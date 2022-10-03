ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

COVID update: Illinois reports 1,770 new cases, 1 new death

By Sarah Schulte, ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 4 days ago

Illinois reported 1,770 new COVID cases and one new death Monday.

The Chicago area is seeing some of the lowest COVID community transmission levels since the start of the pandemic. Cook County and most surrounding counties are all in the green low-transmission group. Lake County is in the medium-transmission group.

The Illinois Dept. of Public Health says "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,765,864 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 35,029 related deaths.

As of Sunday night, 869 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 100 patients were in the ICU, and 34 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The daily case rate per 100,000 population is at 12.2.

FBI trying to ease concerns about foreign cyberattack ahead of Illinois Election Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four weeks from next Tuesday, the polls will open. The voting machines are ready in Chicago and downstate, and authorities have prepped their "war room" for that night in Springfield. That is where a force of top IT investigators will be backed up by law enforcement and a special military unit poised to respond if there is an attack on the election infrastructure here.
