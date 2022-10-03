ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

Eyewitness News

Hamden police search for suspects who illegally dumped trash

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden police are looking for a pair believed to be illegally dumping trash in one section of town. It's happened a number of times in the past month, behind the old, abandoned middle school on Newhall Street. Back in the early 1900s, the site was...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man struck by driver in New Milford identified by police

NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed from being struck by a driver New Milford on Thursday night. Police identified the victim as 64-year-old John Capodanno of Bethel. They said Capodanno was hit by a northbound driver in the area of 177 Danbury Rd. around 9:25 p.m. When...
NEW MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Two woman violently attacked in separate incidents

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday in East Haven, a woman says she had just parked her car when two men pushed her to the ground and stole her purse and her car. This incident occurred in the parking lot of Woodview apartments. The suspects fled the scene, one in...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Weapons found at Weaver High School in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two weapons were found at Weaver High School in Hartford, according school officials. Police responded to the campus on Granby Street on Friday. The school was place in a "Code Yellow." That meant no one was allowed to enter or leave the building. School...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police seek suspect who shot officer following collision in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A search for a suspect who shot an officer in New Haven overnight continued Friday afternoon. Two schools, the Family Academy of Multilingual Exploration and St. John S. Martinez School, were told to shelter in place due to police activity in the area. Classes were said to be proceeding as scheduled.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Whitney Avenue closed in Hamden due to crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Whitney Avenue near Route 15 is currently closed in both directions while police investigate a serious motor vehicle accident with wires down in the roadway, according to police. One person was extricated. First responders and utility companies responded to address the situation. Motorists are advised to...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Cromwell votes down controversial warehouse plan

Scot Haney tracks drier weather for the rest of our work week. Manchester and East Hartford Police investigating after multiple tow truck thefts. Sunday evening two people entered Jay's Auto Sales and Repair Shop lot in a car that officials believe to be stolen. Updated: 13 hours ago. Help...
CROMWELL, CT
Eyewitness News

Police identify 17-year-old killed in Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury high schooler has been identified as the city's latest homicide victim. Investigators are still trying to identify a shooter. Police said 17-year-old Wisin Resto-Rodriguez was shot on Bishop Street around 6:30 Tuesday night. He died after being taken to the hospital. Waterbury...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Man shot multiple times in Hartford homicide

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A homicide victim in Hartford was reportedly shot multiple times, police confirmed on Wednesday morning. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Andre Gaston of Hartford. Authorities said the location of the incident the area of 8 Orange St. Police said they received a Shot Spotter notification...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Couple runs Hartford half marathon in honor of son

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A couple is running the Hartford Half Marathon to honor their son who died six days after childbirth. Haleigh and Mike Guerrera are on the Inspiration Team to honor their son Rory. The couple says they began running while Haleigh was pregnant but stopped shortly after...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford police make arrest in May homicide case

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford man is facing charges after a deadly shooting in May. Police said the shooting happened on Zion Street on Tuesday, May 10. Guillermo Gonzalez, 59, of Hartford, died in the shooting. Police said Gonzalez was an innocent bystander. On Wednesday, Hartford police arrested...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man wanted for domestic incident threatens to terrorize Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for a domestic shooting has refused to turn himself in and threatened to terrorize the City of Norwich, according to police. David Holland Jr., 32, of Norwich, has a warrant out for his arrest that charges him with unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief.
NORWICH, CT

