, they know the fields as yet another ocean. They feed on its action — the potential disturbance my ... 4 Oct 2022 by Marilee Foster.
Crime Stoppers Seek Help Locating Range Rover Stolen in Water Mill
Another luxury car has been stolen in the Southampton Town Police jurisdiction. A 2021 Land Rover Range Rover was taken from outside a Swans Neck Lane residence in Water Mill... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — Southampton Village Police met the victim of a scam at headquarters on September 30. He reported...
Flashing Light Pilot Program in Southampton May Be on the Horizon
At 5:17 on a Wednesday afternoon in September, traffic is at a crawl on Montauk Highway east of downtown Hampton Bays. Yards west of Peconic Road, the posted speed limit... more. “It’s been a year of hell.” That’s how Dan Schmidt describes what it’s been like ... 5 Oct 2022...
Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Holds Executive Leadership Conference
Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. recently hosted its Second Annual Executive Leadership Conference on Monday, October 3, and Tuesday, October 4 at The Sondra and David S. Mack Student Services Center at Hofstra University. Over 200 upper-level members of staff from various law enforcement agencies, government, and public sector businesses attended the two day conference which featured presentations by experts in leadership including Paralympian Rohan Murphy, US Marine Corps Captain Jackie Barnum, Phoenix Arizona Officer and subject of the book Burning Shield Jason Schechterle, former Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, former NYPD Chief Joseph Fox and many more.
Legends, East on Main restaurants are both listed for sale
Legends Restaurant in New Suffolk. (Credit: Courtesy Compass Commercial) Two North Fork restaurants were recently listed for sale. New Suffolk staple Legends (835 First Street) has been listed for $4.25 million by Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of Compass. The restaurant, which has been owned and operated by Diane and Dennis Harkoff since 1993, also includes residential cottages.
Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum receives largest-ever donation of archival materials
Gift is Significant Part of Dowling College’s Special Collection. The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum has received the largest donation of archival materials since its inception in 1950. The gift, donated by the Friends of Connetquot River State Park Preserve, includes materials from the former Dowling College and Vanderbilt Historical Society collections, comprising photographs, maps, and written correspondence. The donation marks a significant moment in the broader historical community’s efforts to preserve and promote the heritage of the region.
VIDEO: The Innovations in the Fight Against Women’s Cancers
The Express News Group hosted the first in a series of Zoom discussions on the state of health care on the East End, The Innovations in the Fight Against Women’s... more. SAG HARBOR — A 1985 Alfa Romeo was damaged in a hit-and-run accident on Bay Street on September 26, according to a police report filed that day. Village Police did not have details about how badly damaged the car was. SAG HARBOR — A residential burglary was reported to Village Police on September 27. The burglary happened at a home on Bay Street. Police declined to discuss the case, citing an ongoing investigation. SAG HARBOR — On September 30, Village Police were called to a parking lot behind Main Street to reports of a verbal dispute. According to the police ... 6 Oct 2022 by Staff Writer.
NYU Langone Health expands outpatient network in Suffolk County with new locations, specialty services
As part of its mission to enhance access to quality healthcare where people live and work, NYU Langone Health continues to grow its outpatient network in Suffolk County on Long Island with new locations and specialty services. Our new locations ensure patients have convenient access to care as we continue...
East Hampton Swimmers Are Tested in Win Over West Babylon
Craig Brierley said an 80-62 win over West Babylon last Thursday provided a lot for his East Hampton/Pierson/Bridgehampton girls swim team. Not only did the Bonackers get the confidence boost... more. The South Fork fall sports teams continue to make a splash this season. Many have ... 28 Sep 2022...
