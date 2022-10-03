Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Hartford Police attend church service to build relationship with community
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Hartford Police Chief says it has been a very challenging year, but they are not giving up. They plan to increase the times they engage with the community to try and make the city safer. On Monday three people were shot in Hartford in an...
Eyewitness News
Hamden police search for suspects who illegally dumped trash
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden police are looking for a pair believed to be illegally dumping trash in one section of town. It’s happened a number of times in the past month, behind the old, abandoned middle school on Newhall Street. Back in the early 1900s, the site was...
Eyewitness News
Man struck by driver in New Milford identified by police
NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed from being struck by a driver New Milford on Thursday night. Police identified the victim as 64-year-old John Capodanno of Bethel. They said Capodanno was hit by a northbound driver in the area of 177 Danbury Rd. around 9:25 p.m. When...
Eyewitness News
Two woman violently attacked in separate incidents
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday in East Haven, a woman says she had just parked her car when two men pushed her to the ground and stole her purse and her car. This incident occurred in the parking lot of Woodview apartments. The suspects fled the scene, one in...
Eyewitness News
Weapons found at Weaver High School in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two weapons were found at Weaver High School in Hartford, according school officials. Police responded to the campus on Granby Street on Friday. The school was place in a “Code Yellow.” That meant no one was allowed to enter or leave the building. School...
Eyewitness News
Suspects assault East Haven woman before stealing her vehicle and purse
EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – East Haven police are searching for suspects who pushed a woman to the ground before stealing her car and purse. Authorities said it happened in the parking lot of the Woodview Apartments on Wednesday. The female victim told police two male suspects pushed her...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: An officer is out of the hospital Friday morning after being shot in New Haven overnight
Meteorologist Scot Haney said Friday will be nice, but the weekend looks cooler. Here is his Friday mid-morning forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: Police, mayor provide update on search for suspect who shot officer. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Mayor Justin Elicker said they are following leads in...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Illegal trash dumping under investigation in Hamden
CT set a new record for bears entering homes. Yale New Haven Health acquiring Connecticut health systems. CT voters talk about morals and ethics ahead of Election Day. Closing arguments made in Alex Jones defamation trial.
Eyewitness News
Police seek suspect who shot officer following collision in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A search for a suspect who shot an officer in New Haven overnight continued Friday afternoon. Two schools, the Family Academy of Multilingual Exploration and St. John S. Martinez School, were told to shelter in place due to police activity in the area. Classes were said to be proceeding as scheduled.
Eyewitness News
Manchester and East Hartford Police investigating after multiple tow truck thefts
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester and East Hartford Police are investigating two incidents of stolen tow trucks. One truck was found, while the other is still missing. “Who knows if they’re ever going to find our truck,” said Jay Pitchell, Owner of Jay’s Auto Sales & Repair.
Eyewitness News
Windsor Locks police arrest man who randomly attacked a 70-year-old woman
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – A 70-year-old woman is in the hospital after she was attacked randomly while jogging in Windsor Locks. Police said it happened on Old County Road around 9:54 a.m. Thursday. A man punched her in the back of the head so hard that she fell...
Eyewitness News
Whitney Avenue closed in Hamden due to crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Whitney Avenue near Route 15 is currently closed in both directions while police investigate a serious motor vehicle accident with wires down in the roadway, according to police. One person was extricated. First responders and utility companies responded to address the situation. Motorists are advised to...
Eyewitness News
Cromwell votes down controversial warehouse plan
Scot Haney tracks drier weather for the rest of our work week. Manchester and East Hartford Police investigating after multiple tow truck thefts. Sunday evening two people entered Jay’s Auto Sales and Repair Shop lot in a car that officials believe to be stolen. Updated: 13 hours ago. Help...
Eyewitness News
Hartford police continue to investigate Park Street carjacking that turned deadly
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a carjacking that turned deadly on Park Street in Hartford on Monday. The attempted carjacking happened in broad daylight in the parking lot of the 1429 apartments, right across from Parkville Market. Police said the two suspects who tried to steal that car...
Eyewitness News
Police identify 17-year-old killed in Waterbury shooting
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury high schooler has been identified as the city’s latest homicide victim. Investigators are still trying to identify a shooter. Police said 17-year-old Wisin Resto-Rodriguez was shot on Bishop Street around 6:30 Tuesday night. He died after being taken to the hospital. Waterbury...
Eyewitness News
Man shot multiple times in Hartford homicide
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A homicide victim in Hartford was reportedly shot multiple times, police confirmed on Wednesday morning. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Andre Gaston of Hartford. Authorities said the location of the incident the area of 8 Orange St. Police said they received a Shot Spotter notification...
Eyewitness News
Couple runs Hartford half marathon in honor of son
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A couple is running the Hartford Half Marathon to honor their son who died six days after childbirth. Haleigh and Mike Guerrera are on the Inspiration Team to honor their son Rory. The couple says they began running while Haleigh was pregnant but stopped shortly after...
Eyewitness News
Hartford police make arrest in May homicide case
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford man is facing charges after a deadly shooting in May. Police said the shooting happened on Zion Street on Tuesday, May 10. Guillermo Gonzalez, 59, of Hartford, died in the shooting. Police said Gonzalez was an innocent bystander. On Wednesday, Hartford police arrested...
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for tying up pit bull, leaving it without food, water
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A dog found tethered to a backyard tree without food and water led to the arrest of a man in South Windsor. Police said they charged Damien Addington, 40, of East Hartford, with cruelty to animals and tethering dog to a stationary or mobile object.
Eyewitness News
Man wanted for domestic incident threatens to terrorize Norwich
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for a domestic shooting has refused to turn himself in and threatened to terrorize the City of Norwich, according to police. David Holland Jr., 32, of Norwich, has a warrant out for his arrest that charges him with unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief.
