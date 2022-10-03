ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Police: Edmond sergeant still “on maximum life support”

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – An Oklahoma police officer is still fighting for his life after being injured during a pursuit.

Police said Sergeant Joseph Wells, a 16-year veteran of the Edmond Police Department, was assisting with a pursuit involving a suspected drunk driver who had caused multiple wrecks in the city limits of Edmond.

Authorities say the incident started as a reckless driver call that turned into a pursuit when the suspect abruptly made a U-turn and hit the officer head-on.

Oklahoma man killed in golf cart accident

Police say 24-year-old Garrett Trammell was driving erratically and caused a string of wrecks throughout the city. They say he eventually led police on a chase that crossed into Oklahoma City limits.

Investigators told KFOR that at some point during the pursuit, Trammell drove towards Sgt. Wells, who shot at the suspect before he was hit head-on as Trammel tried to make a U-turn.

“And that’s when he collided with our motorcycle officer. Our motorcycle officer was thrown into the ditch on the east side of the road,” said Emily Ward, spokesperson for Edmond Police Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pEFv2_0iKIzAQ200
Sergeant Joseph Wells (Courtesy Edmond Police Department)

Sgt. Wells was rushed to a local hospital, where he is still fighting for his life.

Student arrested after allegedly making threat to OK school

“We wish we had a more encouraging update on Sgt. Wells, but at this time Joe’s doctors continue to categorize his condition as critically injured and on maximum life support. On a personal note, we want to say how grateful we are for the incredible staff at OU Medical Center. Not only for the exemplary level of care that Joe has received, but for the love and compassion they have shown to Joe’s loved ones during this terrible time. Please continue to keep Joe, his family, and his medical team in your prayers. Many of you have asked if there is a donation fund for his family. We are currently working with a local bank, and will share that information as soon as possible,” the Edmond Police Department posted on Facebook.

This accident comes just two months after a crash claimed the life of Edmond Police Sergeant C.J. Nelson .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1600kush.com

Perkins man accused of burglarizing OSU Student Store

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins man on probation for passing a forged check has been charged with breaking into the OSU Student Store from which $7,075 worth of electronics was stolen, according to an affidavit. Nicholas Ryan Brown, 31, was ordered jailed on $20,000 bail pending his arraignment this...
PERKINS, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edmond, OK
Edmond, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
1600kush.com

Stillwater man accused of threatening to use machete

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man has been accused of using a machete to threaten one of his ex-girlfriend’s friends, who arrived at his residence to help her move some of her things out of his apartment. Phillip Dalton Laclair II, 35, was arrested on Sept. 23 at...
STILLWATER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant
kaynewscow.com

OHP identifies victims of Interstate 35 crash

BILLINGS — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released the names of those involved in the fatality accident that occurred at 2:10 p.m. on Sept. 27 on Interstate 35 near mile marker 204 near Billings in Noble County. Troopers report that Michael Davidson, 60, Uniontown, Penn. was driving a 2022...
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KFOR

KFOR

39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy